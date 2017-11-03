Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lekki Concession Increases Toll Gate Fare. See New Tariff (14913 Views)

LCC have placed a banner to increase toll fees at Lekki toll gate. Is it fair? Cars will now pay 200 from 120; SUV 150 to 250; bus 80 to 100.

Why this sudden increase; please Ambode have pity on us!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

I drove past and saw the Banner now. No prior notice, text or email even for those of us that uses e-tag. Just few days notice. This is very very unfair. This government should please have human face.



cc seun

mynd44

lalasticlala 10 Likes

Hahahahaha..

Tinubu needs money for his son's burial..





Would ve said, enjoy wat u voted in but there re so many who did not vote this cruel govt nd the increase Would also affect them..



Any which way, Enjoy the family business called Lagos APC Govt. 80 Likes 2 Shares

Oga please this is a serious matter. I just saw the banner this morning. Our income has not increased, why will LASG makes live unbearable for people. Transporters will increase fares and so on. It will have multiplier effects. Not this time of the year sir.

Ara nkan everybody ( Body is hurting everybody) Oga please this is a serious matter. I just saw the banner this morning. Our income has not increased, why will LASG makes live unbearable for people. Transporters will increase fares and so on. It will have multiplier effects. Not this time of the year sir.Ara nkan everybody ( Body is hurting everybody) 3 Likes

Can someone advise on any effective way of stopping the government on this? 2 Likes

Nigerians are the answer to politicians' prayers - industriously docile and creatively nepotisitic. 35 Likes 3 Shares

The money is too much even the initial price was too much let alone this new price. Welcome to Nigeria where abnormal things becomes normal. The money is too much even the initial price was too much let alone this new price. Welcome to Nigeria where abnormal things becomes normal. 10 Likes

Wow

glogirl:

Can someone advise on any effective way of stopping the government on this?

Organized peaceful protest Organized peaceful protest 2 Likes

This unfair by Lagos State Government; almost 75% increament. Are we paying for the demolition of circus (round about).



Governance is all about making life easy for the populace. 5 Likes

Organized peaceful protest Are you joining us Are you joining us 1 Like 1 Share

The money is too much even the initial price was too much let alone this new price. Welcome to Nigeria where abnormal things becomes normal.

Honestly, government is not thinking of the masses at all. I weak as I saw the banner this morning.

No form of notification other than that. Honestly, government is not thinking of the masses at all. I weak as I saw the banner this morning.No form of notification other than that. 3 Likes



I signed a petition to The governor of Lagos State - Nigeria which says:

"We say "No to any increase in toll fares""

Will you sign this petition? Click here:

http://www.citizengo.org/en/112016-we-say-no-any-increase-toll-fares?tc=wp&tcid=42533368

Thanks!​



seun help us ooo

From a reliable source: They said the reason for the change in toll price is to decongest traffic while asking for change, hence making it a round number.#Crazy 3 Likes

Na wa ooo. For how long will people continue to suffer? There are people who can afford that but what happens to thousands of people that can't? The Masses are suffering, those high and mighty corrupt politicians are living large! God have mercy!

Too bad. Not in this present dispensation

No be small thing...

Organized peaceful protest This is a very good option sis. We hope they listen. This is a very good option sis. We hope they listen. 1 Like 1 Share

Why are you complaining nah, thought you voted for change!!! Why are you complaining nah, thought you voted for change!!! 7 Likes

e no consign me

Welcome To Lagos

But you people live in Lekki na, mschewwwwwwww 2 Likes

Useless people, so they couldn't drop it from 120 to 100 if it was about 'change' abi?



I thought the concession agreement was for few years sef. How many years more? 8 Likes

idiotic Govt.



Always shooting themselves in the foot.







That is what we get when we keep quiet. When the bastards claimed they spent 40billion on 40 Km road.



We kept quiet.





So we pay for the road u access.



Pay for it water



Buy inverter and generator for light



And still pay TAXXX



I am still wondering what these useless Government have to offer us. 3 Likes 1 Share

Election is coming soon

But on a serious note, na tru say na tinubu dey collect d toll money? But on a serious note, na tru say na tinubu dey collect d toll money?

Now Obaseki is right after all ...a great loss to the nation... 2 Likes

.

Why this sudden increase; please Ambode have pity on us!! Toll gates are owned by Tinubu and his Lebanese business partner Chaugoury, through their company Lekki Concession company a private corporation which is owned BY Hi-Tech Construction.

Lagosians have been enslaved for decades through the concession agreement.

Tinubu son Seyi married into the Chagoury family from Lebanon.

http://www.nairaland.com/828872/facts-lekki-toll-tinubu-connection Toll gates are owned by Tinubu and his Lebanese business partner Chaugoury, through their company Lekki Concession company a private corporation which is owned BY Hi-Tech Construction.Lagosians have been enslaved for decades through the concession agreement.Tinubu son Seyi married into the Chagoury family from Lebanon. 12 Likes 1 Share

From a reliable source: They said the reason for the change in toll price is to decongest traffic while asking for change, hence making it a round number.#Crazy

Lmao. Naija na one chance Lmao. Naija na one chance

The money is too much even the initial price was too much let alone this new price. Welcome to Nigeria where abnormal things becomes normal.



Construction and maintance is not provided by govt ..therefore agreement btwn the company and govt covered this.. Trust mW govt won't assist us ... Construction and maintance is not provided by govt ..therefore agreement btwn the company and govt covered this.. Trust mW govt won't assist us ...