I quickly take some of the turtle pictures and I said I will post it on nairaland when chanced at work.





I was going to ASCON this morning, when I saw people gathering watching the big turtle cough by a farmer. I shouldn't be left alone in the bus, I went there to feed my eyes. I wasn't able to know the actual price the man wants to sell it. But, I was hearing a man saying "I will pay 30k".I quickly take some of the turtle pictures and I said I will post it on nairaland when chanced at work.

That turtle looks hundreds of years old. If only it could tell us some things about ancient days.



That turtle looks hundreds of years old. If only it could tell us some things about ancient days.

Go back to that market and ring bells all over telling them that I, Fortified City, the Master of the Earth and the caretaker of the universe said nobody should kill and eat. Let it die a natural death.

e big o.he better return it o.mayb na mother queen.kiki e big o.he better return it o.mayb na mother queen.kiki





This is pathetic! Why are we like this? Must we kill all these endangered species for food?This is pathetic! 11 Likes

Nigerians can eat anything..... Very soon, people will start consuming goblins.. 4 Likes

Turtles mostly live in water,y did dy just put it on the ground na,atleast if they want to kill it,dy should allow it enjoy small na. 5 Likes

Why are we like this? Must we kill all these endangered species for food?



This is pathetic! guy, go back and read the post. it hasn't been killed. guy, go back and read the post. it hasn't been killed. 1 Like

guy, go back and read the post. it hasn't been killed.

Are you from France? Are you from France? 3 Likes

Are you from France? no, from cownu village no, from cownu village 3 Likes

Why are we like this? Must we kill all these endangered species for food?



This is pathetic! i feel you, even imagine how they are handling the poor creature, look at how tight the ropes are on an animal that does not run. i feel you, even imagine how they are handling the poor creature, look at how tight the ropes are on an animal that does not run. 11 Likes 1 Share

So pathetic the owner may not sell it more than 5k...

I was going to ASCON this morning, when I saw people gathering watching the big turtle cough by a farmer. I shouldn't be left alone in the bus, I went there to feed my eyes. I wasn't able to know the actual price the man wants to sell it. But, I was hearing a man saying "I will pay 30k".

Wild animals go soon finish find naija







Wild animals go soon finish find naija Wild animals go soon finish find naija

This tortoise might be older than every human being alive today. 1 Like

Na Kwam 1 turtle be this ooo

Op, first of all you talk say the man cough the Turtle, but how?? Coz ayam not understanding and secondly why dem tie the poor creature wey no fit run with rope? 1 Like

Turtle pepper soup Don land 2 Likes

if these people are giving the opportunity they will cut cook and eat this thing 1 Like





Probably a female, caught at the seaside, when it came to lay it's eggs.



It is an endangered species



Info: It is a leatherback sea turtle, a sea turtleProbably a female, caught at the seaside, when it came to lay it's eggs.It is an endangered speciesInfo: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leatherback_sea_turtle

Make una use do pepper soup for all nairalanders

You quickly take some of the turtle pictures....well done

guy, go back and read the post. it hasn't been killed.

Sorry to bust your bubble, but if you go back (too) down Nairaland memory lane per animals that have been caught anywhere in Nigeria...suffice to say this beautiful creature is ALREADY dead. It just doesn't know it yet. Sorry to bust your bubble, but if you go back (too) down Nairaland memory lane per animals that have been caught anywhere in Nigeria...suffice to say this beautiful creature is ALREADY dead. It just doesn't know it yet.

In Bebop's voice, "I'm gonna make turtle soup out if you."

The animal skin can be used as roofing sheet 1 Like

What a beautiful creature. I hope they don't kill it.