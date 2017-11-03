Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Pastors Use Private Jets And A Question For OAP Freeze - By Ife Olaleye (2437 Views)

By Ife Olaleye



Before writing on Why Pastors Use Private Jets can Freeze and his followers answer the question below for me as I see no difference between a private jet and a private car.





Can Freeze tell me the difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car?



My own response: To the people who use private cars, I tell you that you are of no difference from those who use Private Jets. If Freeze himself and his followers want us to take them seriously then they should sell off their cars to the poor and join the rest of us Nigerians to use BRTs. That is the only way they can prove to me that they are sincere about their crusade against Jets because who is to say Freeze won't buy a private Jet if he has the money to do so.



Now, If God would Judge Oyedepo and Adeboye for using private jets then don't be sure he won't judge you for using a private car when the rest of us are taking BRT. Why not use that money you use in buying Lexus, Camry and Toyota to feed the poor and simply use Danfo or BRT? (Sarcasm) It is amazing that even some Churches where they use Church money to buy Bus would come and criticize those who buy jets for international travels. The way today's people assess issues is strange. To them anything they can not personally afford must be unfair for the Church to procure.





WHY CHURCHES USE PRIVATE JETS

Pastors buying private jets with tithes and offerings is an exaggeration take to far



Out of the millions of clergymen who exist across the globe there is just an handful. Most likely less than 100 who own private jets. As a matter of fact the use of private or charter jets is usually restricted to top leadership of most ministries e.g Pope of Catholic Church, GO of RCCG etc. However the enemies of the church both within and without have made a storm out of a glass of water to create the exaggeration(lie) and make it seem all churches are just being self serving. Before I proceed into addressing the issue of private jets I would like to address another trendy statement





A Private Jet is Just a personal Vehicle like any other Private Car



A private jet is not necessarily or exclusively luxury like a yacht for instance. Corporations, Governments and Organizations do own it for operational purposes and a Church with significant presence in more than 20 countries should actually consider owning one depending on how centralized the leadership of the church is.



It would be unwise of Living Faith and RCCG to use commercial Air transport.



The issue of Private jets ought not to be a Controversy. If you have a local assignment then use a local means of transporation. The assignment of most Nigerians are within the country. Hence a bicycle/motorcycle would do for those in the core villages while a Car would do for those in the City. And for individuals like Oyedepo and Adeboye who have Churches to run in 65 and 193 countries then the use of private jets may just be imperative.



On my little research I discovered that Oyedepo travels about 5 times in a week and still makes it back in time for Canaanlands Sunday service. That can only be possible if the Church has a private jet. Now my own pastor was once stuck Abroad due to some issues with his booked flight hence he missed about two Sundays or so. However I am not saying my pastor needs a private jet because he only travels once in a year for his summer vacation and rarely travels for international ministrations as we do not have a branch outside Nigeria. But on the other hand RCCG owns about 700 branches in UK alone, the biggest church in East Africa is a living Faith Church. Other countries like Zambia also have huge Living Faith members. So why should a pastor of such a church not have a means to travel in a private jet.



I once saw Oyedepo at a 8:00 clock service in Landmark University in Omu Aran(via internet). So I thought did he leave Ota as early as 3AM or did he sleep over at Omu Aran? But I was told by an indigene of Omu aran that anytime there is an Helicopter hovering over town then they are sure Oyedepo is around(and he comes around Omu Aran often) so I knew he came with a Chopper that morning and left with a chopper that same morning. But imagine if he had to use a commercial airline for that. He would have to take a trip to Ikeja board an available flight to Ilorin(if they have an Airport) or Abuja and then begin a journey back to Omu Aran and hope there is an Available flight back Lagos. All that wahala for a 60 something year old man just because you want to preach in a 45 minutes service Kwara.



Five Churches that should actually buy Private Jets if they don't have.



RCCG

Living Faith

Mountain Of Fire Ministries

Christ Embassy

Deeperlife Ministeries.



Perhaps there are few global ministeries in the world that have planted Churches as much as these churches in modern Christian era and that is testament to the indispensable role that Nigerian Christendom has to play in the propagation of the gospel in the end times.

For these Churches they appear to run a very Centralized leadership and that is very good. Hence I would actually recommend the use of Private planes and Helicopters for easy conveyance of their top leadership.





On a final note RCCG as a Church is bigger than some countries (membership vs citizens) e.g Lesotho, Licheistein yet can we say that the presidency of such Nations disparages their poor by using private planes for Official purposes? If we won't, then why do we insist on assassinating the Character of these Noble pastors who never respond to people castigating them?





https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2017/11/03/why-nigerian-pastors-use-private-jets-and-a-question-to-freeze/



Is that what church is all about? Buying of private jet?



