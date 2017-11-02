₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,796 members, 3,890,154 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 08:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) (2065 Views)
Temi Otedola Launches Cooking Show (Photos) / Davido Hangs Out With A Lady At A Wedding In Ghana (Photos, Video) / Lynxxx's Sister, Yvonne Weds Akinyemi In Accra, Ghana (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by dably: 5:33am
@GISTMORE
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky was in Ghana for two days to attend a cooking show which according to him, he represented Nigeria.
See his posts below…
Via https://www.gistmore.com/bobrisky-represented-nigeria-cooking-show-ghana-photos
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by dably: 5:35am
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by dably: 5:37am
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by dably: 5:37am
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:44am
Her issue. Her problem.
Abi no be this one talk say she want Anthony Joshua. This one?
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 6:05am
hbd
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by tyson98: 6:20am
Olooshi
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:26am
I would love to see her sans make up, first thing in the morning.
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by ogasmallie: 6:36am
represent who. thunder fire u there
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:36am
Tufiakwa
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:48am
What is wrong with this guy
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 6:53am
Disgusting
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by stillondmatter: 6:55am
This 'thing' successfully kicked Derenle out of stardom. .just thinking aloud
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by jupiterx(m): 7:30am
which 9ja him represent who permit am
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:29am
Hian!!!!!
Iffahear! !!!
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 8:29am
Oh NO!!!! Does it mean there is nobody in Nigeria again??
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:29am
Represented him/herself NOT Nigeria. The same way the worwor man in Edo said Jide Tinubu's death is a huge loss to Nigeria
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Firefire(m): 8:29am
Nonsensical...
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by neoOduduwa: 8:29am
stillondmatter:On God
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by orledaj(m): 8:29am
Your rice, your life!
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Acecards: 8:30am
Lol... Hers looks more like fried rice than the Ghanaian's ?
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by cbrezy(m): 8:30am
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by sukkot: 8:30am
charlie why
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by loneatar: 8:31am
I can't even eat that food
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by xamuelotu(m): 8:31am
mama born bikin
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 8:31am
Which Nigeria,.... him represent himslf no be Nigeria,...
Who go eat dat yeye Fried Rice
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by Rayfield76: 8:31am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:31am
Orisirisi something
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by lazygal: 8:32am
Ishilove:
Hope you are a prayerful person if not I don think you would want that else you might grow mad
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by sod09(m): 8:32am
shey oya were
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by nathanccr(m): 8:32am
Osheyyyy baddest
|Re: Bobrisky Represented Nigeria On Rice Cooking Show In Ghana (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:32am
lol.
Our Ghanaian breders are chronic idiots.
Wanted 1636 People For Immediate Employment / Follow Nigeria's Tripple A On Twitter / Shan George Denies Getting Married
Viewing this topic: cjbaba2011, lilbazy(m), virus05(m), Miserablemee, Kaywaz(m), austinereds(m), sonymax16(m), SonOfmercy007, emmatan4, Jode1, KillerFrost, QueenOfNepal, Miles300, eanestca(m), Kovic08(m), anathemiamia(f), ustanuge, esbjaygmailco(m), KAKACOMM, cashmyles(f), enesexy(f), joebases(m), sushieater, iAmMeNdU, muriunited(m), ayxmania, Watermelonman, kheart(m), Guruslord, Fyorgyn, 30card(m), pandax, stecman, dresh, orledaj(m), mailingdgreat, neoOduduwa, boxxy(f), cbrezy(m), Oluwaseunbandur, focisses, xplode556, peterswagg(m), judie3rd, oparaochau, bamzyboa(m), louwie(m), 0luwajuwon(m), tunezvic(m), alegbeleye(m), karmaA3, dohyn(m), bishopken, FirstNg1, Mztarstrechy(m), urchman3000(m), oladayo63(m), braine, smithoo(m), Kimy97(f), 123ayodeji(m), Fansa, shadeyinka(m), TEYA, Charity05(f), chyka33, biobab23(m), stynoski, massinola(m), Collineno, Codedboy95(m), Akinkunmi69, DonGotti(m), aysuprano(m), nairavsdollars, mcevans1(m), odoss(m), Artliz, Tapout(m), chemystery, Lanrelorry, SeunEjire(m), seyerich(m), nyrol(m), Frankdamaxx(m), abbas99(m), Ogexchi(f), tayo60(f), ejifranks(m), daniecrown06(m), folakin(m), ades0la(f), Lemonade01(m), muh4eva(m), Semilore001(f), Dannieln1(m), AndyCole16(m), Olarajee(m), fatdon2(m), loneatar, kkko(m), decasey(m), Veektoria(f), tyboy, SPDAZZY(f), Mansongx(m), Japhet04(m), ciggy000(m), morgang(m), Kunmius(m), Afonjatribeguy, anochuko01(m), nani4real(m), LadyNaija, Ladipodeal, trigar12(m), sotall(m), emijo(m), Ola504, codinight, biddieluvzyaho(f), EMMAHOT(m), Queendoncom(f), Vehon, Goddson(m), Ore000, iycebube, boyejo, obembet(m), nathanccr(m), classysupanova(f), StRichard(m), juschigo4u(m), akumzzy(f), NaijaCelebrity, Irene14, talk2percy(m), obamanuru(m), bobostykah(m), brooklyn2019, folba(m), Freeman85(m), bleexInc(m), Barristertemmie(f), kujbazz(m), whizcode, genecoide, Mayflowa(m), esthy86, agongajoseph(m), prestigiouslady, razykay(m), HMZi(m), Typicool8(m), GGGB07(m), Chuksteric(m), pilli(m), frank41(m), AkachukwuD(m), 3plet, Gagason(m), StPete, Moso(m), JJBROS, petrelli07, sidvinci(m), twin86ark(m), iammaKING(m), Sugar6(f), MrLyzzo(m), rawe45, tochukwuog(m), damlawrence101, TyDimplez, Skyfornia(m), Chidonc(m), Apostlenathan1(m), geemarock, EGBAX(m), skolar49, dosage150(m), pweety2711, mofedamijo, arobest10(m), abes(m), kennygee(f), sexyberry06(f), itzamy, BigBelleControl(m), AntiWailer, 2shure, Jiang(m), Chidinwite1(m), Eberex(m), Fatherly, kolajoo(m), Punditfrank(m), ladyflair, eddie7, anjkreb(m), femani(m), StainlessH(m), whateverkay(m), Ekinematics, purples25(f), aAK1(m), Hardeyorlah(f), Jaybeee(m), BlueRayDick, damoceile, iamfortunate, abdallah9566(m), sunkomite(m), Sirnucee(m), Venerable612(m), Sultannayef, YEMOYEMI, adedejisy, LilSmith55(m), petkoffdrake2(m), one4GOD(f), Gidoka(m), Micheezy7(m), Haywhey, Nwaoma198(f), able88(m), joystickextendr, Valro(m), Mentions, Scoobiano1991, sircrabo, PapaBaby, lexxwiz(m), Terminator1234g, tobylawal(m), Rayfield76 and 316 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20