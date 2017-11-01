Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them (5362 Views)

According to a report by the church, the pastor took them to already furnished estate bought for them as he led them through water baptism.



Shops and goods were also provided for the former sex workers while the ones who have children had their kids enrolled in the OPM Free schools. According to the church, 9 out of the 36 former sex workers are happily married and living with there husbands.



The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, visited a popular hotel in Diobu, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital to minister the gospel to female commercial sex workers. 36 of them reportedly changed their ways and became born again.

According to a report by the church, the pastor took them to already furnished estate bought for them as he led them through water baptism.

Shops and goods were also provided for the former sex workers while the ones who have children had their kids enrolled in the OPM Free schools. According to the church, 9 out of the 36 former sex workers are happily married and living with there husbands.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pastor-changed-lives-commercial-sx-workers-port-harcourt-photos.html

When he leaves, they are back on their kneels doing their work



This pastor is just looking for fame



Omega fire ministries

Omega power ministries

Omega anointing ministries

Omega success ministries



#No Filter Attitude 4 Likes

Commendable 3 Likes

Congrats & Welcome.

NICE

Following





Out if the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh [quote author=iamJ post=62034061][/quiet]Out if the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh

Asheez can pretend. When d pastor leaves now thet will be back on duty. They can do anything fpe wealth even pretending to be born again. Wtf 1 Like

Lies

go ye into the world and disciple the the nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 1 Like

My heart goes out to the Bro who will be walking down the aisle with any of these repentant olosho. The pastor has been in the news for doing good and before you criticise him for doing good, just know we already read lots of bad news and need some good news to retain our believe in humanity 2 Likes

Make I no talk

E. Wan kill her because she no gree@ 2nd photo

where is my pyjamas

I love this. This is what we're talking about

Na to continue their olosho work inside church na

When they do not, you people complain. When they do, it's seeking for fame. What pleases you world people? What [quote author=sarrki post=62034374][/quote]When they do not, you people complain. When they do, it's seeking for fame. What pleases you world people? What

Old news

A day will come when life will humble you if you continue with this attitude, i know this attitude is one brought about by sudden fame, or wealth. But note, someone said this to you, there are issues in life money doesn't settle, and i hope life doesn't bring such your way. Whoever is behind this moniker. A day will come when life will humble you if you continue with this attitude, i know this attitude is one brought about by sudden fame, or wealth. But note, someone said this to you, there are issues in life money doesn't settle, and i hope life doesn't bring such your way. Whoever is behind this moniker.

Once in a while when their pusssy scratch dem,dem go sneak out to do it or even do am with the pastors,ushers or any available prick

da ting goes skrraaa pap pap kak kak kak skib bi skip pap pap and a pup pup krrrut boom skiaat dut dut kut kut dun dun pum pum

I pray make dem no rape am ooo

go carry them give una toto hunting general overseer Apostle Suleiman, wey like otobo toto pass bible.

why blurring their faces?? I need to see their faces so i don't end up marrying any of them.

OFM and OPM are different churches though OFM and OPM are different churches though

who else expected to read that the pastor was seduced?