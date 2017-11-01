



According to reports, the young man who impersonated Abba Kyari on Facebook - confessed that for the past 3 years he has been posing on Facebook as DIGs, AIGs, CPs, Ministers, SGF, MD Of Companies....



He claims he will get Jobs, postings and UN Peace Keeping Work for his victim's who felt they were communicating with the prominent citizens whose pictures are usually displayed.



The suspect also confessed he was Arrested in 2015 for the same Crime and was subsequently charged to court where he was granted bail and he continued committing same Crime without remorse.



The phone and sim cards plus the ATM Card of the Account he uses in defrauding innocent Citizens were recovered from him.



Source; A 27-year-old man identified Henry Ushie, a native of Bekwara LGA Cross River State, has been arrested for online impersonation of Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team...The suspect was nabbed today in Asaba, Delta state after a serious follow up by Nigeria's crime buster.According to reports, the young man who impersonated Abba Kyari on Facebook - confessed that for the past 3 years he has been posing on Facebook as DIGs, AIGs, CPs, Ministers, SGF, MD Of Companies....He claims he will get Jobs, postings and UN Peace Keeping Work for his victim's who felt they were communicating with the prominent citizens whose pictures are usually displayed.The suspect also confessed he was Arrested in 2015 for the same Crime and was subsequently charged to court where he was granted bail and he continued committing same Crime without remorse.The phone and sim cards plus the ATM Card of the Account he uses in defrauding innocent Citizens were recovered from him.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-impersonated-nigerias-crime-buster-arrested-delta-state-photos.html 3 Likes