₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,184 members, 3,891,656 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 10:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing (6960 Views)
5 Workers Arrested By JTF Over Pipeline Bombing Released / Pipeline Bombing: 5 Militants Arrested / We Won’t Stop Pipeline Bombing - Niger-Delta Militants (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by BUHARIjubrin: 1:58pm
THE militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, which, last year, aborted attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta region to enable the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, dialogue with the Federal Government, suspended its ceasefire today.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-avengers-return-renounce-pandef-tompolo-rnda/
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by BUHARIjubrin: 1:59pm
Lets go there......
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by PointB: 2:03pm
Not my business...
But if they are actually brave, they should target oil installations outside their region. Militancy should follow federal character and quota system else they are liable for prosecution. Abi dem be Buhari brothers ni?
6 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by BUHARIjubrin: 2:04pm
PointB:
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by BUHARIjubrin: 2:11pm
Why am I happy
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Alisegun(m): 2:14pm
Ko kan mi
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by freeze001(f): 2:30pm
Ok na!
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Obijulius: 2:35pm
Simple .
Like if you support the Glorious NDA.
Share if you support Dullard Buhari
73 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by vengertime: 2:41pm
I'm Waiting for Afonjas the environmental analyst to come
They're on their way coming
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by luvinhubby(m): 2:49pm
Mbakwa ooo, biko, we do not want the excuse Buhari will give us in 2019 for his failures and why we should not kick his butt out of Aso Rock.
These ones do not crack jokes with their threats, Buhari please beg them o.
3 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by kayfra: 2:50pm
gab264:
This is about Avengers not iChicken. Learn and appreciate the difference
22 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by magoo10: 2:57pm
Following......
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by TheFreeOne: 3:20pm
Their reason
And which operation will burantashi launch against these guys cos they always make good their words.
Another round pipeline attacks won't do naija any good and government needs to dialogue with aggrieved groups across the country.
15 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Noneroone(m): 3:59pm
some people will do vigil this night
11 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Blue3k(m): 4:01pm
They wonder why investment goes to SW when they promising to blow up pipelines and kill people. These guys only care to line their pockets and nothing more. If it was about development they wouldn't go silent after getting paid out each time. This is why Nigeria Nigeria needs to diversify energy mix and economy.
It said in a statement, “The Niger Delta Avengers are back and will not spare anything or anyone on our path to actualize a united and free Niger Delta.” “Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign, which we operated successfully without any casualties.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Ooni: 4:04pm
Noneroone:you mean my people. We shall pray against it. We shall not be put to shame
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Ooni: 4:08pm
Blue3k:is not true bro... I am from sw and i can tell you there are no investments in sw except lagos which is basically propelled Ibos. If this is true then thats terrible news for the sw and my state osun were majority of us are the downtroden.
21 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by SpComedy: 4:11pm
The High Command of the Niger Delta Avengers wishes to bring to the notice of the International Community and the general public that there is no such militant group with the nomenclature, "Reformed Niger Delta Avengers"; it is not operated by any of our operatives but a money making tool in the hands of certain disgruntled Niger Deltan political jobbers in connivance with top government functionaries of the Buhari led Nigerian Government.
The Intelligence Unit of the NDA has gathered from our sources in the Nigerian Government that the operatives of the said Reformed Niger Delta Avengers are some fraudsters from the Niger Delta region working with government functionaries like the office of the Director General of DSS, office of National Security Adviser and office of the Minister of Transport. The chain of Niger Delta fraudsters is which been led by one Richard Akinaka, Myke Loyibo and Famous Daunumugha and a host of others; has vowed to stop at nothing until they help the Nigerian Government to jeopardize the sincere efforts of the Niger Delta People at Economic, Social and Political freedom. To the elders of the Niger Delta, PANDEF, we warned you against the antics of the Nigerian Government yet you requested a chance to broker a new vision for our people; we told you and the rest of the world that the Nigerian Government is only interested in our oil wells and not our well being yet you told us the signs are different this time around. Instead of allowing us to continue our quest to bring the Nigerian economy to our targeted zero daily production, which recorded huge success; you threatened us with Tompolo to stop the struggle; out of respect for elders and not to the threat of Tompolo we adhered the call and halted our strike actions hoping you (PANDEF) would keep your own side of the bargain. The question to Tompolo and the PANDEF is to tell us what progress they achieved since we heeded your retrogressive call, to whose benefit is the move by Tompolo and the Niger Delta elders to impede a mission sanctioned by our ancestors and the Almighty? Tompolo, we want you to know that we never started this struggled with the intent of living forever but with our lives already offered for a sacrifice for a better Niger Delta. We invite you to come after us with your total force as we are no longer ready to heed uninspiring advise from you or anyone else in the Niger Delta Region.
We have since lost faith in you (Tompolo) and PANDEF and have vowed never to heed any such retrogressive call or advise from you in the future; the recent disruption of the PANDEF 4th National Assembly by the Nigerian Government is the final evidence we needed to conclude that the Federal Government of Nigeria reserves not even a iota of respect for you (Tompolo) and the Niger Delta Elders as the position of the Nigerian Government is made emphatically known to the Niger Delta People that it's ONLY interest remains the flow of oil from our region to the Central Bank of Nigeria. We want to make it known to the PANDEF and the Nigeria government that our call for halt on "Operation Red Economy" is officially over. Some of us can still remember those good old days in camp 5 when you (Tompolo) were the general of Generals, you told us (the young combatants) then, that "we are the future of the total emancipation of the Niger Delta, that we should also know we are not fighting for ourselves rather we are fighting for the next generation". Sometimes we wonder where that charismatic General of Generals, has gone to. We bet, only you can answer dat question. We still believe in you but we are sorry, like you said 10yrs ago "we are the future of the total emancipation of our people"; and we have since chosen this path and never back out until the total emancipation of our people is achieved. We have just concluded head count of our operatives across the Country; we are pleased to announce that all our operatives are intact and focused; ready to implement instructions from the High Command of the NDA in the going few days.
