Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by ThisTrend(f): 6:15pm
Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike took to social media to share these new stunning pictures of herself.
The pretty actress, via instagram, shared the pictures and wrote;
Hey November…. i see you and I know you’ll be awesome #happynewmonth
31 year old Chika ‘Nancy’ Ike is a Nigerian actress, television personality, producer, businesswoman, philanthropist and former model.
See more pictures below;
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/stunning-new-pictures-actress-chika-ike/
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by ThisTrend(f): 6:52pm
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by bolasunkanmi: 8:57pm
She looks hot
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by GodblessNig247(m): 8:58pm
Lovely
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by phranklyn92(m): 8:58pm
I just wonder why peepz rip their Jean.
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Funkybabee(f): 8:58pm
Chocolate done white...
Beautiful
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by 9jayes: 8:58pm
She's fvckable sha
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by veacea: 8:58pm
Na wa ooooo
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Arebay(m): 8:58pm
With her bargy jean
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Oyindidi(f): 8:58pm
Her time don dey pass..
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by davodyguy: 8:58pm
Stunning ko, stunner ni
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by SimplyFabulous: 8:58pm
I love this lady....
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by 9jayes: 8:58pm
Funkybabee:
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Marthaodion(f): 8:58pm
Fine hair do sha
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by okadoo: 8:58pm
International olosho original
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by purem(m): 8:59pm
Ok
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by scarffield(m): 8:59pm
make I fry mango?
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by davodyguy: 8:59pm
Funkybabee:
Is she done with Harvard?
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by davodyguy: 9:00pm
okadoo:
See you. Her ministry has gone international.
She posted pixs of Herself in Egypt
Later, we saw her in America.
U better tell God to bless yours too
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by praizteven(m): 9:00pm
Bleaching expert everywhere
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by BadBlaize(m): 9:00pm
Oyindidi:when your time go reach?
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Dearlord(m): 9:02pm
I see
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Plutonium(m): 9:02pm
Which kind of rubbish is this?
How did this make it to front page. Una don dey Bleep up oh!
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by heckymaicon(m): 9:02pm
all na wash
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by morereb10: 9:06pm
lovely
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by abdelrahman: 9:07pm
Where is stunning u are talking about
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by EVILFOREST: 9:08pm
The BoooBs don reach waist
It's now a pulley SYSTEM...ee fit kill mosquitoes weh perch for her back.
Beauty queen indeed.....
Abeg come abroad, come see people weh GOD create on Sunday and Monday
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by Oyindidi(f): 9:08pm
BadBlaize:Mtcheeew
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by valinno(m): 9:09pm
beautiful
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by BiggyBamBam: 9:16pm
Seriously, do you know what "Stunning " is?
Anything in Nigeria is stunning this, stunning that; Mtchewwww
Re: Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Chika Ike by castrol180(m): 9:16pm
The guy above me don vex! I don't really know why but sha, it may be out of jealousy
