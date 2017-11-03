₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,795 members, 3,890,154 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 08:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] (7580 Views)
Apostle Suleman Bought House For Daniella Okeke In Maryland Lagos - Sahara R. / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by skuki123: 7:41am
Nollywood actress ,Daniella Okeke rocked Rihanna's limited-edition stoned collection for Manolo Blahnik which costs $2,325(N827,000) for the knee-high gladiator pair.
Riri also rocked it in "Wild Thoughts."
http://news.nollyzone.com/daniella-okeke-rocks-n800k-rihannas-manolo-blahnik-gladiators/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by pyyxxaro: 7:43am
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 7:46am
That shoe for almost One million naira?!
Well,
her money,
her leg,
her gladiator shoe,
her life.
IDGAF!!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by NLevents: 7:46am
She looks very beautiful. I have met several beautiful ladies from nairaland also and most of them will be around for the third edition of the NAIRALAND GET TOGETHER PARTY.
Incase you missed it, click the link on my signature for more information on the next get together party.
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by uzoclinton(m): 7:46am
Billionaires remain billionaires because they don't waste their money on frivolous things like this... Wetin do 10 thousand naira shoe.... If she go broke now she will start blaming village people.
4 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by IamHeWrites: 7:46am
.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yinkzzboy: 7:46am
Riri's own is superior to that
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:46am
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by tesppidd: 7:46am
this one she's parading herself upandan these days on the net, i hope she's not looking for another suleman.
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 7:46am
hmmmm you are wearing 2plots of lands in ibadan on your leg
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by teewai3(m): 7:46am
Good for her
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yinkakani(m): 7:46am
Let us know how many of us don't give a phuk? Hit the like button
9 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by teflonjake(m): 7:47am
Dunno why I'm laughing
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by mccoy47(m): 7:47am
Her legs looking like a tied up whale!
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 7:47am
Hope after they'll not say she used someone's else pics cos I no trust these attention+seeking naija celebrities
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by olamil434: 7:47am
how is this news
quickfinda.com
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by VampireeM(f): 7:47am
Damn! I am not a fan of gladiator's sandals but this is beautiful esp the studs in front. Would love to rock the silver colour.
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BEENUEL: 7:47am
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by darkenkach(m): 7:47am
Apostle Suleman
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by fedundiran(m): 7:47am
Copy Cat
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:48am
I hope she walks into heaven with this, if not, it's just as useless as one president in west africa
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by BEENUEL: 7:49am
She's wearing some Primary school teacher's Annual income.
Nigeria, a country with ceremonial leaders.
Pathetic
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by yaqq: 7:50am
na men food be ds
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by kendylet(f): 7:50am
yinkzzboy:because na naija bae abi a prophet is never accepted in his land!
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by free2ryhme: 7:51am
Vanity
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by dfrost: 7:51am
BeeBeeOoh:
Which president abeg? I'll like to know.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by buffalowings: 7:51am
And she had to show us.
How insecure can she be
If we finish on her back now she will be crying foul
To the mod that brought this to fp
Don't let the devil use you this early morning
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by OboOlora(f): 7:51am
uzoclinton:So billionaires that buy PJs aren't wasteful right? U people just talk ignorantly! As long as she doesn't beg u for money when broke, please mind ur damn bizness!
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by DIKEnaWAR: 7:51am
Fire! Fire! Fire! Omega money...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by cheta02(m): 7:52am
Issorite !
|Re: Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] by Benekruku(m): 7:53am
Small thing!
Pastor Suleman is able....
If you can afford a G-class, How much is 800k
Money Omega Ministry will sow in 5minutes.
2 Likes 1 Share
Ruslana Korshunova- A Beauty With A Miraculous Hair / Why I Hate Wizkid >>olamide / You Won’t Believe This Beautiful Lady Was A Man? See Photos Of Him/her
Viewing this topic: anyicool(m), Maxymilliano(m), classicfrank4u(m), odetola, pokenose(m), amaechikamsi(m), lacoach, oshonky, STILESGANG, segunjowo(m), Chanchit, yvonnelynx, harch354(m), lacream007, BarclaysV(m), sabangeri, Ranchhoddas(m), bonjovi12(m), hinograce, zizytd(m), Jinyjagz(m), pyyxxaro, Kezlink11, modefancy, Chovweny, OYO4sure, yekparikpa(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Talklesss(m), adamx23(m), Brainfuture, waledeji(m), oride(m), Boyooosa(m), ayarandy, thenny312(m), linked, walexzee11(m), MrMystrO(m), Bennyrock, temmyblaze001, A1dgentle(m), wasd4luv(m), chukwundukc(m), zarakikenpa(m), clintino700(m), Preshivano01(m), loverboi97(m), mohioma, CuteCeo, adedeji4(m), Terenceike(m), Dankwanbo2019, Plasmbob1, OtoE, snazzy5050(m), Lifediary, lazygal, SlayQueenSlayer, WellEndowed, EPAINYOU, Joshillion(m), Assassin101, wahlay(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42