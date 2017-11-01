₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:26am
Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, influential politician and business mogul, celebrated his 79th birthday in a low key fashion with family and friends at his residence in Abuja yesterday. Chief Charles Ezekwem Ikemba Okigwe, Imo PDP Chairman alongside former Governor of Imo State; Chief Achike Udenwa Onwa and other top leaders across the state were present in Abuja to show solidarity to the maverick politician.
The 79-year-old multi-millionaire had vanished from the limelight since he was defeated in the 2006 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party to elect a senatorial candidate for his Orlu Imo state constituency.
He claims he's hale and hearty after a photo of him looking sick went viral few months ago.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/senator-francis-arthur-nzeribe-79th-birthday-in-abuja.html
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:26am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by python1: 5:40am
Wishing the octogenarian longer and blissful life. Get well soon, Pa Nzeribe.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by GavelSlam: 5:42am
We must all be humbled by nature.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by overdrive(m): 6:03am
GavelSlam:
True talk!wise words!
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by agbangam: 6:09am
ONYEMAECHI
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Guestlander: 6:16am
Chairman of ABN. That is one of the things Nzeribe will be remembered for.
He also allegedly sold arms to the Federal side against Biafra. Nigerian press used to refer to him as the "maverick politician"
All in all, God is greater than all of us.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by sdindan: 6:20am
Vanity upon vanities.
Remembered when this man was alive.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by morbeta(m): 6:21am
The man looks like he has stroke....Law of retribution is real.. ..but come ooo. OBJ still dey strong dey jump around even after 80yrs.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by python1: 6:24am
morbeta:Have respect for elders and sick ones, it doesn't cost you a dime. You hope to be an elder some yrs ahead and sickness is inevitable.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by morbeta(m): 6:30am
python1:
Is not as if am not touched by his current situation, but just remembering the stories of him being equivalent of Superman, ironman, batman and co when I was younger..
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by python1: 6:31am
morbeta:I gat your drift, peace bro, #onelove#
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:47am
Happy birthday FAN
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 7:48am
python1:
Bros the man is 79yrs old, he is not yet an octogenarian.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:48am
Time and age takes care of everything.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by oruma19: 7:49am
This man has stroke. They are packaging him. Babangida's boy who truncated our democracy in 1993. Even his godfather IBB cannot walk again. Eyah, God is the greatest.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:49am
Hbd
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 7:49am
Life..
Nothing last forever
This was one of them evil and powerful men in the 90s.
IBB man Friday known for infamous ABN movement.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by python1: 7:50am
tunjijones:A late seventy and early eighty is an octogenarian, check your dictionary or use Google.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:50am
oruma19:Your brain has bin eaten by religion. so you think Gof did this to him...
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by MikkyDaniel: 7:50am
Why are we celebrating this criminals
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:51am
why won't their be more criminal when we worship money in Nigeria
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:51am
morbeta:Not just Obj. them plenty. there's no such thing as law of retribution
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Childofaking: 7:53am
Why are these people forcing this man to cerebrate birthday and snap pictures when he is sick ?
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:55am
IBB's lynchpin in the June 12 annulment saga.
Just expire already!
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:56am
sdindan:
When he was LIVING.
He's still alive...... Just not living it up anymore.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by givan(m): 7:57am
Traitor!
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by hokafor(m): 7:59am
Nothing is permanent in life. Ageing with grace is a favour from the above.
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by Ozovehe65(m): 8:02am
|Re: Arthur Nzeribe Celebrates 79th Birthday In Abuja (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 8:03am
So this man is still alive U swindler of my people.
