|'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Johnnyessence: 3:44am
A former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, says Igbos will vote massively for President Buhari in the 2019 election. Kalu said this when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV.
' APC has come to stay in the south-east. Buhari’s contest in 2019 is not only for himself but for the south-east. After Buhari’s eight years, nobody in Nigeria can tell us that our region cannot produce the president. Majority of the Igbo people will massively support Buhari in 2019. They did not support him in 2015. But in 2019 they will massively vote for him. I am passing a vote of confidence on him because he has integrity. I am not the only one passing a vote of confidence on Buhari, the APC governors just endorsed him for a second term, the World Bank is supporting what he is doing, so also is the EU, including other powerful world leaders.” he said
Kalu who defected to APC in November 2016, said he did so because of the personality of President Buhari.
“I will add a lot of value to the APC in the south-east. I have been in the opposition for 10 years now. I joined Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) since 2006. But I joined APC because of Buhari. I joined because of his integrity so as to help grow the party in the south-east'.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/igbos-will-vote-massively-for-president.html
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Johnnyessence: 3:49am
I knew Kalu is a politician but never knew he could massively deceive his master. Buhari said he got 5per cent last time, if he gets 3per cent in 2019 he will deserve an applause. kalu ought to know that igbo people doesn't support buhari and will never be their favorite candidate. besides orji kalu ought to have been in Kuje prison by now.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by clevvermind(m): 3:50am
TRUE IGBO WILL NOT VOTE FOR BUHARI. NOT EVEN IN THE DREAM.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by DutchBruh: 4:00am
What is the status of this useless occultic man's EFFC corruption case for stealing billions of naira? Or because he decamped to APC,has he been granted sainthood.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by python1: 4:28am
Orji uzor Kalu, you will soon see yourself as one almajiri feeding from one naijerya by the time these beasts pictured wake up and descend on you. . Na today you go hear the history of your wealth, the oyel block wey abokii give you from nd, your cult group.
A society that has no respect for elders is doomed.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by ucnwafor(m): 4:47am
A staunch supporter to president buhari little wonder he s afraid so that EFCC will nt trail him back with his atrocities in SLOK holding as the chairman, this man is rich bt his own state is nothing 2 write home about
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by HoluwarTohbar(f): 5:18am
python1:So you actually have his dossier?
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Blizzy9ja: 5:19am
Politicians should understand the difference between speaking for themselves and speaking for an entire ethnic group
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by python1: 5:25am
HoluwarTohbar:If na dis moniker you want use, continue with it, stop switching abeg. . Na only ostrich dey bury head for ground begin think say e don hide Switching between monikers because of me, I must really be hitting some fragile nerves very hard. Very soon, when you deactivate queen of wetin only shuku kerewawa knows, you go still own up exactly the way Kathmandu case is already a history. Gberra, the big daddy himself, you dey feel me so?
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by izombie(m): 5:26am
Buhari cannot win an election in the east even if he's running against a dog. He got 5% last time, next time he won't even get upto 1%. Nonsense.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Donald50: 5:37am
OK...we will vote him out massively....
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by abdelrahman: 5:45am
Na so ,because they know presidency will be shift to them after buhari ,ipob how market?
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Kingdov(m): 5:48am
'Massively' unless the election is rigged
but dee orji am interested sir i mean what u smoke cause u have been talking nonsense of late
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Esseite: 7:00am
These are just town cryers.....
Ordinary petrol going from 87 to 145 without promised palatives..
Dollar shooting from 210 to 367 at the expense of millions of dollars at our detriment..
Thousands killed by fulani herdsmen...
Spending close to 120 days abroad on just treatment..
Lets leave all the corrupt cases out first and concentrate on our standard of living which has detoriated beyond norm..
Its like most of our brains are being formatted when elections seems to come up.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by 9japrof(m): 7:07am
The same way they decieved Jonathan and collected his money and contracts.
Imagine a mofo like Orji uzo Kalu who doesnt have a political value and followership is making noise, a mofo who couldn't win a senate position in two attempts. A mofo that his political stooge relegated in the background. A mofo that his mother during his reign as a governor was even powerful than the wife of the governor and even the commissioner.
There are those that would speak and i would respect not this one chance mofo
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by nairavsdollars: 11:16am
Of course! They have no choice. Orji Kalu is fast becoming the new leader of Igbos after Ojukwu
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by FortifiedCity: 11:16am
*A poem we were taught in school*
Orji is a criminal
Of all criminals
He ruled Abia State
And made it a dungeon
He brought in another Orji
A greater criminal
This one turned Abia State
Into a pig pen.
Oh God of creation
Punish these 2 Orjis
Let not another Orji fall on Abia State
And it shall fly like a beautiful butterfly.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Etizz: 11:17am
guess he is speaking for the igbos.... lol
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by sotall(m): 11:17am
OK
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Kulas: 11:17am
Johnnyessence:
Anuofia
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by sotall(m): 11:18am
OK
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by LUGBE: 11:18am
This nonsense man again, let him continue to fool himself.
You are aspiring for VP, no way
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by Ekwekwe1(m): 11:18am
Orji Uzor Kalu is the most corrupted human in the history of Igboland.
I just wonder why Mr. Integrity allow people like him to Advertise him.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by fortunekaura(m): 11:18am
Talk is cheap... that's all I can say
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by chibabe259(f): 11:19am
Lolz, a criminal in PDP has become a saint in APC!
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by mazimee(m): 11:20am
Mumu man
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by ojnnaco(m): 11:20am
Who is OUK? Is it not the same man that can't even win SUG president in whole South East.?
I pity him and his pay master.
He is now a saint.
Continue deceiving ur pay master.
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by CHANNELStv2020: 11:20am
JOKE OF THE CENTURY
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by shibanbo(m): 11:20am
Certified madness from Kalu. Even one vote him no go get God's grace
|Re: 'Igbos Will Vote Massively For President Buhari In 2019' - Orji Uzor Kalu by blackbeau1(f): 11:20am
I'm sorry but I'd like to know what version of weed he was on when he said this? Igbos will vote for the same Buhari that has tormented them ?
