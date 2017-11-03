₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,795 members, 3,890,154 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 08:32 AM

Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] (7580 Views)

Apostle Suleman Bought House For Daniella Okeke In Maryland Lagos - Sahara R. / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by skuki123: 7:41am
Nollywood actress ,Daniella Okeke rocked Rihanna's limited-edition stoned collection for Manolo Blahnik which costs $2,325(N827,000) for the knee-high gladiator pair.
 
Riri also rocked it in "Wild Thoughts."









http://news.nollyzone.com/daniella-okeke-rocks-n800k-rihannas-manolo-blahnik-gladiators/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by pyyxxaro: 7:43am
sad
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 7:46am
That shoe for almost One million naira?!

Well,
her money,
her leg,
her gladiator shoe,
her life.
IDGAF!!

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by NLevents: 7:46am
She looks very beautiful. I have met several beautiful ladies from nairaland also and most of them will be around for the third edition of the NAIRALAND GET TOGETHER PARTY.

Incase you missed it, click the link on my signature for more information on the next get together party.

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by uzoclinton(m): 7:46am
Billionaires remain billionaires because they don't waste their money on frivolous things like this... Wetin do 10 thousand naira shoe.... If she go broke now she will start blaming village people.

4 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by IamHeWrites: 7:46am
.
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yinkzzboy: 7:46am
Riri's own is superior to that grin
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:46am

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by tesppidd: 7:46am
this one she's parading herself upandan these days on the net, i hope she's not looking for another suleman.

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 7:46am
hmmmm you are wearing 2plots of lands in ibadan on your leg shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by teewai3(m): 7:46am
Good for her
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yinkakani(m): 7:46am
Let us know how many of us don't give a phuk? angry angry Hit the like button

9 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by teflonjake(m): 7:47am
grin grin

Dunno why I'm laughing

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by mccoy47(m): 7:47am
Her legs looking like a tied up whale!

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 7:47am
Hope after they'll not say she used someone's else pics cos I no trust these attention+seeking naija celebrities
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by olamil434: 7:47am
how is this news

quickfinda.com
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by VampireeM(f): 7:47am
Damn! I am not a fan of gladiator's sandals but this is beautiful esp the studs in front. Would love to rock the silver colour.

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BEENUEL: 7:47am
angry grin grin grin grin
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by darkenkach(m): 7:47am
Apostle Suleman cry cry

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by fedundiran(m): 7:47am
Copy Cat
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:48am
I hope she walks into heaven with this, if not, it's just as useless as one president in west africa
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BEENUEL: 7:49am
She's wearing some Primary school teacher's Annual income.

Nigeria, a country with ceremonial leaders.

Pathetic
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yaqq: 7:50am
na men food be ds
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by kendylet(f): 7:50am
yinkzzboy:
Riri's own is superior to that grin
because na naija bae abi a prophet is never accepted in his land! undecided angry sad

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by free2ryhme: 7:51am
Vanity undecided
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by dfrost: 7:51am
BeeBeeOoh:
I hope she walks into heaven with this, if not, it's just as useless as one president in west africa

Which president abeg? I'll like to know.
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by buffalowings: 7:51am
And she had to show us.
How insecure can she be

If we finish on her back now she will be crying foul

To the mod that brought this to fp
Don't let the devil use you this early morning

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by OboOlora(f): 7:51am
uzoclinton:
Billionaires remain billionaires because they don't waste their money on frivolous things like this... Wetin do 10 thousand naira shoe.... If she go broke now she will start blaming village people.
So billionaires that buy PJs aren't wasteful right? U people just talk ignorantly! As long as she doesn't beg u for money when broke, please mind ur damn bizness!

2 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by DIKEnaWAR: 7:51am
Fire! Fire! Fire! Omega money...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by cheta02(m): 7:52am
Issorite !
Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by Benekruku(m): 7:53am
Small thing!

Pastor Suleman is able....

If you can afford a G-class, How much is 800k


Money Omega Ministry will sow in 5minutes.





2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ruslana Korshunova- A Beauty With A Miraculous Hair / Why I Hate Wizkid >>olamide / You Won’t Believe This Beautiful Lady Was A Man? See Photos Of Him/her

Viewing this topic: anyicool(m), Maxymilliano(m), classicfrank4u(m), odetola, pokenose(m), amaechikamsi(m), lacoach, oshonky, STILESGANG, segunjowo(m), Chanchit, yvonnelynx, harch354(m), lacream007, BarclaysV(m), sabangeri, Ranchhoddas(m), bonjovi12(m), hinograce, zizytd(m), Jinyjagz(m), pyyxxaro, Kezlink11, modefancy, Chovweny, OYO4sure, yekparikpa(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Talklesss(m), adamx23(m), Brainfuture, waledeji(m), oride(m), Boyooosa(m), ayarandy, thenny312(m), linked, walexzee11(m), MrMystrO(m), Bennyrock, temmyblaze001, A1dgentle(m), wasd4luv(m), chukwundukc(m), zarakikenpa(m), clintino700(m), Preshivano01(m), loverboi97(m), mohioma, CuteCeo, adedeji4(m), Terenceike(m), Dankwanbo2019, Plasmbob1, OtoE, snazzy5050(m), Lifediary, lazygal, SlayQueenSlayer, WellEndowed, EPAINYOU, Joshillion(m), Assassin101, wahlay(m) and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.