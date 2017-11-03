Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV (6474 Views)

You Are Viewing Bein Sports Illegally - TSTV Subscribers Warned By Bein Station / Bein Sport Warns Tstv / Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"There was a hack into our system. We are working on resolving the breach. The services should be back soon." - TSTV 2 Likes

@lalastica

Really?

November' ist don come and go yet nothing yet.upon all the initial hype and gra gra.

Tstv shouldn't mess up oo. From one excuse to another. Assuming they did their homework well at least by now Dstv and gotv would have been feeling the heat little by little.

I said this before, they shouldnt allow this ovation to die down or make a silly mistake this period they are still starting or else Dstv and others will not only mock them but send them to their early grave too. 15 Likes 2 Shares

DSTV at work 17 Likes

It's possibly. After all, I have been viewing bein sport in my ctl for years now and no one complains

Me ayam not understanding. How were you hacked just few days in existence? This begs the question of how secured your servers are. What stops the hackers from ending your operations once and for all instead of just a pop-up message? Abi na bobo una dey bobo us? 10 Likes 2 Shares

I smell dstv hand in this.tell dstv say did name own. 2 Likes

Hmmm

Isn't it too early TSTV ? 1 Like

DSTV dieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee 5 Likes

I thought as much







Na dstv hackers handwork because bein nor fit even do that kind. Sh1t







Thunder fire dstv 5 Likes

hmmmmm



na lie 2 Likes

Lol 2 Likes

I hate rubbish. You haven't started operation and ur system is hacked. What a shame! 7 Likes

This TSTV people are not serious 7 Likes

Hhmmm

its so obvious, the system error should not have even named Tstv which is a brand name and not a satelite... if you want to make that hack real just name a satelite, like you are watching so so and so illegally on intasat 000.23E or Astra 28.550W.. 5 Likes

TSTV is a scam 5 Likes 1 Share

Who else has lost interest in this TSTV hype and saga? 12 Likes

Dstv trying so hard to bring these people down 4 Likes

Hack them back na 3 Likes

Could be a hack sha...

Lol

#Spatacus

Where the fvck are you guys ? Which fvcking state is using this decoder? Is this a fvcking dream that doesn’t want to fvcking come to reality?

Hack everywhere e gt watin Dm Nr go hack?





Abegee mk una stop to dy lie give us 1 Like

MrBigiman:

I hate rubbish. You haven't started operation and ur system is hacked. What a shame!

Baba na small small na, dm go improve



At least dm try pass gotv Baba na small small na, dm go improveAt least dm try pass gotv

Even tho it's illegal I will still buy it I love illegal things like mòfédaku 3 Likes

TSTV is having some early teething issues

Or most likely....they have not settled things with Bein sports.



Like many said...let us wait before we rush and buy that decoder. I think that the TSTV people have not sorted out all their problems. 1 Like

johnstar:



Baba na small small na, dm go improve

At least dm try pass gotv How dem take try pass gotv, without operation? How dem take try pass gotv, without operation?

Lie

Lie

Lie Mohammed