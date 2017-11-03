₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Former Nigerian model, Dr. Emeka Okorocha, who's a junior doctor with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is attracting millions of females fans all over the world after a video of him sharing hangover cures went viral on social media.
The 24-year-old from River State who studied medicine at the University of East Anglia offered the hangover tips in a bid to promote BBC3’s new TV series, Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat, and Tears.
And ever since the video of Dr. Emeka Okorocha was released, he has become an online sensation with the video having been viewed by over two million people.
According to his BBC3 profile, Okorocha began his role with the NHS in April and currently specialises in general surgery.
See more photos and watch his hangover tips below.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:48pm
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 1:51pm
He is moderately looking
Love his height though
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by doughziay(m): 1:54pm
Rukkydelta:
una don start
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 1:59pm
doughziay:Lol
I generally admire tall peeps both male and female
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 2:05pm
The height make sense die...
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 2:08pm
I'm indeed weird. I only find him funny.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Asianguy(m): 2:24pm
I hate doctors
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by waywardpikin(m): 2:26pm
Wetin fine for this one body abeg? Na wa o
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 2:26pm
Not my type. Too tall.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:28pm
Blackhawk01:Not only you..
I'm wondering what they're dieing after
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KnownPhantom: 2:38pm
Blackhawk01:Just a look at your DP would make Whoopi Goldberg seem like Beyonce in comparison to you. Beside him you'd look like a drugged owl.
Even with multiple colours all over your face and skin, you're still looking like the older sibling of that "One Corner" crooner.
You can't choose when you don't have options!
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 2:39pm
Divay22:
Thank God! I'm not alone
Maybe his lips. Hahahaha
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Marcus2(m): 2:41pm
KnownPhantom:Oga na wa o.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by solihu(m): 3:05pm
Here is is lord
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:22pm
Rukkydelta:
see dem dey blow kiss for ordinary picture
your boyfriend dey there you dey swear for am steady
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:23pm
sexybbstar:
show us your boyfriend
you short abi
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:23pm
Rukkydelta:
so you dey swing both ways abi
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by ruggedised: 3:26pm
KnownPhantom:
you made me click on her profile, I no like wetin I see
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 3:32pm
KnownPhantom:
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 3:33pm
KnownPhantom:oga easy naa...
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:35pm
ruggedised:
you hide your own picture dey vex for another woman picture
shame no dey catch you
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:36pm
KnownPhantom:
na person 9 months you just take to the cleaners
you are wicked
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by WizAkzy: 4:03pm
ruggedised:
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by WizAkzy: 4:06pm
KnownPhantom:My Guy why
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KimberlyWest(f): 5:41pm
KnownPhantom:
Where your own pic, make we compare. Mtcheeewwwww.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 5:48pm
Rukkydelta:
Talk true make devil shame sisi
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by constance500: 6:01pm
Rukkydelta:
Contemplating Submitting your CV?
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by givan(m): 6:24pm
Biafran doctor, u mean.
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by Adukey(f): 6:54pm
J0hnTrevolt:Was this necessary? wicket sunbori
|Re: Emeka Okorocha, Nigerian Doctor In UK Ladies Are Crushing On (Photos) by KnownPhantom: 7:08pm
