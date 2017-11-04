₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:01am On Nov 03
I was going to ASCON this morning, when I saw people gathering watching the big turtle cough by a farmer. I shouldn't be left alone in the bus, I went there to feed my eyes. I wasn't able to know the actual price the man wants to sell it. But, I was hearing a man saying "I will pay 30k".
I quickly take some of the turtle pictures and I said I will post it on nairaland when chanced at work.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:02am On Nov 03
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:04am On Nov 03
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by FortifiedCity: 11:05am On Nov 03
That turtle looks hundreds of years old. If only it could tell us some things about ancient days.
Go back to that market and ring bells all over telling them that I, Fortified City, the Master of the Earth and the caretaker of the universe said nobody should kill and eat. Let it die a natural death.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:06am On Nov 03
More pictures
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by mikejj(m): 11:06am On Nov 03
e big o.he better return it o.mayb na mother queen.kiki
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Nukilia: 11:08am On Nov 03
Why are we like this? Must we kill all these endangered species for food?
This is pathetic!
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by doctimonyeka(m): 11:09am On Nov 03
Nigerians can eat anything..... Very soon, people will start consuming goblins..
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by deco22: 11:10am On Nov 03
Turtles mostly live in water,y did dy just put it on the ground na,atleast if they want to kill it,dy should allow it enjoy small na.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:13am On Nov 03
Nukilia:guy, go back and read the post. it hasn't been killed.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Nukilia: 11:16am On Nov 03
dauddy97:
Are you from France?
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 11:18am On Nov 03
Nukilia:no, from cownu village
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by pointblank247(m): 7:13pm On Nov 03
Nukilia:i feel you, even imagine how they are handling the poor creature, look at how tight the ropes are on an animal that does not run.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by dauddy97(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by nairavsdollars: 5:32pm
So pathetic the owner may not sell it more than 5k...
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Badonasty(m): 5:33pm
dauddy97:
Wild animals go soon finish find naija
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Franco93: 5:33pm
This tortoise might be older than every human being alive today.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by ALAYORMII: 5:33pm
Na Kwam 1 turtle be this ooo
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Pidginwhisper: 5:33pm
Op, first of all you talk say the man cough the Turtle, but how?? Coz ayam not understanding and secondly why dem tie the poor creature wey no fit run with rope?
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Spylord48: 5:34pm
Turtle pepper soup Don land
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Israeljones(m): 5:34pm
if these people are giving the opportunity they will cut cook and eat this thing
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by 9jakohai(m): 5:35pm
It is a leatherback sea turtle, a sea turtle
Probably a female, caught at the seaside, when it came to lay it's eggs.
It is an endangered species
Info:https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leatherback_sea_turtle
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by asawanathegreat(m): 5:35pm
Make una use do pepper soup for all nairalanders
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by eyeview: 5:35pm
Davido.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by SweetJoystick(m): 5:36pm
You quickly take some of the turtle pictures....well done
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by free2ryhme: 5:36pm
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Nostradamu(m): 5:36pm
dauddy97:
Sorry to bust your bubble, but if you go back (too) down Nairaland memory lane per animals that have been caught anywhere in Nigeria...suffice to say this beautiful creature is ALREADY dead. It just doesn't know it yet.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by kay29000(m): 5:36pm
In Bebop's voice, "I'm gonna make turtle soup out if you."
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Keneking: 5:37pm
The animal skin can be used as roofing sheet
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by Gluhbirne(f): 5:37pm
What a beautiful creature. I hope they don't kill it.
|Re: Big Turtle I Saw At Badagry Market This Morning by WeirdWolf: 5:37pm
pointblank247:Welcome to Nigeria.
