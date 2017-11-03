₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by zoho23(f): 5:58pm
Marriage sure looks good on her...
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by DuchessLily(f): 6:02pm
Hmmmm... She is glowing really
Why won't young men of these days marry old women, when the young girls have all been taken by old men
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by divinehand2003(m): 6:07pm
Wow
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by LuvU2(f): 6:10pm
Beautiful lady
DuchessLily:Too much generalizations isn't healthy for d brain, sometimes we hve to try to take a step further in thinking right?
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by DuchessLily(f): 6:22pm
LuvU2:
Yeah!! Yeah! A little does no harm to d brain either. Thank u
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by nwaanambra1: 6:23pm
truth be told - islam is for the poor!
haba lets be honest! see the wife of the emir - a supposed leader of the entire muslim faithfuls in kano as a whole and his wife is dressed like this even showing her legs and smiling openly like this instead of wearing masquerade and nobody tagged it harram!
if it is a poor muslim man's wife or daughter she will be expected to wear hijab and hand socks plus leg socks!
Allahu akbar!! Allah kiaye!!! Harram!
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by LuvU2(f): 6:24pm
DuchessLily:Oh ok! u welcome
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Homeboiy(m): 6:40pm
Hmmm
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by gurunlocker: 6:46pm
Is she really the emir wife? If yes, then I will say HIJAB IS REALLY FOR THE POOR.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by sanandreas(m): 8:06pm
She fine. Hijab is really for the poor ones.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by YelloweWest: 8:13pm
Hmm fine girl.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by popelix: 8:14pm
IMO state oil money speaking
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by MasViews: 8:15pm
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by kay29000(m): 8:16pm
Cute pic. But I wanna know... Does he sleep with her?
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by tishbite41: 8:16pm
hijab for d poor islamiyyas. imagine emir wife no wear hijab.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by chicoMX(m): 8:17pm
Beautiful wife. I hope she's being serviced properly, and well greased.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by dapsoneh: 8:17pm
Emirs yourghut and pocket are doing well
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:17pm
I want me 1
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Sunofgod(m): 8:18pm
Paedo...
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by psalmhorah(m): 8:18pm
ahah....all these our kings are about to snatch all d fine fine girls in town. oga oo
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by BUHARIjubrin: 8:18pm
I need her on my bed right now
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by masada: 8:19pm
I kno rite
even d cloth women wear shld be free flowing
and not showing curves
but what do I know
diff laws for diff folks
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by saraki2019(m): 8:19pm
haram
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:19pm
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Nasiruddeen(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Foodforthought(m): 8:20pm
And this is news!
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by crisycent: 8:20pm
.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by olasaad(f): 8:22pm
I don't know why nairaland people are always obsessed with hijab when it comes to Muslims ladies. At least it not your problem so leave it for us.
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Hivazinc: 8:22pm
hijab is for the poors
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by seunlayi(m): 8:23pm
Things are happening in Islamabad
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by Stanleyelege(m): 8:24pm
Beautiful
|Re: Saadatu Lamido, Emir Of Kano's Young Wife, Glows In New Photo by joystickextendr: 8:24pm
Lovely..