Pls read about the old churches.



Even Jesus didn't even bother about those mundane things because they're of less important. 9 Likes

Nasa28:

Is that what church is all about? Buying of private jet?



Pls read about the old churches.



Even Jesus didn't even bother about those mundane things because they're of less important.

Church(or pastors) own private car-it is not mundane

Church owns Private Bus - it is not mundane

Church owns Private Jet-it is mundane. How?



Lol bros na money dem take buy all of them o whether na Bus or Car or Jet they all serve same functions I.e to move people from one point to another.



Now don't forget the Question. What is the significant difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car? that makes acquisition of a Private Jet 'sinful' while the acquisition of a Private Car is acceptable.

Statsocial:





Church(or pastors) own private car-it is not mundane

Church owns Private Bus - it is not mundane

Church owns Private Jet-it is mundane. How? Lol bros na money dem take buy all of them o whether na Bus or Car or Jet they all serve similar functions.

Exactly. Exactly. 2 Likes 1 Share

Statsocial:



Before writing on Why Pastors Use Private Jets can Freeze and his followers answer the question below for me as I see no difference between a private jet and a private car.

They say knowledge is wisdom, knowledge is light. A little research, a little reading, a little digging would have done a lot to your vision. It's the reason why you fail to see the difference between a JET and a CAR.



They say knowledge is wisdom, knowledge is light. A little research, a little reading, a little digging would have done a lot to your vision. It's the reason why you fail to see the difference between a JET and a CAR.

Private also implies 'personal' use. Are you admitting that these private jets are purchased by the churches to cater to the personal need of the CEO aka Man of God?

sonofluc1fer:



They say knowledge is wisdom, knowledge is light. A little research, a little reading, a little digging would have done a lot to your vision. It's the reason why you fail to see the difference between a JET and a CAR.



Private also implies 'personal' use. Are you admitting that these private jets are purchased by the churches to cater to the personal need of the CEO aka Man of God?

The heading reads "what is the difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car" - that was a question and implies that I am seeking knowledge from you so If you have an answer lecture me instead of giving me needless lectures about Wisdom and Knowledge.



Actually private does not necessarily mean personal(to one individual). For instance I know one of the Living Faith Private Jets is stationed at Abuja(Missions HQ)for the use of the 1st Vice President(Bishop Abioye). The Church Hangar at MMIA is dual meaning it can only house two Jets at a time so I presume the remaining one is stationed at Europe or NAmerica by leaders of the Church in those places. Must all 1 million members of LFC or 10 million members of RCCG make use of the private jet for you to be satisfied or convinced of the Church's need of one?



The heading reads "what is the difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car" - that was a question and implies that I am seeking knowledge from you so If you have an answer lecture me instead of giving me needless lectures about Wisdom and Knowledge.

Actually private does not necessarily mean personal(to one individual). For instance I know one of the Living Faith Private Jets is stationed at Abuja(Missions HQ)for the use of the 1st Vice President(Bishop Abioye). The Church Hangar at MMIA is dual meaning it can only house two Jets at a time so I presume the remaining one is stationed at Europe or NAmerica by leaders of the Church in those places. Must all 1 million members of LFC or 10 million members of RCCG make use of the private jet for you to be satisfied or convinced of the Church's need of one?

Lol since you are the son of lucifer you should be more worried about ur father's failing kingdom than killing yourself over the Church of Christ.

My own response: To the people who use private cars, I tell you that you are of no difference from those who use Private Jets. If Freeze himself and his followers want us to take them seriously then they should sell off their cars to the poor and join the rest of us Nigerians to use BRTs. That is the only way they can prove to me that they are sincere about their crusade against Jets because who is to say Freeze won't buy a private Jet if he has the money to do so.



What a stupid article comparing private cars and private Jets. This just proves there's no real reason for pastors to own Jets.

The same reason people use cars. Your stratification and exaltation of private jets and obsession with this device makes you something else 1 Like 1 Share

During the earthly ministry of Jesus Christ, He used the highest means of transportation (Horse). It is not a sin if a pastor uses private Jet which is also the highest means of transportation as at today. 1 Like 1 Share

Like say this dude no get job. Daddy Freeze is like Donald Trump..nobody takes him serious

private jet argument here and there



if trumpet sound make you no enter heaven na then you go know say this private jet argument no get meaning

Mtcheeeew! Long rubbish. I even thought he wanted to say something intelligent sef. 1 Like

Statsocial:





Church(or pastors) own private car-it is not mundane

Church owns Private Bus - it is not mundane

Church owns Private Jet-it is mundane. How?



