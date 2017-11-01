Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) (8935 Views)

The 79-year-old multi-millionaire had vanished from the limelight since he was defeated in the 2006 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party to elect a senatorial candidate for his Orlu Imo state constituency.



He claims he's hale and hearty after a photo of him looking sick went viral few months ago.



Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, influential politician and business mogul, celebrated his 79th birthday in a low key fashion with family and friends at his residence in Abuja yesterday. Chief Charles Ezekwem Ikemba Okigwe, Imo PDP Chairman alongside former Governor of Imo State; Chief Achike Udenwa Onwa and other top leaders across the state were present in Abuja to show solidarity to the maverick politician.

cc; lalasticlala

Wishing the octogenarian longer and blissful life. Get well soon, Pa Nzeribe.

We must all be humbled by nature.

GavelSlam:

We must all be humbled by nature.

True talk!wise words!

ONYEMAECHI 1 Like

Chairman of ABN. That is one of the things Nzeribe will be remembered for.

He also allegedly sold arms to the Federal side against Biafra. Nigerian press used to refer to him as the "maverick politician"

All in all, God is greater than all of us. 8 Likes 1 Share

Vanity upon vanities.



Remembered when this man was alive.

..but come ooo. OBJ still dey strong dey jump around even after 80yrs. The man looks like he has stroke....Law of retribution is real....

morbeta:

Have respect for elders and sick ones, it doesn't cost you a dime. You hope to be an elder some yrs ahead and sickness is inevitable.

python1:



Have respect for elders and sick ones, it doesn't cost you a dime. You hope to be an elder some yrs ahead and sickness is inevitable.

Is not as if am not touched by his current situation, but just remembering the stories of him being equivalent of Superman, ironman, batman and co when I was younger..

morbeta:





I gat your drift, peace bro, #onelove#

Happy birthday FAN

python1:

Wishing the octogenarian longer and blissful life. Get well soon, Pa Nzeribe.

Bros the man is 79yrs old, he is not yet an octogenarian.

Time and age takes care of everything.

This man has stroke. They are packaging him. Babangida's boy who truncated our democracy in 1993. Even his godfather IBB cannot walk again. Eyah, God is the greatest.

Hbd

Life..

Nothing last forever

This was one of them evil and powerful men in the 90s.

IBB man Friday known for infamous ABN movement.

tunjijones:





A late seventy and early eighty is an octogenarian, check your dictionary or use Google.

oruma19:

Your brain has bin eaten by religion. so you think Gof did this to him...

Why are we celebrating this criminals 1 Like 1 Share

why won't their be more criminal when we worship money in Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

morbeta:

Not just Obj. them plenty. there's no such thing as law of retribution

Why are these people forcing this man to cerebrate birthday and snap pictures when he is sick ?

IBB's lynchpin in the June 12 annulment saga.



Just expire already!

sdindan:

Vanity upon vanities.



Remembered when this man was alive.

When he was LIVING.



When he was LIVING.

He's still alive...... Just not living it up anymore.

Traitor! 1 Like 1 Share

Nothing is permanent in life. Ageing with grace is a favour from the above.

