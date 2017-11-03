Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Rocks N800k Rihanna's Manolo Blahnik Gladiators [PICS] (7580 Views)

Riri also rocked it in "Wild Thoughts."



















That shoe for almost One million naira?!



Well,

her money,

her leg,

her gladiator shoe,

her life.

IDGAF!! 14 Likes 1 Share

Billionaires remain billionaires because they don't waste their money on frivolous things like this... Wetin do 10 thousand naira shoe.... If she go broke now she will start blaming village people. 4 Likes

Riri's own is superior to that

this one she's parading herself upandan these days on the net, i hope she's not looking for another suleman. 1 Like

hmmmm you are wearing 2plots of lands in ibadan on your leg 8 Likes 1 Share

Good for her

Dunno why I'm laughing Dunno why I'm laughing 1 Like

Her legs looking like a tied up whale! 3 Likes

Hope after they'll not say she used someone's else pics cos I no trust these attention+seeking naija celebrities





quickfinda.com how is this news

Damn! I am not a fan of gladiator's sandals but this is beautiful esp the studs in front. Would love to rock the silver colour. 3 Likes

Apostle Suleman 3 Likes

Copy Cat

I hope she walks into heaven with this, if not, it's just as useless as one president in west africa

She's wearing some Primary school teacher's Annual income.



Nigeria, a country with ceremonial leaders.



Pathetic

na men food be ds

yinkzzboy:

Riri's own is superior to that because na naija bae abi a prophet is never accepted in his land! because na naija bae abia prophet is never accepted in his land! 3 Likes

Vanity

BeeBeeOoh:

I hope she walks into heaven with this, if not, it's just as useless as one president in west africa

Which president abeg? I'll like to know. Which president abeg? I'll like to know.

And she had to show us.

How insecure can she be



If we finish on her back now she will be crying foul



To the mod that brought this to fp

Don't let the devil use you this early morning

uzoclinton:

Billionaires remain billionaires because they don't waste their money on frivolous things like this... Wetin do 10 thousand naira shoe.... If she go broke now she will start blaming village people. So billionaires that buy PJs aren't wasteful right? U people just talk ignorantly! As long as she doesn't beg u for money when broke, please mind ur damn bizness! So billionaires that buy PJs aren't wasteful right? U people just talk ignorantly! As long as she doesn't beg u for money when broke, please mind ur damn bizness! 2 Likes

Fire! Fire! Fire! Omega money... 2 Likes 1 Share

Issorite !