To the Nigerian Government, we are aware of Egina FPSO built in South Korea by Samsung to be operated by Total Nigeria is one of the biggest FPSO built in South Korea has started it's voyage to the oil fields of the Niger Delta to further exploit us while our concerns are left unattended. We are presently tracking and monitoring it's movement; and God willing it shall not operate successfully in amidst the return of the fury of the Niger Delta Avengers. Message to the Oil Companies; Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign which we operated successfully without any casualties; this outing will be brutish, brutal and bloody, as we are shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flair gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region. We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers.
To you the operators of the social media Avengers (RNDA), be reminded that the Niger Delta Avengers are not the same as the toothless and cowardly MEND; we are men of our words and may it resonance in thy ears and deep down your bowels and that of your partner's in government whose interest is the suffering of the people of the Niger Delta that we (The Niger Delta Avengers) are back and will not spare anything or anyone on our path to actualize a united and free Niger Delta. According to John F Kennedy; Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. Maj. Gen Murdoch Agbinibo. Spokesman
Culled from Twitter
8 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Blue3k(m): 4:11pm
Ooni:
The Dangote refinery being located their is enough proof. Lol didn't catch sarcasm at first.
2 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by ofai: 4:18pm
Trapping:
Really? Why is buhari still begging for Nigeria's indivisiveness? Why just compensating the Biafra era policemen? Why releasing billion to work on the second Niger bridge?
The worst you can ever do is to underestimate ipob.
Kanus voice was the ogbunigwe that shook the Nigerian political class. Every pundit knows this. Ipob still demonstrates in over 30 countries.
Watch. Observe. Learn.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Ooni: 4:18pm
Blue3k:not completed yet
3 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by TrueSenator(m): 4:20pm
Please they should pity the people of Niger Delta........
Peace and round-table discussion can not take place in a war zone............Please peace be still
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by mgbadike81: 4:21pm
gab264:fake news without source from the BMC crew.
3 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by priceaction: 5:10pm
Why do they always use vanguard newspaper to carry their announcements? It seems they need more money? Even look at the disjointed news a journalist is writing? Look at the grammatical errors everywhere? Na wa o..
and you can see how many people are happy up there? I weep for this set of youths we have these days. Many people including the so-called avenger leaders will run abroad with their sponsors, including their families, if something goes out of hand totally in this country, to enjoy their monies. And the so-called, their sympathizers will be left to fight themselves until death do them apart. I believe those that are happy up there, including those liking their comments, still get small change from their parents, so they don't know what life and hardship are all about. The funny thing is that many of them don't have anywhere to go if Nigeria tumble into crises. Keep it on, bring it on.
But FG should stand to bring these boys along on their table of negotiation so that they can settle themselves. nobody prays for hardship. The one we already witness in this era is enough.
1 Like
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by abdelrahman: 5:14pm
.
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by nwabobo: 5:18pm
Dollar will reach N1,000 this time.
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by trolley: 5:38pm
priceaction:
Don't be an idiot. They have designated channels (like their website, twitter) where they disseminate info for the mass media to syndicate.
The top article was written by Vanguard while the article a few comments up is by one of them who is likely not a journalist.
This is the real Niger Delta Avengers, not those trying to spin a hustle. They can make all the money they want from oil bunkering.
2 Likes
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by Letslive: 5:44pm
I always wonder what Jonathan was thinking when he had the opportunity.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Avengers Return, Vow To Continue Pipeline Bombing by maslong(m): 5:45pm
dumie:set go !!!
Help! Alaba Market To Be Shut Down / Abia Still The Safest State In Nigeria / 2 Killed In Herdsman Attack In Benue
Viewing this topic: buzz8u, Prowizy2(m), BlackPikiN(m), Ken4agent(m), klassiqBoih4455(m), jobbitto(m), robo16(m), ptaller(m), SeanTizzle1, unnamebo, Airdy, youcantstopme, KVN1(m), danieldinho, Naziridamos, Princehakeem, Prinzofparis, Keneeby(m), wabagric(m), kevwemike, oka4ugoo, EncephalonPikin(m), checkolatunji, dsylvo(m), Donpre, JeffreyJamez(m), tishbite41, ogogoroNo1, gungab(m), fidelity09, mayorrex(m), Essquare(m), olasha1(m), kennyhalcyon38, ibombiz, sulaimon22, Reeefe, mightyhazel, bilazego(m), boostdom, Saintp(m), Danielnino00(m), clinton2626, Ettefia15, nextdoorpal, emeviks(m), OptimusPrime3(m), honeychild(f), Remmyode(m), Underboss, EnaibeSam, wayisshut, Xano(m), yellow237(m), Jerrypolo(m), tubouncen(m), blessedchuks86, oairhunmwunde, udemzyudex(m), sucemt(m), Jon3nity(m), kenchizzy(m), Yyeske(m), Leez(m), prince2pac(m), davinchecodes(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20