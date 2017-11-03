



This was made known by the scheme in a statement on their Facebook page. It was stated that the delay in payment of personal allowance is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.







See full statement below;



The Management of the National Youth Service Corps regrets the delay being experienced in the payment of personal allowance to Corps members.



Management wishes to inform Corps members and the rest of the public that funds have since been released by the Federal Government, but the delay is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.







We wish to further inform that the service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of Corps members’ accounts. We are confident that this will be achieved in a couple of days.



Management appreciates the patience shown by Corps members in the face of this unforeseen challenge, and appeals for more understanding as we are working assiduously with the relevant agencies to address the problem.



Payment of Corps members’ allowance is a top priority for the Federal Government and the NYSC Scheme, and wish to restate our commitment to the welfare of the youth on national service at all times.



Thank you.

Signed:

Management





