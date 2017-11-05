Winners has been announced for the first ever Imbube African Book Festival and Awards – a literary event aimed at drawing attention to the growing body of literary works coming out of the African continent while holding discussion on literary trends and publications



The festival, which was held on Saturday 28th October, 2017, at the National Theatre, Igamnu, was attended by personalities in the literary industry who shared insight on the process of writing, publishing, piracy and digital distribution of books.



“This is our first move towards rewarding young people for their interest in writing and also starting up an important discussion on the role of books in our society,” stated Silas Okwoche, founder and coordinator of the Imbube African Book Festival and Award. "we will build upon this and ensure that there is a diversity of voices in our literary space."



Winners of the writing competition were drawn from four different categories and they include: Benjamin Nwosu, Akandu Chinenye, Gertrude Uzon, Ochoche Elumah. The four winners will receive a N200,000 cash prize from the event organizers, Nerveflo.



In addition, Oyindamola Oluwashola Abbatty and Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna won an Infinix Smart x5010 phone and the AfriVR virtual reality headset, respectively for winning the The Most Outstanding story (outside the top votes)



See pictures of Winners below