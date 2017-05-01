₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Dosmay(m): 5:17pm
Remember we brought to you Earlier today the news on the increment in lekki toll gate fee. Nigerians have taken to twitter to express dissatisfaction
See below
http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/11/nigerians-on-twitter-react-to-lekki.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Dosmay(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by yeyerolling: 7:45pm
Dem go still pay abeg. Be like me enter thru oniru comot for sandfill . When pple hail tinubu nd his boys i always shake my head. They made us believe the round about removals were with tax payers money , not knowing pple go still pay. Zoogeria
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by kennygee(f): 7:46pm
Headache for Lagos people.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Mistermamus(m): 7:47pm
c dem always reacting. yeye dey smell n dem go still pay oh
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Afonjashapmouth: 7:47pm
Just as I tweeted today, Nigeria is full of online soldiers, always ranting and still would absorb whatever hardship is imposed on them. Watch them paying peaceful without a protest as soon at the date comes #ComeOutOfSocialMedia https:///eINPBeZD3q
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Thukzee01(m): 7:47pm
3posts abt this today already.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by chloride6: 7:47pm
What are they doing with the money?
The LASG said they have recouped the cost of the bridge.
So what is the money for?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by MasViews: 7:47pm
Even those who dnt know where Lekki is located will react
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by StRichard(m): 7:48pm
At the end they will still pay that's Nigeria for you.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Sunofgod(m): 7:48pm
Lagos...... tax heaven!
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by MrSmith007: 7:48pm
The rich also cry
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by freeman95(m): 7:48pm
Una must react
Sebi Na my Nigerians
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by elChapo1: 7:48pm
the rate at which Lagos is going on taxation ish, the state may implode soon.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Guest2017(m): 7:48pm
Please, what's d old and new amounts
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by three: 7:49pm
Sad
You could feel this governments animosity to the masses from a mile away but since tiwa 'n tiwa, no problem.
This is what kills this country.
Mediocre individuals that are our friends, brothers, sisters, Aunty, church or mosque people, towns people and so on.
We would much rather have a brazenly incompetent official that we know than a stupendously efficient one that we don't.
Meanwhile if you'd like to know how the money in YOUR pocket becomes someone's pocket money tax this
DutchBruh:
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by mykh01(m): 7:49pm
Una mumu neva do
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Caspian22(m): 7:50pm
Everything na money... smh
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by oluwasegun007(m): 7:50pm
if it won't increase my t.fair from Ikate to Constain Bus stop no p,,
I never buy ride...
useless golfment
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by hinograce: 7:50pm
abeg no teach them make them no block our alternative route o lolz
yeyerolling:
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Ussy4real(m): 7:51pm
Ambode is a curse to Lagos State
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by greenhulk: 7:51pm
I paid N300 at the cable bridge on Monday. Are they increasing it again or the increase has already taken effect.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Jupxter: 7:51pm
Deal with it. Nigerians claim to be educated but i wonder and i'm amazed at our rationale. A toll gate has been in place for almost a century, and no public declaration is made on the loan that was used in the construction of this road.
For a state that makes massive IGR, and receives allocation from oil, one should assume Lagos has more than enough. But no way, it's like life, we want more and more, they keep asking for more and more like an open grave.
Last time the commissioner of finance was questioned by Chief Jimi Agbaje about the status of the loan used in constructing the road, the amount paid, the amount left to be paid, the amount generated by the toll monthly, the projected tenure it will remain functional, he couldn't talk and was serving the interests of secondary parties.
It's like Jesus said, the rulers of this world like tax collection. Let them keep increasing it. They know Nigerians won't complain.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by cstr1000: 7:51pm
A corrupt backward system.
What exactly are they using the money for anyway? Lagos is still a third world shitt-hole and getting worse.
They can't even pay doctors their new consolidated salary.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by handsomeyinka(m): 7:51pm
Can someone tell ambode that tinubu just lost his son..Does he want same condolence this year?...
Lagosians will curse him cos this suffering is just too much.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by udemzyudex(m): 7:53pm
Mistermamus:
That's Nigeria for you, suffering and smiling don enter blood.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:53pm
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by Humbleiyke: 7:53pm
How much?
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by gudnex22(m): 7:54pm
eko oni baje
abi I no talk am well
Ussy4real:
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by greatwhite(m): 7:55pm
It is not a popular idea. But it is the best way to reduce traffic on that axis. After apapa traffic lekki is next in hierarchy. Lekki is not for the poor. If u can stay in lekki then you can pay.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by omogidi234(m): 7:56pm
MasViews:
All the comments so far are funny but na this one funny pass.
|Re: Nigerians React To Lekki Toll Gate Fee Increment On Twitter by anitank(f): 7:56pm
Nigerians will rant for two days and then adjust with the new tariff. We're all talk and no action
1 Like
