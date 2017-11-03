₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,796 members, 3,890,154 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 08:33 AM

Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries (13782 Views)

Stephanie Otobo’s Mother At Omega Fire Ministry To Beg Apostle Suleman (Pics) / Conditions For Marriage In Mountain Of Fire Ministries (pics) / Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 9:49pm On Nov 02
Zambian Government Gives Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Pastor 48 Hours Notice To Leave

The Government of Zambia has given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka 48 hours notice to leave the country. 

The country said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

OFM was founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga made this announcement in Lusaka, the Zambia capital.

Ms Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.

She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/government-gives-apostle-johnson-sulemans-pastor-48-hours-notice-to-leave

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by iamJ(m): 9:55pm On Nov 02
a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldness

Na ur problem him wan cure cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Odeku on the beats


#No Filter Attitude

42 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by dnawah: 9:56pm On Nov 02
ibibiofirstlady:



The Government of Zambia has given a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka 48 hours notice to leave the country.

The country said it decided not to renew the employment permit of the cleric because his conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

OFM was founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga made this announcement in Lusaka, the Zambia capital.

Ms Mulenga said it was feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She said Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

She added that contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and was not against Nigerian Pastors.

She added, “Omega Fire Ministries Headquartered in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka. Members of the church should avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church authority
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/government-gives-apostle-johnson-sulemans-pastor-48-hours-notice-to-leave
who get super glu make we gum am back into one.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Airforce1(m): 9:59pm On Nov 02
Lol
Pastor we are strongly behind you no matter how hard haters of the church try to tarnish your good name

4 Likes

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Spylord48: 10:02pm On Nov 02
Touch not my anointed o.Seems Zambian government haven't heard of the word before?

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:03pm On Nov 02
dnawah:
who get super glu make we gum am back into one.
Otobo get one, Suleiman get One

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by IamtherealRita(f): 10:16pm On Nov 02
grin
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by clevvermind(m): 10:20pm On Nov 02
Spylord48:
Touch not my anointed o.Seems Zambian government haven't heard of the word before?
I KNOW THAT THE TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED CREW WILL DEFINITELY SHOW UP.

7 Likes

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Newboss(m): 11:57pm On Nov 02
iamJ:
a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldness

Na ur problem him wan cure cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Odeku on the beats


#No Filter Attitude
All these boys without sense sef angry

Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! angry angry

40 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ponziponzi(m): 12:10am
Newboss:
All these boys without sense sef angry

Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! angry angry
So is sickle cell anaemia.

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by juman(m): 12:15am
Despite our so much "worship" of God in africa, we are so filled with evil acts.

That is why africa is hell on earth.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Aquactic(m): 1:15am
The rich fund these pastors, but the poor are sucked dry..



#Keep It real

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by cummando(m): 4:20am
Otobolisation

1 Like

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by royalamour(m): 4:23am
Why's the government interfering with church politics?

2 Likes

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by GavelSlam: 4:51am
He would deny it.
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by 9japrof(m): 6:10am
The way these churches(business centres) are spreading their tentacles to ensure money are being fleeced from around the continent and by extension the globe means these rouges in church robes no dey smile at all

1 Like

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by 9japrof(m): 6:10am
royalamour:
Why's the government interfering with church politics?

Because the church have refused to stay clear of national politics. So all of em are one

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by sdindan: 6:16am
His companies in Zambia are fighting.

Maybe they are having tite control problem.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Keneking: 7:02am
Mynd44 day don break for Zambia
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:17am
Keneking:
Mynd44 day don break for Zambia
Also inform Lalasticlala
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by FarahAideed: 7:20am
Newboss:
All these boys without sense sef angry

Baldness is not a disease or sickness that needs to be cured. It's mostly genetic. Google is your friend, dummy! angry angry

Baldness Is not genetic jare but due to a lot of factors

1 Like

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by OtemSapien: 7:28am
iamJ:
a pastor that cant do miracle to cure his baldness

Na ur problem him wan cure cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Odeku on the beats


#No Filter Attitude
U wan kill me with laff. grin

1 Like

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Amberon11: 7:34am
grin
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by uzoclinton(m): 7:34am
Nigeria can learn from zambia...

The country is infested and damaged beyond repair by religion.
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by deepwater(f): 7:34am
lol
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by modelmike7(m): 7:34am
So this is true?
Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by Bolustical: 7:35am
Waiting for some people to come and blame it on El-Rufai.

1 Like

Re: Zambia Deports Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele Of Omega Fire Ministries by XXLDICK(m): 7:35am
They want to islamize Zambia. - Nigerians undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Christians Which Society Do You Belong To In Church? / To All The Atheists / Are Catholics Really Christians?

Viewing this topic: orobs93(m), oyejohn, Killurself, dani1luv, trigonometry, godsfavoritee(m), Ugoholly, seguntijan(m), Alao046(m), RealSleek(m), MMJ(m), Gloriouspa(m), Reality2015(m), obojememe, ladel(m), lazborn(m), cruz419(m), certo, IAMTHEHERO, GoodDieYoung, latexxbro(m), Acecards, Oladipo1166(m), hez11js, Lordsview(m), rbjay, Thewaythingsare, thefantafab(m), honesty360(m), marisdgreat(f), AXYZ, almudeer, hsim247(m), infotainment(m), elderken(m), Interesting15, Richkinwe, ngenec, princemillla(m), Gr8Nez(m), funsho75(m), cutezain(f), Paulezuzu(m), infantlion(m), Adeyemmy4gr8nz(m), wale1982, G007(m), aalex1, TheVictorious(m), Alal(m), sorepco(m), ngmgeek(m), sokoanugwa, Prof325, fxbconsult, abiodunbest(m), dayowunmi(m), Queenext, biodunajayi, godson4u79(m), GentlePirot, Pauladex(m), Bashspeaks(m), jolaade77, qualityovenbake(m), Celinenkay545(f), eaglez(m), Samopeyemi20(m), frustratedrat(m), reminiscing(f), Coccoh(f), lawman88(m), hooklover, davdjayj, richieallen, chronique(m), funshybam(m), Talklesss(m), Houstency(m), wiseleader(m), nelwaffy, LxgIncrediboy(m), WhiZTiM(m), Horlami3370, Carshopper(m), elvfab4(m), MrHenshaw, potipher7, WONDERS001(m), cashlurd(m), mrsough(m), LionsBets(m), ntyce(m), obataokenwa(m), latyph(m), Mcnnamdi, BOYILO, iykomo0(m), dharmmyajishako(m), koolbe(m), sauceEEP(m), georgeakins, joyAA(f), tatax(m), OjoMadiba, dannio(m), wizzytm(m), Ekpeitut, Praise017, circular(m), harbibi, akan102, Jodeci25(m), Alexus23 and 227 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.