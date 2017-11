Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League (1 - 0) On 23rd November 2017 (6647 Views)

#COYG

Half time 0-0.





Kia, this useless club should go to Scottish league, make them dey play Celtic etc.

rhonard:

how my brother, can you please explain what there 12points means? Sir, I dunno oh..

I read it off -



And also as seen on the attached image below.

Half time still goaless.... Arsenal Eyin omo failing failures

English teams just spoiling my tickets since Tuesday!

smh



GOAL FOR COLOGNE

Ope oooo

hahahaahahahahahha 1 Like

at least arsenalfans would shut up now!!! 1 Like

ass_NAL

lastempero:



Shey you see watin I dey talk.. They are now losing!

So we begin again with the wailings 2 Likes

goal boring arsenal and Man Utd this two clubs are a disgrace to the epl a shame really.



again gooooooooal cologne is this spelled right 2 Likes

mukina2:

smh

You've not stated oo, very soon, you will shake your whole body

mrMeen:

goal boring arsenal and Man Utd this two clubs are a disgrace to the epl a shame really.



again gooooooooal cologne is this spelled right



wetin man united do again.

Arsenal

Sunshyne200:

I went through all the comments and I didn't see haters, why now what happened?





Not like I am a hater, just that someone needs to be here until the real haters arrive.





Very useless club, playing Thursday night football, progressing from this stage would spell doom as B.Dortmund and A.Madrid is waiting at the other side.



Just comot for this league so that you fit even go UCL next season as fatigue go finish una this year, as e do man utd...

Very Good

3 Likes

AS E DEY HOT, WE DEM CHELSEA FANS DON LAND 6 Likes

rhonard:

says who? stop fooling yourself, they qualified to already \

If CSKA win them 3-0 and Basel win Benfica, they will not make it...

mrMeen:

goal boring arsenal and Man Utd this two clubs are a disgrace to the epl a shame really.



again gooooooooal cologne is this spelled right

Where una being go.

Where una being go. I was waiting for the haters, though I held this place well.

dessz:



No vex, somebody needed to do it ooo.

I just have to volunteer.



No vex, somebody needed to do it ooo. I just have to volunteer. #iamnotahater

Arsenal is a useless club. can't even play over 1.5 SMH

4 Likes 1 Share

Phi001:

\

If CSKA win them 3-0 and Basel win Benfica, they will not make it...



So you believe CSKA will beat man utd 3-0?

ChappyChase:



Shey you see watin I dey talk..

They are now losing!



My brother I avoided that game like Egyptian plague,oyibo have rigged both champions league n Europa.anything can happen now for football

Phi001:

\

If CSKA win them 3-0 and Basel win Benfica, they will not make it...

any charm wey CSKA like..make them do.



if they like...man u players 4 get redcard inside first ten minutes..and its 7 against 11...



any charm wey CSKA like..make them do. if they like...man u players 4 get redcard inside first ten minutes..and its 7 against 11... they can never beat united 3 - 0 ..at old Trafford

Elnino4ladies:

over 1.5 loun loun.

Undertaker001:





any charm wey CSKA like..make them do.



if they like...man u players 4 get redcard inside first ten minutes..and its 7 against 11...



they can never beat united 3 - 0 ..at old Trafford

No mind dis Chelsea fans