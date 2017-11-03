₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:49pm On Nov 02
Zambian Government Gives Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Pastor 48 Hours Notice To Leave
The Government of Zambia has given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka 48 hours notice to leave the country.
The country said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.
OFM was founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman.
Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga made this announcement in Lusaka, the Zambia capital.
Ms Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.
She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.
She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.
She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/government-gives-apostle-johnson-sulemans-pastor-48-hours-notice-to-leave
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by iamJ(m): 9:55pm On Nov 02
a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldness
Na ur problem him wan cure
Odeku on the beats
#No Filter Attitude
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by dnawah: 9:56pm On Nov 02
ibibiofirstlady:who get super glu make we gum am back into one.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Airforce1(m): 9:59pm On Nov 02
Lol
Pastor we are strongly behind you no matter how hard haters of the church try to tarnish your good name
4 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Spylord48: 10:02pm On Nov 02
Touch not my anointed o.Seems Zambian government haven't heard of the word before?
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:03pm On Nov 02
dnawah:Otobo get one, Suleiman get One
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by IamtherealRita(f): 10:16pm On Nov 02
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by clevvermind(m): 10:20pm On Nov 02
Spylord48:I KNOW THAT THE TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED CREW WILL DEFINITELY SHOW UP.
7 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Newboss(m): 11:57pm On Nov 02
iamJ:All these boys without sense sef
Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy!
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ponziponzi(m): 12:10am
Newboss:So is sickle cell anaemia.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by juman(m): 12:15am
Despite our so much "worship" of God in africa, we are so filled with evil acts.
That is why africa is hell on earth.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Aquactic(m): 1:15am
The rich fund these pastors, but the poor are sucked dry..
#Keep It real
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by cummando(m): 4:20am
Otobolisation
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by royalamour(m): 4:23am
Why's the government interfering with church politics?
2 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by GavelSlam: 4:51am
He would deny it.
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by 9japrof(m): 6:10am
The way these churches(business centres) are spreading their tentacles to ensure money are being fleeced from around the continent and by extension the globe means these rouges in church robes no dey smile at all
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by 9japrof(m): 6:10am
royalamour:
Because the church have refused to stay clear of national politics. So all of em are one
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by sdindan: 6:16am
His companies in Zambia are fighting.
Maybe they are having tite control problem.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Keneking: 7:02am
Mynd44 day don break for Zambia
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:17am
Keneking:Also inform Lalasticlala
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by FarahAideed: 7:20am
Newboss:
Baldness Is not genetic jare but due to a lot of factors
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by OtemSapien: 7:28am
iamJ:U wan kill me with laff.
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Amberon11: 7:34am
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by uzoclinton(m): 7:34am
Nigeria can learn from zambia...
The country is infested and damaged beyond repair by religion.
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by deepwater(f): 7:34am
lol
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by modelmike7(m): 7:34am
So this is true?
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Bolustical: 7:35am
Waiting for some people to come and blame it on El-Rufai.
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by XXLDICK(m): 7:35am
They want to islamize Zambia. - Nigerians
