Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anok Yai Signs Modelling Contract With High-End (18346 Views)

Anok Yai: South Sudanese Beauty Goes Viral Overnight After This Lovely Picture / Sista Afia: "I Sign Contract With Guys I’m Not Dating Before We Have Sex" / Osita Iheme Visits Emmanuel Emenike In Turkey,Signs Contract With Fenerbahce(pix (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://www.nairaland.com/4139110/anok-yai-south-sudanese-beauty





19-year-old Anok Yai landed a modelling contract with a high-end, global agency overnight after posting a single photo that dropped the world’s jaw.



She thinks the photo that gained her insta fame made her look like a “deer in headlights,” using “average” as another adjective for the pic. She obviously had no idea what was coming, however, telling the Washington Post that:



When it got to a couple thousand and it just kept going higher and higher, I was surprised. And I was happy. I always wanted it to happen, but it was something I never expected.







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/19-years-old-sudanese-beauty-that-went-viral-gets-modelling-contract Followup to this Front Page Thread19-year-old Anok Yai landed a modelling contract with a high-end, global agency overnight after posting a single photo that dropped the world’s jaw.She thinks the photo that gained her insta fame made her look like a “deer in headlights,” using “average” as another adjective for the pic. She obviously had no idea what was coming, however, telling the Washington Post that:When it got to a couple thousand and it just kept going higher and higher, I was surprised. And I was happy. I always wanted it to happen, but it was something I never expected. 2 Likes

Some bad belle will not be happy but I'm sure Lalasticlala will kill a snake for her.





The moral to this is that it is not by bleaching of skin that the world will consider you beautiful. There are millions of fairer ladies in America but she is considered extremely stunning. 14 Likes

I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty.... 14 Likes 2 Shares

I don't know between Sudanese and Ghanaians who Kiwi polish shld use for their adverts 29 Likes 1 Share

Sexy20:

I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty.... you sure say eye no pain you? you sure say eye no pain you? 33 Likes 3 Shares

Nbote:

I don't know between Sudanese and Ghanaians who Kiwi polish shld use for their adverts black is beau black is beau 8 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful skin,beautiful body,pretty face..

And most of all, she seems to be proud of her complexion.. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala viewing

She has a pretty face. 1 Like

Another person's call picked up by Baba God



Baba God dont forget our gist o! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful 4 Likes

This gal black o.

Nice

so black she can stain your dark shirt with a touch.

Sexy20:

I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty....

The Girl is beautiful joor. Jealously isn't 10 Likes 1 Share

I have this natural likeness for dark girls.

If na our girls dey for 4don use all the bleaching cream , that would have made them look like burnt offering to ifa 6 Likes 1 Share

Sexy20:

I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty.... Just because you refuse to see it, doesn't mean it isn't there Just because you refuse to see it, doesn't mean it isn't there 8 Likes

Stop comparing a local bread seller who was discovered by a Nigerian failed musician turned photographer to a US based beauty who got an International Modelling contract They don't match 4 Likes

Smellymouth:

Beautiful skin,beautiful body,pretty face..

And most of all, she seems to be proud of her complexion..



Tell em, the girl is pretty with a lovely slim figure.. Tell em, the girl is pretty with a lovely slim figure.. 6 Likes

Nbote:

I don't know between Sudanese and Ghanaians who Kiwi polish shld use for their adverts Made of BLacK Guinness Made of BLacK Guinness

mtchew,

what value is this adding

media alwasy

sponsoring trash

Sexy20:

I hv opened this thread on over 8 different devices looking for the beauty.... its because she is black in complexion that why u think she isn't beautiful right? its because she is black in complexion that why u think she isn't beautiful right? 3 Likes

lol. I remember the previous thread, where some girls called are ugly and were hating on her. At least she stayed true to her self. Unlike these bleached up girls here who filter pictures to even come close to the word 'beautiful'. #black is beautiful







Meanwhile, I want to sell a facebook page with 52,000 likes for #20k, if you're interested, kindly Quote me. 2 Likes 2 Shares

kay29000:

She has a pretty face.







Nice skin, height, figure, stature, legs.



She too fine jore! Unlike Olajumoke this one is the definition of a real modelNice skin, height, figure, stature, legs.She too fine jore! 3 Likes

she's beautiful.. really beautiful 1 Like

Penaldo:

Followup to this Front Page Thread

http://www.nairaland.com/4139110/anok-yai-south-sudanese-beauty





19-year-old Anok Yai landed a modelling contract with a high-end, global agency overnight after posting a single photo that dropped the world’s jaw.



She thinks the photo that gained her insta fame made her look like a “deer in headlights,” using “average” as another adjective for the pic. She obviously had no idea what was coming, however, telling the Washington Post that:



When it got to a couple thousand and it just kept going higher and higher, I was surprised. And I was happy. I always wanted it to happen, but it was something I never expected.







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/19-years-old-sudanese-beauty-that-went-viral-gets-modelling-contract

some slay queens have spent nights and days on youtube and instagram with nothing to show for it some slay queens have spent nights and days on youtube and instagram with nothing to show for it 2 Likes

interesting