₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,918 members, 3,890,651 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 12:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection (2823 Views)
Aroms Aigbehi On Jide Tinubu's Death & Alex Ekwueme's Coma / Nnamdi Kanu Visits Alex Ekwueme, Says "I Will Obey Him" / Nnamdi Kanu Greets Alex Ekwueme At His Residence In Enugu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:24am
Obiano prays for ex-VP’s recovery
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/02/ekwueme-in-stable-condition-says-family/
1 Share
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:24am
i pray for his speedy recovery.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ngmgeek(m): 2:25am
may God heal him
4 Likes
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:25am
really health is wealth.
2 Likes
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:26am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc oam4j
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Ebios(m): 3:09am
Abeg o
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by funlord(m): 5:26am
Choi! Alexo my nigga? And I warned him to take it easy with that madam chidinmas skunk dizzle that we puffed on the day of his birthday oh? Good to see he is okay now sha..
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by luvinhubby(m): 5:37am
funlord:
Must you make caricature of elders?
Wishing Chief Ekwueme total recovery.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ultramedia14: 11:27am
Ehen...
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 11:28am
Which speedy recovery
May Amadioha strike both of them dead. Thieves.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by asawanathegreat(m): 11:28am
Get well soon
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Lilimax(f): 11:29am
XXLDICK:Attention seeker
You've been noticed.
1 Like
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Abfinest007(m): 11:30am
one by one them don de go. ehya even with ur money u still have these terrible illness say goodbye to life
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ducksoup: 11:30am
Alex Ekwueme should go and die.
Nonsense. He's one of those destroying this country. God is answering our prayers.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Keneking: 11:30am
Let him take 2 tabs of Beecham Ampiclox ...abeg wey that meme for medicine...make him take two e go dey okay
1 Like
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by sotall(m): 11:31am
OK
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Daniel058(m): 11:31am
Build better hospital for Naija una no gree
ANYWAY e don OLd
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by iretemide(f): 11:31am
speed recovery
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by policy12: 11:31am
Hmmm like a thread open earlier if this people have make this country work when in power some of this illnesses would have been easy thing to handle in this country
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by DONSMITH123(m): 11:32am
XXLDICK:
ducksoup:
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Danny287(m): 11:35am
Ok
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by SLIDEwaxie(m): 11:36am
When buhari was sick, the ipigs no let us hear word...
Dem forget say we all be human...besides, age is not on buhari's side...
Jide Tinubu died, and I marvelled at the at way some idiots displayed such stupidity as saying he used his son..
No biggie... Na turn by turn..
The only reason u heard of Tinubu own na because he popular... no one is immortal... Their turn dey come
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by liberalsinnerx: 11:37am
funlord:
Afonja...product of born-throway. 80% of Afonjas don't know their fathers.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by iammolise(m): 11:38am
He was vice to who Abeg?
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 11:41am
Lilimax:Attention seeking
Do I have a picture or any other means of identification attached to my profile
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by gerreer39: 12:00pm
so sad
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Lilimax(f): 12:03pm
XXLDICK:I know you and your popular handle!
You're just hiding under this monicker.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 12:06pm
Lilimax:You are bluffing
Even CIA can't get the info you claim to know
(0) (Reply)
Lagos Lady Earns Over $5,000 Per Month Working Online For Google Part Time! / Cbn Letter Warns Banks To Be On Alert Over Terrorist Threat / Yoruba e ra oje si le. Iyu bo
Viewing this topic: anthropino, dpresido(m), eazyfocus, goody36, America001, mosisnho(m), kindla(f), ademola1333(m), Joshwright(m), Nmaudu, 2point5, Sondon(m), Ballack1(m), taoaliu1, samobaba(m), Nasri100(m), teneeorlah, layzie, esthel(f), andyoki, dyoung4(m), gerreer39, Koolking(m), Oly23(f), salpingidis(m), davidadenrele, GrtLion, iwillrejoice, QUOTATION, Pyramid1212, deanmartins(m), QueenOfNepal, talk2percy(m), Chujor1634, Obynobyl(m), jaydeeking(m), jeytee(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28