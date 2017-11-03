₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by docjuli(m): 2:30pm
"There was a hack into our system. We are working on resolving the breach. The services should be back soon." - TSTV
2 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by docjuli(m): 2:32pm
@lalastica
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Swegzfreak: 2:41pm
Really?
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Spylord48: 2:42pm
November' ist don come and go yet nothing yet.upon all the initial hype and gra gra.
Tstv shouldn't mess up oo. From one excuse to another. Assuming they did their homework well at least by now Dstv and gotv would have been feeling the heat little by little.
I said this before, they shouldnt allow this ovation to die down or make a silly mistake this period they are still starting or else Dstv and others will not only mock them but send them to their early grave too.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by vengertime: 2:43pm
DSTV at work
17 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by rottennaija(m): 2:49pm
It's possibly. After all, I have been viewing bein sport in my ctl for years now and no one complains
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by MaziOmenuko: 3:34pm
Me ayam not understanding. How were you hacked just few days in existence? This begs the question of how secured your servers are. What stops the hackers from ending your operations once and for all instead of just a pop-up message? Abi na bobo una dey bobo us?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by viczo(m): 3:44pm
I smell dstv hand in this.tell dstv say did name own.
2 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Explorers(m): 5:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Jupxter: 5:29pm
Isn't it too early TSTV ?
1 Like
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by notoriousbabe: 5:29pm
DSTV dieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
5 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by johnstar(m): 5:29pm
I thought as much
Na dstv hackers handwork because bein nor fit even do that kind. Sh1t
Thunder fire dstv
5 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by morereb10: 5:29pm
hmmmmm
na lie
2 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:29pm
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by MrBigiman: 5:30pm
I hate rubbish. You haven't started operation and ur system is hacked. What a shame!
7 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by awikonko(m): 5:30pm
This TSTV people are not serious
7 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Smellymouth: 5:30pm
Hhmmm
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by babasolo(m): 5:30pm
its so obvious, the system error should not have even named Tstv which is a brand name and not a satelite... if you want to make that hack real just name a satelite, like you are watching so so and so illegally on intasat 000.23E or Astra 28.550W..
5 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Elnino4ladies: 5:30pm
TSTV is a scam
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by sunkanmihassan1(m): 5:30pm
Who else has lost interest in this TSTV hype and saga?
12 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by CharleyCharley: 5:31pm
Dstv trying so hard to bring these people down
4 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by shomedic: 5:31pm
Hack them back na
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by sobmos(m): 5:31pm
Could be a hack sha...
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by spaggyy(m): 5:31pm
Lol
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by MrCuteking(m): 5:31pm
#Spatacus
Where the fvck are you guys ? Which fvcking state is using this decoder? Is this a fvcking dream that doesn’t want to fvcking come to reality?
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by jagabanlewis(m): 5:32pm
Hack everywhere e gt watin Dm Nr go hack?
Abegee mk una stop to dy lie give us
1 Like
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by johnstar(m): 5:32pm
MrBigiman:
Baba na small small na, dm go improve
At least dm try pass gotv
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by Olachase(m): 5:32pm
Even tho it's illegal I will still buy it I love illegal things like mòfédaku
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by 9jakohai(m): 5:32pm
TSTV is having some early teething issues
Or most likely....they have not settled things with Bein sports.
Like many said...let us wait before we rush and buy that decoder. I think that the TSTV people have not sorted out all their problems.
1 Like
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by MrBigiman: 5:32pm
johnstar:How dem take try pass gotv, without operation?
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by fidalgo19: 5:33pm
Lie
Lie
Lie Mohammed
|Re: TSTV Responds To Bein Sports Removal From Their Satellite TV by dabeto: 5:33pm
APC style. Blame DSTv
