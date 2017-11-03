₦airaland Forum

Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:48pm
Former Nigerian model, Dr. Emeka Okorocha, who's a junior doctor with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is attracting millions of females fans all over the world after a video of him sharing hangover cures went viral on social media.

The 24-year-old from River State who studied medicine at the University of East Anglia offered the hangover tips in a bid to promote BBC3’s new TV series, Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

And ever since the video of Dr. Emeka Okorocha was released, he has become an online sensation with the video having been viewed by over two million people.

According to his BBC3 profile, Okorocha began his role with the NHS in April and currently specialises in general surgery.

See more photos and watch his hangover tips below.


2 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 1:51pm
He is moderately looking
Love his height though kiss

18 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by doughziay(m): 1:54pm
Rukkydelta:
Love his height kiss

una don start

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 1:59pm
doughziay:



una don start
Lol
I generally admire tall peeps both male and female

5 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 2:05pm
The height make sense die... wink

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 2:08pm
I'm indeed weird. I only find him funny. lipsrsealed

72 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Asianguy(m): 2:24pm
I hate doctors

2 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by waywardpikin(m): 2:26pm
Wetin fine for this one body abeg? Na wa o

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 2:26pm
Not my type. Too tall.

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:28pm
Blackhawk01:
I'm indeed weird. I only find him funny. lipsrsealed
Not only you..

I'm wondering what they're dieing after angry

30 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KnownPhantom: 2:38pm
Blackhawk01:
I'm indeed weird. I only find him funny. lipsrsealed
Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd look like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!

53 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 2:39pm
Divay22:

Not only you..

I'm wondering what they're dieing after angry

Thank God! I'm not alone cool

Maybe his lips. Hahahaha cheesy grin cheesy grin
Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Marcus2(m): 2:41pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!
Oga na wa o.

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by solihu(m): 3:05pm
Here is is lord grin
Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:22pm
Rukkydelta:
He is moderately looking
Love his height though kiss

see dem dey blow kiss for ordinary picture

your boyfriend dey there you dey swear for am steady

2 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:23pm
sexybbstar:
The height make sense die... wink

show us your boyfriend


you short abi

2 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:23pm
Rukkydelta:

Lol
I generally admire tall peeps both male and female

so you dey swing both ways abi

1 Like

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by ruggedised: 3:26pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!

you made me click on her profile, I no like wetin I see lipsrsealed

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 3:32pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 3:33pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!
oga easy naa...

28 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:35pm
ruggedised:


you made me click on her profile, I no like wetin I see lipsrsealed

you hide your own picture dey vex for another woman picture

shame no dey catch you

15 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:36pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!

na person 9 months you just take to the cleaners

you are wicked

25 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by WizAkzy: 4:03pm
ruggedised:


you made me click on her profile, I no like wetin I see lipsrsealed

28 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by WizAkzy: 4:06pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!
My Guy why

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KimberlyWest(f): 5:41pm
KnownPhantom:

Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.

You can't choose when you don't have options!

Where your own pic, make we compare. undecided Mtcheeewwwww.

9 Likes

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 5:48pm
Rukkydelta:
He is moderately looking
Love his height though kiss

Talk true make devil shame sisi grin
Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by constance500: 6:01pm
Rukkydelta:
He is moderately looking
Love his height though kiss

Contemplating Submitting your CV? grin
Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by givan(m): 6:24pm
Biafran doctor, u mean.
Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Adukey(f): 6:54pm
J0hnTrevolt:
Abasi mbok oooo ooo!
Was this necessary? wicket sunbori

1 Like

Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KnownPhantom: 7:08pm

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

