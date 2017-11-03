Copied



TIME TO REGISTER CAN WITH INEC.... By Cham Faliya Sharon.



CAN has always played politics by cleverly hiding behind the murky and unedifying shadow of the PDP.... It was on that platform they campaigned for Obasanjo in 2003 purely on religious sentiments, and when they were doing it you could be tempted into thinking it wasn't Muslims who formed the PDP and yanked Obasanjo out of prison and made him President!



On that same platform they encouraged Jonathan to become so morally bankrupt in reneging a power rotating deal between the north and the south in that same party in 2011, and from there on they wined and dined with him throughout his sleazy period of corruption, looting and impunity without ever cautioning him to repent from looting, corruption, impunity and terrorism!



Well, 2019 is smelling around the corner and CAN is at it again! The media is awash with their letter to Ayo Fayose purportedly endorsing and adopting him as their presidential candidate, which is within their rights as an interest group that hides behind Christianity to play politics and pursue banality and vanity!



However, this time they have a major snag, and that is the fact that their much beloved PDP has openly and loudly zoned their 2019 presidential ticket to northern Nigeria, and Ayo Fayose their new favourite is not from the north. Which means CAN has to either beg or compel the PDP to re-zone the ticket to the Southwest so as to accommodate their new found interest. Other than that, CAN has to apply to INEC to be registered as a political party on which Ayo Fayose can run. In fact, it will provide CAN a veritable political tool that will totally eradicate the "marginalization of Christians" in Nigeria!



CAN shouldn't be ashamed of approaching INEC for registration as a political party since they have never ever been ashamed of hiding behind the PDP to play politics. Besides that, the ruling party in Germany is called Christian Democratic Party, and there was a time the longest ruling party in Italy was also called the Christian Democrats. Therefore it is nothing new if CAN drops this hypocritical hide and seek and registers as a full fledged political party!



However, their penchant for romancing corrupt politicians like Obasanjo, Jonathan and Fayose has given them a sour image so much that I saw someone write that CAN now means Corruption Advocates of Nigeria!



What a shame! But there's still time for redemption.