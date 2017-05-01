Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter (6190 Views)

See below



http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/11/nigerians-on-twitter-react-to-lekki.html?m=1 Remember we brought to you Earlier today the news on the increment in lekki toll gate fee. Nigerians have taken to twitter to express dissatisfaction

When pple hail tinubu nd his boys i always shake my head. They made us believe the round about removals were with tax payers money , not knowing pple go still pay. Zoogeria

Headache for Lagos people. 2 Likes

c dem always reacting. yeye dey smell n dem go still pay oh

Just as I tweeted today, Nigeria is full of online soldiers, always ranting and still would absorb whatever hardship is imposed on them. Watch them paying peaceful without a protest as soon at the date comes #ComeOutOfSocialMedia https:///eINPBeZD3q 12 Likes

3posts abt this today already.

What are they doing with the money?



The LASG said they have recouped the cost of the bridge.



So what is the money for? 1 Like

Even those who dnt know where Lekki is located will react

At the end they will still pay that's Nigeria for you.

Lagos...... tax heaven!

The rich also cry

Una must react



Sebi Na my Nigerians

the rate at which Lagos is going on taxation ish, the state may implode soon. 1 Like

Please, what's d old and new amounts

Sad



You could feel this governments animosity to the masses from a mile away but since tiwa 'n tiwa, no problem.



This is what kills this country.



Mediocre individuals that are our friends, brothers, sisters, Aunty, church or mosque people, towns people and so on.



We would much rather have a brazenly incompetent official that we know than a stupendously efficient one that we don't.



Meanwhile if you'd like to know how the money in YOUR pocket becomes someone's pocket money tax this



DutchBruh:



I will sign the petition. If you want to know the genesis of this scam read this thread

http://www.nairaland.com/828872/facts-lekki-toll-tinubu-connection Meanwhile if you'd like to know how the money in YOUR pocket becomes someone's pocket money tax this 2 Likes

Una mumu neva do





I never buy ride...



useless golfment



if it won't increase my t.fair from Ikate to Constain Bus stop no p,,I never buy ride...useless golfment

yeyerolling:

abeg no teach them make them no block our alternative route o lolz

Ambode is a curse to Lagos State

I paid N300 at the cable bridge on Monday. Are they increasing it again or the increase has already taken effect.

Deal with it. Nigerians claim to be educated but i wonder and i'm amazed at our rationale. A toll gate has been in place for almost a century, and no public declaration is made on the loan that was used in the construction of this road.



For a state that makes massive IGR, and receives allocation from oil, one should assume Lagos has more than enough. But no way, it's like life, we want more and more, they keep asking for more and more like an open grave.



Last time the commissioner of finance was questioned by Chief Jimi Agbaje about the status of the loan used in constructing the road, the amount paid, the amount left to be paid, the amount generated by the toll monthly, the projected tenure it will remain functional, he couldn't talk and was serving the interests of secondary parties.



It's like Jesus said, the rulers of this world like tax collection. Let them keep increasing it. They know Nigerians won't complain. 5 Likes 2 Shares

A corrupt backward system.

What exactly are they using the money for anyway? Lagos is still a third world shitt-hole and getting worse.

They can't even pay doctors their new consolidated salary. 2 Likes

Can someone tell ambode that tinubu just lost his son..Does he want same condolence this year?...



Lagosians will curse him cos this suffering is just too much. 3 Likes

Mistermamus:

c dem always reacting. yeye dey smell n dem go still pay oh

That's Nigeria for you, suffering and smiling don enter blood.

How much?



abi I no talk am well









Ussy4real:

eko oni baje

It is not a popular idea. But it is the best way to reduce traffic on that axis. After apapa traffic lekki is next in hierarchy. Lekki is not for the poor. If u can stay in lekki then you can pay.

MasViews:

Even those who dnt know where Lekki is located will react

All the comments so far are funny but na this one funny pass.