Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:24am
Obiano prays for ex-VP’s recovery

The family of the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, wednesday said the octogenarian was in a stable condition, but would remain under close medical observation for some time.

The politician who recently marked his 85th birthday reportedly slumped and relapsed into a coma. last Saturday at his residence before he was rushed to a hospital in Enugu.


But in the statement issued by his brother and traditional ruler of Oko community, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, and made available to THISDAY, the family said the former vice president was no longer in critical condition.

“The former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was on Sunday, October 29, 2017, admitted into hospital for a chest infection. It will be recalled that the former vice president had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on October 21, 2017, in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

“His doctors confirmed that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the mean time.
“The family would like to express its profound gratitude to all Nigerians who have shown concern over this development and requests their sustained support and prayers as he continues to make a full recovery,” the statement noted.

When THISDAY visited the hospital located near Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu yesterday, none of the hospital staff volunteered information on the former vice-president, though a police orderly attached to him was seen within the premises looking forlon.

At his residence located in Independence Layout, Enugu, the gateman simply said: “His Excellency is not around,” even as the place looked deserted.

“He was trying to get something from the table when he suddenly collapsed, and immediately someone raised the alarm, we proceeded to revive him while cautious enough not to attract neighbours,” a relative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reportedly said.

He added: “When it became obvious that he had relapsed into a coma, we rushed him to a hospital at GRA (Government Reserved Area) but we were referred to Memphys Hospital by medical consultants who had critically examined his condition.

“When there was no sign of improvement last Monday afternoon, we rallied round and informed the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who is like a son, and he has been making plans to fly him overseas.”
Among top personalities that have already visited him in the hospital were Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Peter Obi.

It was also gathered that the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, had sent a team to the hospital to assess the situation.

Reacting to the development, the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday joined well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of the former vice-president
Obiano, in a two-paragraph statement that he personally signed, enjoined Anambra people and Nigerians to pray for Ekwueme.

The governor described the former vice-president as the pride of the Igbo race and the hope for a better and peaceful Anambra State.

The statement read: “Ndi Anambra (People of Anambra), please join me to pray for nna anyi (our father), His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, who I’m told is recovering from an illness in the hospital.
“Dr. Ekwueme is the pride of Ndigbo and our hope for a better Nigeria and a peaceful Anambra State.”

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/02/ekwueme-in-stable-condition-says-family/

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:24am
i pray for his speedy recovery.

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ngmgeek(m): 2:25am
may God heal him

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:25am
really health is wealth.

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by johnnyvid: 2:26am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc oam4j
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Ebios(m): 3:09am
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by funlord(m): 5:26am
Choi! Alexo my nigga? And I warned him to take it easy with that madam chidinmas skunk dizzle that we puffed on the day of his birthday oh? Good to see he is okay now sha.. grin
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by luvinhubby(m): 5:37am
funlord:


Choi! Alexo my nigga? And I warned him to take it easy with that madam chidinmas skunk dizzle that we puffed on the day of his birthday oh? Good to see he is okay now sha.. grin

Must you make caricature of elders?

Wishing Chief Ekwueme total recovery.
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ultramedia14: 11:27am
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 11:28am
Which speedy recovery

May Amadioha strike both of them dead. Thieves.

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by asawanathegreat(m): 11:28am
Get well soon
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Lilimax(f): 11:29am
XXLDICK:
Which speedy recovery

May Amadioha strike both of them dead. Thieves.
Attention seeker shocked
You've been noticed.

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Abfinest007(m): 11:30am
one by one them don de go. ehya even with ur money u still have these terrible illness say goodbye to life
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by ducksoup: 11:30am
Alex Ekwueme should go and die.

Nonsense. He's one of those destroying this country. God is answering our prayers.
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Keneking: 11:30am
Let him take 2 tabs of Beecham Ampiclox ...abeg wey that meme for medicine...make him take two e go dey okay grin grin

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by sotall(m): 11:31am
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Daniel058(m): 11:31am
Build better hospital for Naija una no gree

ANYWAY e don OLd
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by iretemide(f): 11:31am
speed recovery
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by policy12: 11:31am
Hmmm like a thread open earlier if this people have make this country work when in power some of this illnesses would have been easy thing to handle in this country
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by DONSMITH123(m): 11:32am
XXLDICK:
Which speedy recovery

May Amadioha strike both of them dead. Thieves.
ducksoup:
Alex Ekwueme should go and die.

Nonsense. He's one of those destroying this country. God is answering our prayers.

Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Danny287(m): 11:35am
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by SLIDEwaxie(m): 11:36am
When buhari was sick, the ipigs no let us hear word...

Dem forget say we all be human...besides, age is not on buhari's side...

Jide Tinubu died, and I marvelled at the at way some idiots displayed such stupidity as saying he used his son..

No biggie... Na turn by turn..

The only reason u heard of Tinubu own na because he popular... no one is immortal... Their turn dey come
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by liberalsinnerx: 11:37am
funlord:


Choi! Alexo my nigga? And I warned him to take it easy with that madam chidinmas skunk dizzle that we puffed on the day of his birthday oh? Good to see he is okay now sha.. grin

Afonja...product of born-throway. 80% of Afonjas don't know their fathers.
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by iammolise(m): 11:38am
He was vice to who Abeg?
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 11:41am
Lilimax:
Attention seeker shocked
You've been noticed.
Attention seeking

Do I have a picture or any other means of identification attached to my profile
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by gerreer39: 12:00pm
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by Lilimax(f): 12:03pm
XXLDICK:

Attention seeking

Do I have a picture or any other means of identification attached to my profile
I know you and your popular handle!
You're just hiding under this monicker. embarassed
Re: Alex Ekwueme Diagnosed With Chest Infection by XXLDICK(m): 12:06pm
Lilimax:
I know you and your popular handle!
You're just hiding under this monicker. embarassed

You are bluffing tongue

Even CIA can't get the info you claim to know

Lagos Lady Earns Over $5,000 Per Month Working Online For Google Part Time! / Cbn Letter Warns Banks To Be On Alert Over Terrorist Threat / Yoruba e ra oje si le. Iyu bo

