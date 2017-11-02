₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by obafemee80(m): 8:45pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5042811/Carer-tried-kill-90-year-old-widow-steal-30-000.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by erifeoluwasimi: 8:49pm
wicked!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Emmanuel555(m): 8:51pm
really serious
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by pointblank247(m): 8:51pm
i been think say....
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by python1: 8:54pm
Too bad.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by biacan(f): 10:43pm
sister why
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Jaynom(m): 10:44pm
Kai 90 year old o! Look what The love of money can do to you
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Sunofgod(m): 10:44pm
Name
Checked
And
Noted
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by dessz(m): 10:45pm
hmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Miserablemee: 10:45pm
Barbaric.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by ezex(m): 10:45pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Flashh: 10:45pm
You will get your reward in jail.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Jodeci25(m): 10:46pm
Afo ukwa people...always disgracing Nigeria
NCAN reporting from Joburg SA
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Blessedup: 10:46pm
AFONJAAAAAAASSSS
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by talk2percy(m): 10:46pm
She was simply too faster than her shadow
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by neoOduduwa: 10:46pm
Developers have started changing their igbotic names to tarnish the image of Yorubas
Bloody Flatino
Quote me and die
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Ladyjumong(f): 10:46pm
na them....
our sisters from the waste, sorry i mean west.
Abosede Adeyinka
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by kay29000(m): 10:47pm
But that 90 year old woman is strong o!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by ayufun: 10:47pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by kings09(m): 10:47pm
Ncan oya
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by timmyshot(m): 10:47pm
That was uncalled for!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by qualityGod(m): 10:47pm
Opc hmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:47pm
Afonja why
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by hahn(m): 10:48pm
If she had succeeded she would have bought a new car and given testimony and paid tithes to her church and everyone would have talked about how good the lord is
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by ElPadrino33: 10:48pm
Wicked Yoruba woman, I'm not surprised
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Lexusgs430: 10:49pm
She no try at all...... The beauty of CCTV......
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by sinola(m): 10:49pm
obafemee80:
Dis same tribe again....always giving us bad name abroad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by obaival(m): 10:49pm
Buhari must u kill all of us
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by Celepope: 10:49pm
The Adeyinka lady is lucky to get away with 21 years.In the US she would have gotten nothing less than 100 years for attempted murder.Very wicked soul.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by cyndy1000(f): 10:50pm
What will she gain by killing a 90years old woman. All these are reason why Nigerians are seen as criminals
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by itsIYKE(m): 10:50pm
ABOSEDEEE TELL ME WHERE U DEY EE!!!......Abosede the afonjamus!!!......in prison no hydraulic soup for u
|Re: Nigerian Lady Jailed 21 Years For Attempted Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In UK by gozzlin: 10:50pm
She needed that woman's head. She's a confirmed head-hunter.
