Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike took to social media to share these new stunning pictures of herself.



The pretty actress, via instagram, shared the pictures and wrote;



Hey November…. i see you and I know you’ll be awesome #happynewmonth

31 year old Chika ‘Nancy’ Ike is a Nigerian actress, television personality, producer, businesswoman, philanthropist and former model.



See more pictures below;







SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/stunning-new-pictures-actress-chika-ike/



She looks hot

Lovely

I just wonder why peepz rip their Jean.

Chocolate done white...

Beautiful

She's fvckable sha

Na wa ooooo

With her bargy jean

Her time don dey pass..

Stunning ko, stunner ni 1 Like

I love this lady....

Funkybabee:

Chocolate done white... Beautiful

Fine hair do sha

International olosho original

Ok

make I fry mango?

Funkybabee:

Chocolate done white...

Beautiful

Is she done with Harvard? Is she done with Harvard?

okadoo:

International olosho original

See you. Her ministry has gone international.



She posted pixs of Herself in Egypt

Later, we saw her in America.

U better tell God to bless yours too See you. Her ministry has gone international.She posted pixs of Herself in EgyptLater, we saw her in America.U better tell God to bless yours too 3 Likes 1 Share

Bleaching expert everywhere

Oyindidi:

Her time don dey pass.. when your time go reach? when your time go reach? 1 Like

I see

Which kind of rubbish is this?

How did this make it to front page. Una don dey Bleep up oh!

all na wash

lovely

Where is stunning u are talking about

The BoooBs don reach waist

It's now a pulley SYSTEM...ee fit kill mosquitoes weh perch for her back.



Beauty queen indeed.....

Abeg come abroad, come see people weh GOD create on Sunday and Monday

BadBlaize:





when your time go reach? Mtcheeew Mtcheeew

beautiful

Seriously, do you know what "Stunning " is?



Anything in Nigeria is stunning this, stunning that; Mtchewwww