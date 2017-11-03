₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 6:42am
LCC have placed a banner to increase toll fees at Lekki toll gate. Is it fair? Cars will now pay 200 from 120; SUV 150 to 250; bus 80 to 100.
Why this sudden increase; please Ambode have pity on us!!
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 7:10am
I drove past and saw the Banner now. No prior notice, text or email even for those of us that uses e-tag. Just few days notice. This is very very unfair. This government should please have human face.
cc seun
mynd44
lalasticlala
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by amunkita(m): 7:15am
Hahahahaha..
Tinubu needs money for his son's burial..
Would ve said, enjoy wat u voted in but there re so many who did not vote this cruel govt nd the increase Would also affect them..
Any which way, Enjoy the family business called Lagos APC Govt.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 7:36am
amunkita:
Oga please this is a serious matter. I just saw the banner this morning. Our income has not increased, why will LASG makes live unbearable for people. Transporters will increase fares and so on. It will have multiplier effects. Not this time of the year sir.
Ara nkan everybody ( Body is hurting everybody)
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by glogirl(f): 9:02am
Can someone advise on any effective way of stopping the government on this?
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by three: 10:33am
Nigerians are the answer to politicians' prayers - industriously docile and creatively nepotisitic.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by mavinc4u(f): 10:35am
Omooba77:
The money is too much even the initial price was too much let alone this new price. Welcome to Nigeria where abnormal things becomes normal.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Esseite: 10:36am
Wow
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Pidgin2(f): 11:10am
glogirl:
Organized peaceful protest
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 12:31pm
This unfair by Lagos State Government; almost 75% increament. Are we paying for the demolition of circus (round about).
Governance is all about making life easy for the populace.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 12:32pm
Pidgin2:Are you joining us
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 12:48pm
mavinc4u:
Honestly, government is not thinking of the masses at all. I weak as I saw the banner this morning.
No form of notification other than that.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Omooba77: 2:02pm
Hi,
I signed a petition to The governor of Lagos State - Nigeria which says:
"We say "No to any increase in toll fares""
Will you sign this petition? Click here:
http://www.citizengo.org/en/112016-we-say-no-any-increase-toll-fares?tc=wp&tcid=42533368
Thanks!
seun help us ooo
lalasticlala
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Samstone79: 4:08pm
From a reliable source: They said the reason for the change in toll price is to decongest traffic while asking for change, hence making it a round number.#Crazy
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by priscaoge(f): 4:40pm
Na wa ooo. For how long will people continue to suffer? There are people who can afford that but what happens to thousands of people that can't? The Masses are suffering, those high and mighty corrupt politicians are living large! God have mercy!
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by modelmike7(m): 4:40pm
Too bad. Not in this present dispensation
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by lelvin(m): 4:41pm
No be small thing...
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by modelmike7(m): 4:41pm
Pidgin2:This is a very good option sis. We hope they listen.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by cytell56: 4:42pm
Omooba77:
Why are you complaining nah, thought you voted for change!!!
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by IgboticGirl(f): 4:42pm
e no consign me
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by KehnnyCares(m): 4:42pm
Welcome To Lagos
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by chuckdee4(m): 4:42pm
But you people live in Lekki na, mschewwwwwwww
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by stinggy(m): 4:43pm
Useless people, so they couldn't drop it from 120 to 100 if it was about 'change' abi?
I thought the concession agreement was for few years sef. How many years more?
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by AntiWailer: 4:44pm
idiotic Govt.
Always shooting themselves in the foot.
That is what we get when we keep quiet. When the bastards claimed they spent 40billion on 40 Km road.
We kept quiet.
So we pay for the road u access.
Pay for it water
Buy inverter and generator for light
And still pay TAXXX
I am still wondering what these useless Government have to offer us.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by priceaction: 4:44pm
Election is coming soon
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by Soulsymbol99: 4:44pm
amunkita:
But on a serious note, na tru say na tinubu dey collect d toll money?
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by GoodMuyis(m): 4:44pm
Now Obaseki is right after all ...a great loss to the nation...
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by TreasuredGlory: 4:44pm
.
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by DutchBruh: 4:44pm
Omooba77:Toll gates are owned by Tinubu and his Lebanese business partner Chaugoury, through their company Lekki Concession company a private corporation which is owned BY Hi-Tech Construction.
Lagosians have been enslaved for decades through the concession agreement.
Tinubu son Seyi married into the Chagoury family from Lebanon.
http://www.nairaland.com/828872/facts-lekki-toll-tinubu-connection
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by dataking: 4:44pm
Samstone79:
Lmao. Naija na one chance
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by lazygal: 4:45pm
mavinc4u:
Construction and maintance is not provided by govt ..therefore agreement btwn the company and govt covered this.. Trust mW govt won't assist us ...
|Re: Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff by mrvitalis(m): 4:45pm
We need this model for all our federal roads and watch all the roads come clean in 3 years
