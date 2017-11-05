Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / My Brother Wants To End His Marriage Because Of A Prophecy (6601 Views)

Prophets, pastors, Church leaders I will need your help on this one.



My elder brother has been married to his wife about 14yrs now, the marriage is blessed with 3 boys.

His wife is not the kind of woman a lot of men will pray for but no one is perfect. My bro tells me things about his marriage that he won't even disclose to our parents, I am very close to him and he always seeks my opinion.



His wife is a devoted Christian... she attends almost all d church programs and never misses Church service every sunday.



They had a program in d Church and she invited the husband. My brother went to the program and the Pastor called him out and told him that God wants to bless him financially more than he will ever imagine but there is a voice crying to God not to bless him.



The pastor called the wife out and told her that she is the d one telling God not to bless her husband cos she thinks a lot of money in his hands will make him to misbehave and d wife said yes.



The pastor now asked my brother to promise that if God bless him with this huge amount of money will you promise not to misbehave and he said yes... the pastor now asked his wife to reverse the prayer she has been praying against her husband right there inside the Church so that God can bless him and she did.



Since that day my brother became restless, he couldn't believe that the woman under his roof is d one praying against his progress. He told me that he wants to divorce her so that he can be free from her negative prayers.



I don't really know what to tell him.

This is serious, but divorce its never the best option after so many years, I suggest he should stop bringing out money for the family upkeep so that the woman will understand what it means to live in poverty, I'm sure after one month she would be crying to God to bless the husband.









Hia..... everyday wahala..



Op.... me too the matter tire me.



I doubt a woman that loves her husband

I doubt a woman that loves her husband would say such prayer for her spouse.

Very obvious that the wife is a witch. Suffer a witch not to live 4 Likes

In asmuch asi dont support the woman,the husband's fears need to be allayed,Ofcourse she is the one wearing the shoes and knoew where it is pinching her.

the questiin is,what is your bros attitude like when change enters his pockets?Is he proud,arrogant,wasteful...these mqy be qhy the wife is afraid. 19 Likes

FAKE STORY FAKE STORY 12 Likes

Who has the power to stop God from blessing whom he chose to bless? 59 Likes 2 Shares

And your brother believed what the pastor said



Your brother needs to have a rethink about this whole thing



His wife has kids for him already



All these pastors always end up bringing confusion into people's home



They do more of guesswork



Your brother isn't wise at all and that pastor is not spirit filled 26 Likes 2 Shares

Chrismentor3:

He is the one paying all d bills, d wife is not working.... school fees, feeding, the wives upkeep e.t.c. occasionally he will even assist her siblings financially. I am really finding it difficult to make him change his mind.

GloriaNinja:

This is a true life story my dear....I don't even know how to discuss d matter with my friends, that's why I brought it here.

shortgun:

i think your brother need this medicine call Eyes opener just to give him correct brain factory setting

LadySarah:

In asmuch asi dont support the woman,the husband's fears need to be allayed,Ofcourse she is the one wearing the shoes and knoew where it is pinching her.

I won't lie to you my brother has his own shortcomings, he sometimes keeps late nights or won't go home. but he never fails in his responsibilities as a father and husband..... she can't complain of lacking anything. his wickness is keeping late nights maybe like once or twice in a month but I don't blame him on that cos the wife is always making his house uncomfortable for him.

Please are you 100% sure the prophet is a true man of God...... 3 Likes 1 Share

Nwodosis:

Brother, spiritual things are deep....He once told me that whenever he makes love to his wife his finances will start crumbling but if he abstains from her for some time he will bounce back. I don't really know how to go about it.

favourmic:







Are u saying he can go ahead with d divorce? remember 3 kids are involved (d eldest is in SS2)and he loves his kids dearly. He says they will suffer if he leaves.

shortgun:



I won't lie to you my brother has his own shortcomings, he sometimes keeps late nights or won't go home. but he never fails in his responsibilities as a father and husband..... she can't complain of lacking anything. his wickness is keeping late nights maybe like once or twice in a month but I don't blame him on that cos the wife is always making his house uncomfortable for him.

