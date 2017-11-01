₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by dainformant(m): 12:19pm
The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, visited a popular hotel in Diobu, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital to minister the gospel to female commercial sex workers. 36 of them reportedly changed their ways and became born again.
According to a report by the church, the pastor took them to already furnished estate bought for them as he led them through water baptism.
Shops and goods were also provided for the former sex workers while the ones who have children had their kids enrolled in the OPM Free schools. According to the church, 9 out of the 36 former sex workers are happily married and living with there husbands.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pastor-changed-lives-commercial-sx-workers-port-harcourt-photos.html
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by dainformant(m): 12:19pm
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by iamJ(m): 12:22pm
drama
When he leaves, they are back on their kneels doing their work
This pastor is just looking for fame
Omega fire ministries
Omega power ministries
Omega anointing ministries
Omega success ministries
na una way
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by newbornmacho(m): 12:27pm
Commendable
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Firefire(m): 12:29pm
Congrats & Welcome.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by AmadiAba: 12:30pm
NICE
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by sarrki(m): 12:31pm
Following
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by sarrki(m): 12:32pm
Out if the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by shittufarukumar(m): 12:48pm
dainformant:oboi the pastor na horse ooo 36 sex workers!!!
Konji na bastard
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by LoadedGee: 12:49pm
Asheez can pretend. When d pastor leaves now thet will be back on duty. They can do anything fpe wealth even pretending to be born again. Wtf
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by muller101(m): 1:31pm
Lies
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by ysyowel(m): 1:41pm
go ye into the world and disciple the the nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by michlins: 2:00pm
My heart goes out to the Bro who will be walking down the aisle with any of these repentant olosho. The pastor has been in the news for doing good and before you criticise him for doing good, just know we already read lots of bad news and need some good news to retain our believe in humanity
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Giddymoney(m): 2:02pm
Make I no talk
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by shittufarukumar(m): 2:12pm
E. Wan kill her because she no gree@ 2nd photo
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Olibboy: 2:25pm
where is my pyjamas
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Jupxter: 3:00pm
I love this. This is what we're talking about
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:00pm
iamJ:Don't talk about true men of God like that. This is a man that have changed so many people lives, he has a free school, free medical centre(you won't spend kobo receiving treatment there) and he has built house for many, abeg which fame is he looking for? Is it not better to be helping the poor than acquiring private jet and establishing schools that the poor can not afford?
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Alexis11: 3:00pm
Na to continue their olosho work inside church na
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by idonijesamod(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by CaptainJeffry: 3:00pm
Houses were already bought for them even before embarking on the journey
Hahaha these guy men set.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Jupxter: 3:01pm
When they do not, you people complain. When they do, it's seeking for fame. What pleases you world people? What
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by YoungDaNaval(m): 3:01pm
Old news
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Jupxter: 3:02pm
iamJ:
A day will come when life will humble you if you continue with this attitude, i know this attitude is one brought about by sudden fame, or wealth. But note, someone said this to you, there are issues in life money doesn't settle, and i hope life doesn't bring such your way. Whoever is behind this moniker.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by notoriousbabe: 3:02pm
Once in a while when their pusssy scratch dem,dem go sneak out to do it or even do am with the pastors,ushers or any available prick
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by PotatoSalad(m): 3:03pm
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by asawanathegreat(m): 3:03pm
I pray make dem no rape am ooo
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by jamarifox(m): 3:03pm
go carry them give una toto hunting general overseer Apostle Suleiman, wey like otobo toto pass bible.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Chrisrare: 3:06pm
why blurring their faces?? I need to see their faces so i don't end up marrying any of them.
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Mofe72: 3:06pm
iamJ:
OFM and OPM are different churches though
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by Kolababe: 3:06pm
who else expected to read that the pastor was seduced?
|Re: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Visits Sex Workers In Port Harcourt, Changes Them by toluxa1(m): 3:07pm
The Gospel in Practice. Praise God.
