' APC has come to stay in the south-east. Buhari’s contest in 2019 is not only for himself but for the south-east. After Buhari’s eight years, nobody in Nigeria can tell us that our region cannot produce the president. Majority of the Igbo people will massively support Buhari in 2019. They did not support him in 2015. But in 2019 they will massively vote for him. I am passing a vote of confidence on him because he has integrity. I am not the only one passing a vote of confidence on Buhari, the APC governors just endorsed him for a second term, the World Bank is supporting what he is doing, so also is the EU, including other powerful world leaders.” he said

Kalu who defected to APC in November 2016, said he did so because of the personality of President Buhari.



“I will add a lot of value to the APC in the south-east. I have been in the opposition for 10 years now. I joined Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) since 2006. But I joined APC because of Buhari. I joined because of his integrity so as to help grow the party in the south-east'.



I knew Kalu is a politician but never knew he could massively deceive his master. Buhari said he got 5per cent last time, if he gets 3per cent in 2019 he will deserve an applause. kalu ought to know that igbo people doesn't support buhari and will never be their favorite candidate. besides orji kalu ought to have been in Kuje prison by now. 38 Likes 1 Share

TRUE IGBO WILL NOT VOTE FOR BUHARI. NOT EVEN IN THE DREAM. 24 Likes 1 Share

What is the status of this useless occultic man's EFFC corruption case for stealing billions of naira? Or because he decamped to APC,has he been granted sainthood. 21 Likes

. Na today you go hear the history of your wealth, the oyel block wey abokii give you from nd, your cult group.

A society that has no respect for elders is doomed. Orji uzor Kalu, you will soon see yourself as one almajiri feeding from one naijerya by the time these beasts pictured wake up and descend on you.. Na today you go hear the history of your wealth, the oyel block wey abokii give you from nd, your cult group.A society that has no respect for elders is doomed. 12 Likes 3 Shares

A staunch supporter to president buhari little wonder he s afraid so that EFCC will nt trail him back with his atrocities in SLOK holding as the chairman, this man is rich bt his own state is nothing 2 write home about 10 Likes 1 Share

python1:

Orji uzor Kalu, you will soon see yourself as one almajiri feeding from one naijerya by the time these beasts pictured wake up and descend on you. . Na today you go hear the history of your wealth, the oyel block wey abokii give you from nd, your cult group.

A society that has no respect for elders is doomed. So you actually have his dossier? So you actually have his dossier? 6 Likes

Politicians should understand the difference between speaking for themselves and speaking for an entire ethnic group 17 Likes

HoluwarTohbar:

So you actually have his dossier? If na dis moniker you want use, continue with it, stop switching abeg. . Na only ostrich dey bury head for ground begin think say e don hide Switching between monikers because of me, I must really be hitting some fragile nerves very hard. Very soon, when you deactivate queen of wetin only shuku kerewawa knows, you go still own up exactly the way Kathmandu case is already a history. Gberra, the big daddy himself, you dey feel me so? If na dis moniker you want use, continue with it, stop switching abeg.. Na only ostrich dey bury head for ground begin think say e don hideSwitching between monikers because of me, I must really be hitting some fragile nerves very hard. Very soon, when you deactivate queen of wetin only shuku kerewawa knows, you go still own up exactly the way Kathmandu case is already a history. Gberra, the big daddy himself, you dey feel me so? 7 Likes 1 Share

Buhari cannot win an election in the east even if he's running against a dog. He got 5% last time, next time he won't even get upto 1%. Nonsense. 15 Likes 1 Share

OK...we will vote him out massively.... 2 Likes

,because they know presidency will be shift to them after buhari ,ipob how market? Na so,because they know presidency will be shift to them after buhari,ipob how market?

'Massively' unless the election is rigged

but dee orji am interested sir i mean what u smoke cause u have been talking nonsense of late 4 Likes

These are just town cryers.....



Ordinary petrol going from 87 to 145 without promised palatives..

Dollar shooting from 210 to 367 at the expense of millions of dollars at our detriment..

Thousands killed by fulani herdsmen...

Spending close to 120 days abroad on just treatment..



Lets leave all the corrupt cases out first and concentrate on our standard of living which has detoriated beyond norm..



Its like most of our brains are being formatted when elections seems to come up. 9 Likes

The same way they decieved Jonathan and collected his money and contracts.

Imagine a mofo like Orji uzo Kalu who doesnt have a political value and followership is making noise, a mofo who couldn't win a senate position in two attempts. A mofo that his political stooge relegated in the background. A mofo that his mother during his reign as a governor was even powerful than the wife of the governor and even the commissioner.



There are those that would speak and i would respect not this one chance mofo 3 Likes

Of course! They have no choice. Orji Kalu is fast becoming the new leader of Igbos after Ojukwu



*A poem we were taught in school*



Orji is a criminal

Of all criminals

He ruled Abia State

And made it a dungeon

He brought in another Orji

A greater criminal

This one turned Abia State

Into a pig pen.

Oh God of creation

Punish these 2 Orjis

Let not another Orji fall on Abia State

And it shall fly like a beautiful butterfly. *A poem we were taught in school*Orji is a criminalOf all criminalsHe ruled Abia StateAnd made it a dungeonHe brought in another OrjiA greater criminalThis one turned Abia StateInto a pig pen.Oh God of creationPunish these 2 OrjisLet not another Orji fall on Abia StateAnd it shall fly like a beautiful butterfly. 4 Likes

guess he is speaking for the igbos.... lol 2 Likes

OK

Johnnyessence:

Anuofia Anuofia 1 Like

OK 1 Like

This nonsense man again, let him continue to fool himself.



You are aspiring for VP, no way

Orji Uzor Kalu is the most corrupted human in the history of Igboland.

I just wonder why Mr. Integrity allow people like him to Advertise him. 1 Like

Talk is cheap... that's all I can say

Lolz, a criminal in PDP has become a saint in APC! 3 Likes

Mumu man

Who is OUK? Is it not the same man that can't even win SUG president in whole South East.?

I pity him and his pay master.

He is now a saint.

Continue deceiving ur pay master. 1 Like

JOKE OF THE CENTURY

Certified madness from Kalu. Even one vote him no go get God's grace