Lol bros na money dem take buy all of them o whether na Bus or Car or Jet they all serve same functions I.e to move people from one point to another.



Now don't forget the Question. What is the significant difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car? that makes acquisition of a Private Jet 'sinful' while the acquisition of a Private Car is acceptable.



ok. keep worshipping them ok. keep worshipping them 2 Likes

Guy abeg go siddon, freeze is 100% correct.





Come Lala is it because nobody has killed any snakes of recent that you guys are peppering our eyes with annoying stories of Ifedayo Freeze on the front page

I sell luxurious private jets......Contact me if you can afford one 1 Like

People are glorifying him with attention... Just like Husspuppui he's also getting unnecessary attentions.

As much as I think you may have made a point, I can see flaws

Op your excuses for the usage and purchase of PJ by pastors is unfounded because I wouldn't know why they must be present all the time at the congregation.



Why Should a Pastor be travelling up and down when he is not a tourist or a global trotter? Is it to incline that your god authority is only with the few and the others can administer the churches?



The cost of a PJ+the maintenance is overwhelming in regards to booking commercial flights 1 Like

Flamboyancy.

Why do you have a private jet, whose cost of maintenance, fuelling, parking, etc far exceeds its use ?



Why not stay in a comercial plane and preach in there en-route to your destination.



When you own a private jet, with no business to run it (unlesz you are agreeing that the church is a big business) how will you run the plane ?



Wont you now leave the preaching of the kingdom of God and centre on preaching Tithes and tithes and tithes, so that the minister that came for service, instead of using his allocation to build a hospital for the people, will rather give you the 10% and keep the rest for himself.



But if you have a humble car, you will rather concentrate on preaching against the evils of the society , how politicians lie, how they use money meant for the people for themselves... How their act lead to the death of others, etc.



How many times do our G.O's preach these ? When its the big politicians that feell up tgeir front seat ?

Instead, they will hammer on how God will double and multiply the money you gove, knowing that 10% out of the budget for a ministry is enough to manage his private jet for a year.

Statsocial:





Church(or pastors) own private car-it is not mundane

Church owns Private Bus - it is not mundane

Church owns Private Jet-it is mundane. How?



Lol bros na money dem take buy all of them o whether na Bus or Car or Jet they all serve same functions I.e to move people from one point to another.



Now don't forget the Question. What is the significant difference between a Private Jet and a Private Car? that makes acquisition of a Private Jet 'sinful' while the acquisition of a Private Car is acceptable. u are just too dumb from your replies.



u are just too dumb from your replies.

You are one of those that will live in poverty and give ur all to clergymen



You see, my only problem with your post is that you mentioned the Pope of the Catholic church as one of your example! Now let me quickly clear you... please don't ever in your life involve the mother church in such a lugubrious attempt to excuse such humongous profligacy. You should understand that the only reason the pope would use a private jet (which ofcourse is a state property) is because he is also a head of state of the Vatican. Vatican is a country in a country... the Catholic church do not for any reason let the worldly stuff be a focus for her priests. Meaning you don't own nothing!

Hello OP, I can relate with your post on the level you want us to understand all the "why". Infact I can contribute more for you if for any way you said such stuff like "pls add yours"
You see, my only problem with your post is that you mentioned the Pope of the Catholic church as one of your example! Now let me quickly clear you... please don't ever in your life involve the mother church in such a lugubrious attempt to excuse such humongous profligacy. You should understand that the only reason the pope would use a private jet (which ofcourse is a state property) is because he is also a head of state of the Vatican. Vatican is a country in a country... the Catholic church do not for any reason let the worldly stuff be a focus for her priests. Meaning you don't own nothing!

Well done sha... you ALMOST convinced me honestly

You've said it all

lol.. see question



some people just want to be heard



imagine comparing jet to car when the money u need to maintain jet in a month will buy car itself



may be the op av forgotten so soon that it cost Nigeria £4000 per day for parking space alone when the president was in UK for treatment





aside this all this pastors own fleet of cars when they are not businessman



abegi I no get time for this nonsense because its incomparable.



just like u comparing yourself to dangote because both of u are human....... mtcheew abeg park well 2 Likes

So in your shallow mind you have reduced the cost of Christianity into private jet ownership.. OP do you know it cost about 60 million dollars to buy a g550 which oyedepo has and do you know how much it cost to keep the crew just for a day and all the associated airport and transit clearance charges .. Are you aware that Oyedepo alone has 4 jets ? what is he using four jets for? 3 Likes