I doubt she made the prayer,it was just her thoughts .so the wife thinks that if he happens to get rich he'd throw caution to the wind...They need a heart to heart talk,it'll go a long way in soving the problem.

your bro should treeat her well,a wife iis an angel to her husband even some of his prayers could be hindered if his wife isnt happy with him.The prophet only emphasized what the bible says in 1 peter 3 vs 7(the last part).

Marriage is sweet when both can compromise.

I doubt she made the prayer,it was just her thoughts .so the wife thinks that if he happens to get rich he'd throw caution to the wind...They need a heart to heart talk,it'll go a long way in soving the problem.your bro should treeat her well,a wife iis an angel to her husband even some of his prayers could be hindered if his wife isnt happy with him.The prophet only emphasized what the bible says in 1 peter 3 vs 7(the last part).Marriage is sweet when both can compromise.pls talk to him

So, if he leaves her, will he be free from her? A woman who already had 3 kids?



You think a woman who wants no success for her husband would stay with you all these long years?



All because of a prophecy?



When you got the message, did they ask you to divorce?



If someone seem so powerful to you to always pray against you making a lot of money, do you think she won't make miserable when you divorce her?



It's not that deep. Get your blessings, and treat the mother of your children well!



This action is called "Malicious praying", and to my knowledge, God doesn't support malice. So, if you so much believe in the prophecy, you should also believe God is not wicked! It's nothing, treat your woman better so that you can get more blessings.



Good luck! 11 Likes 1 Share

cyndy1000:

There is no doubts he heard from God cos d wife confirmed what he said right there in the Church before the congregation.

shortgun:



There is no doubts he heard from God cos d wife confirmed what he said right there in the Church before the congregation.





Well this a difficult situation it's hard for the man to trust her again he should just forgive her if it's true.

LadySarah:





I doubt she made the prayer,it was just her thoughts .so the wife thinks that if he happens to get rich he'd throw caution to the wind...They need a heart to heart talk,it'll go a long way in soving the problem.

your bro should treeat her well,a wife iis an angel to her husband even some of his prayers could be hindered if his wife isnt happy with him.The prophet only emphasized what the bible says in 1 peter 3 vs 7(the last part).

Marriage is sweet when both can compromise.

pls talk to him Not as my brother is poor, he can chose to misbehave even at the level where he is right now.....I don't think his wife should be praying such prayers against her husband cos no man is perfect. Not as my brother is poor, he can chose to misbehave even at the level where he is right now.....I don't think his wife should be praying such prayers against her husband cos no man is perfect.

she is possessed, not going to church alone but let her repent fully. ur bros is a womanizer tell him divorce is no solution, he should repent too 1 Like

Later one idiot called butterflylio* will ask me why do I bother even when I don't believe in God. Religion is not a harmless delusion.

There are no religious gods that exist. Her prayers did nothing. The fact that his poverty and her prayer simultaneously happened is due to coincidence. Just like 0temAtum would say, your brother and his wife should use their brain. 2 Likes

Religion cause more harm than good

Your brother wan give a won boys through pass

cummando:

which one is through pass? I don't understand.

Martinez19:

I don't remember asking for non-believers opinion on this thread.

shortgun:



tell yourself the truth.

Martinez19:

what truth?

shortgun:



what truth? Religious gods don't exist. Voodoo, charms, witchcraft and other world mysticism are bullshits. There are no such thing as supernatural happenings by supernatural beings, all you have are the natural laws of nature. Fear and respect no pastor, native/doctor, spiritualist etc. They are not special but filled with bullshit.



Religious gods don't exist. Voodoo, charms, witchcraft and other world mysticism are bullshits. There are no such thing as supernatural happenings by supernatural beings, all you have are the natural laws of nature. Fear and respect no pastor, native/doctor, spiritualist etc. They are not special but filled with bullshit.All sacred/holy books are bunks.

shortgun:



Brother, spiritual things are deep....He once told me that whenever he makes love to his wife his finances will start crumbling but if he abstains from her for some time he will bounce back. I don't really know how to go about it.

Omoh, try to respect our intelligence a bit nau; ah ah!



Omoh, try to respect our intelligence a bit nau; ah ah!Na waoh, does he tell you how many rounds of sex he engages with his wife too? Na waoh!