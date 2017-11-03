Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries (13782 Views)

Zambian Government Gives Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Pastor 48 Hours Notice To Leave



The Government of Zambia has given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka 48 hours notice to leave the country.



The country said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.



OFM was founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman.



Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga made this announcement in Lusaka, the Zambia capital.



Ms Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.



She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.



She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.



She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.



Na ur problem him wan cure



Odeku on the beats a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldnessNa ur problem him wan cureOdeku on the beats





#No Filter Attitude 42 Likes 4 Shares

ibibiofirstlady:







Lol

Pastor we are strongly behind you no matter how hard haters of the church try to tarnish your good name 4 Likes

Touch not my anointed o.Seems Zambian government haven't heard of the word before? 11 Likes 3 Shares

dnawah:

who get super glu make we gum am back into one. Otobo get one, Suleiman get One Otobo get one, Suleiman get One 4 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

Touch not my anointed o.Seems Zambian government haven't heard of the word before?

I KNOW THAT THE TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED CREW WILL DEFINITELY SHOW UP. I KNOW THAT THE TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED CREW WILL DEFINITELY SHOW UP. 7 Likes

iamJ:





Na ur problem him wan cure



Odeku on the beats a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldnessNa ur problem him wan cureOdeku on the beats





#No Filter Attitude All these boys without sense sef



Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! All these boys without sense sefBaldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! 40 Likes 1 Share

Newboss:

All these boys without sense sef



Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! So is sickle cell anaemia. So is sickle cell anaemia. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Despite our so much "worship" of God in africa, we are so filled with evil acts.



That is why africa is hell on earth. 8 Likes 1 Share

The rich fund these pastors, but the poor are sucked dry..







#Keep It real 4 Likes 1 Share

Otobolisation 1 Like

Why's the government interfering with church politics? 2 Likes

He would deny it.

The way these churches(business centres) are spreading their tentacles to ensure money are being fleeced from around the continent and by extension the globe means these rouges in church robes no dey smile at all 1 Like

royalamour:

Why's the government interfering with church politics?

Because the church have refused to stay clear of national politics. So all of em are one Because the church have refused to stay clear of national politics. So all of em are one 7 Likes 1 Share

His companies in Zambia are fighting.



Maybe they are having tite control problem. 1 Like 1 Share

Mynd44 day don break for Zambia

Keneking:

Mynd44 day don break for Zambia Also inform Lalasticlala Also inform Lalasticlala

Newboss:

All these boys without sense sef



Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy!

Baldness Is not genetic jare but due to a lot of factors Baldness Is not genetic jare but due to a lot of factors 1 Like

iamJ:





Na ur problem him wan cure



Odeku on the beats a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldnessNa ur problem him wan cureOdeku on the beats





#No Filter Attitude U wan kill me with laff. U wan kill me with laff. 1 Like

Nigeria can learn from zambia...



The country is infested and damaged beyond repair by religion.

lol

So this is true?

Waiting for some people to come and blame it on El-Rufai. 1 Like