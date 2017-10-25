₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Penaldo: 3:25pm
Followup to this Front Page Thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4139110/anok-yai-south-sudanese-beauty
19-year-old Anok Yai landed a modelling contract with a high-end, global agency overnight after posting a single photo that dropped the world’s jaw.
She thinks the photo that gained her insta fame made her look like a “deer in headlights,” using “average” as another adjective for the pic. She obviously had no idea what was coming, however, telling the Washington Post that:
When it got to a couple thousand and it just kept going higher and higher, I was surprised. And I was happy. I always wanted it to happen, but it was something I never expected.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/19-years-old-sudanese-beauty-that-went-viral-gets-modelling-contract
2 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Penaldo: 3:29pm
Some bad belle will not be happy but I'm sure Lalasticlala will kill a snake for her.
The moral to this is that it is not by bleaching of skin that the world will consider you beautiful. There are millions of fairer ladies in America but she is considered extremely stunning.
14 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Sexy20: 3:36pm
I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty....
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Nbote(m): 3:44pm
I don't know between Sudanese and Ghanaians who Kiwi polish shld use for their adverts
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Penaldo: 3:51pm
Sexy20:you sure say eye no pain you?
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Penaldo: 3:54pm
Nbote:black is beau
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Smellymouth: 3:56pm
Beautiful skin,beautiful body,pretty face..
And most of all, she seems to be proud of her complexion..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Penaldo: 4:04pm
Lalasticlala viewing
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by kay29000(m): 4:07pm
She has a pretty face.
1 Like
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by modelmike7(m): 4:07pm
Another person's call picked up by Baba God
Baba God dont forget our gist o!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by esmarcq(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by 9jaDoc(f): 4:08pm
Beautiful
4 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by boboye012: 4:09pm
This gal black o.
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Yewandequeen(f): 4:09pm
Nice
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by FTrebirth(m): 4:09pm
so black she can stain your dark shirt with a touch.
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by ScotFree(m): 4:10pm
Sexy20:
The Girl is beautiful joor. Jealously isn't
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by davillian(m): 4:10pm
I have this natural likeness for dark girls.
If na our girls dey for 4don use all the bleaching cream , that would have made them look like burnt offering to ifa
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by maberry(m): 4:10pm
Sexy20:Just because you refuse to see it, doesn't mean it isn't there
8 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Decryptor(m): 4:11pm
Stop comparing a local bread seller who was discovered by a Nigerian failed musician turned photographer to a US based beauty who got an International Modelling contract They don't match
4 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Baroba(m): 4:11pm
Smellymouth:
Tell em, the girl is pretty with a lovely slim figure..
6 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by guiddoti: 4:11pm
Nbote:Made of BLacK Guinness
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by saraki2019(m): 4:12pm
mtchew,
what value is this adding
media alwasy
sponsoring trash
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by booqee(f): 4:12pm
Sexy20:its because she is black in complexion that why u think she isn't beautiful right?
3 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by iamleumas: 4:12pm
lol. I remember the previous thread, where some girls called are ugly and were hating on her. At least she stayed true to her self. Unlike these bleached up girls here who filter pictures to even come close to the word 'beautiful'. #black is beautiful
Meanwhile, I want to sell a facebook page with 52,000 likes for #20k, if you're interested, kindly Quote me.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by danlight(m): 4:13pm
kay29000:
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by sinaj(f): 4:13pm
Unlike Olajumoke this one is the definition of a real model
Nice skin, height, figure, stature, legs.
She too fine jore!
3 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by booqee(f): 4:13pm
she's beautiful.. really beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by free2ryhme: 4:13pm
Penaldo:
some slay queens have spent nights and days on youtube and instagram with nothing to show for it
2 Likes
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by Durosure(m): 4:13pm
interesting
|Re: Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End by 9jaDoc(f): 4:14pm
BEAUTIFUL
1 Like
