Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has made it know that corps members who are yet to receive their personal allowance should expect it in a couple of days.
This was made known by the scheme in a statement on their Facebook page. It was stated that the delay in payment of personal allowance is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.
See full statement below;
The Management of the National Youth Service Corps regrets the delay being experienced in the payment of personal allowance to Corps members.
Management wishes to inform Corps members and the rest of the public that funds have since been released by the Federal Government, but the delay is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.
We wish to further inform that the service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of Corps members’ accounts. We are confident that this will be achieved in a couple of days.
Management appreciates the patience shown by Corps members in the face of this unforeseen challenge, and appeals for more understanding as we are working assiduously with the relevant agencies to address the problem.
Payment of Corps members’ allowance is a top priority for the Federal Government and the NYSC Scheme, and wish to restate our commitment to the welfare of the youth on national service at all times.
Thank you.
Signed:
Management
http://fabinfos.com/corps-members-receive-personal-allowance-couple-days-nysc/
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
Okay
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
thunder fire dem!!!
1 Like
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
n
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
What is causing the delay?This People are just wicked,the money that is not enough before.
1 Like
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
God must surely punish our leaders. What kind of country of this?
1 Like
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
just scrap this time wasting venture already
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
Won to gba penalty lo throw.
You cannot provide employment for the teaming population. Then na to carry the money go keep for bank. Awon Werey
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
.
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
scam.. no fixed date... tomorrow maybe next five yearsm.. wise up Africans....
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
h
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
b
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
thereturnoflucy:
They have put your money in fixed deposit
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
I don owe tire
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
what a country....Using d poor corp members money to do fast transaction to gain
Re: Corps Members To Receive Their Allowance In A Couple Of Days – NYSC
Couple of days....it can be three months
