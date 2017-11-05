₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,804 members, 3,893,746 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 07:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards (492 Views)
Imbube African Book Festival & Award 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by mdee1(m): 2:08pm On Nov 03
Winners has been announced for the first ever Imbube African Book Festival and Awards – a literary event aimed at drawing attention to the growing body of literary works coming out of the African continent while holding discussion on literary trends and publications
The festival, which was held on Saturday 28th October, 2017, at the National Theatre, Igamnu, was attended by personalities in the literary industry who shared insight on the process of writing, publishing, piracy and digital distribution of books.
“This is our first move towards rewarding young people for their interest in writing and also starting up an important discussion on the role of books in our society,” stated Silas Okwoche, founder and coordinator of the Imbube African Book Festival and Award. "we will build upon this and ensure that there is a diversity of voices in our literary space."
Winners of the writing competition were drawn from four different categories and they include: Benjamin Nwosu, Akandu Chinenye, Gertrude Uzon, Ochoche Elumah. The four winners will receive a N200,000 cash prize from the event organizers, Nerveflo.
In addition, Oyindamola Oluwashola Abbatty and Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna won an Infinix Smart x5010 phone and the AfriVR virtual reality headset, respectively for winning the The Most Outstanding story (outside the top votes)
NerveFlo is a unified digital content marketplace that allows African creators sell their ebooks/music/films directly to mobile & web consumers. The NerveFlo marketplace works brilliantly for emerging markets because it addresses the key bandwidth limitations and digital piracy limitations in these markets . Writers, artiste & film-makers can now signup & sell their works globally and locally without piracy fear and with hope for new streams of revenue via NerveFlo. For users seeking great African content, download the NerveFlo android app here.
See pictures of Winners below
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by Louis03: 7:07am
Ok
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by BrutalJab: 7:08am
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by don4real18(m): 7:09am
Worthy news... Happy for them
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by Kingblingz(m): 7:09am
Nice 1
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by Millz404(m): 7:11am
And i am here doing all my writing on nairaland
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by Coldfeets: 7:13am
BrutalJab:
Chai.
Instead of 200, 000 naira amaka, what your saw is Igbo amaka.
Nwanne, ife nkea dikwa egwu o!
|Re: Four writers win N200,000 at the Imbube African Book Festival and Awards by EmperorLee(m): 7:15am
BrutalJab:
Hunhun Igbo Chinaaza nii
H'Odeh
(0) (Reply)
Independence Day! / Get This Package Of 135,000 Professionally Written PLR Articles / Something Strange From Ebook That Failed
Viewing this topic: KaLuCh, shegssosplendid(m) and 5 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15