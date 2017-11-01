₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,135 members, 3,891,485 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 08:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name (14112 Views)
Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) / Abba Kyari: '90% Of The Information About Evans & His Arrest Are False' / Abba Kyari: 'How I Arrested Evans, An Intelligent Criminal With A Very Sound IQ' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Angelanest: 6:16pm
A 27-year-old man identified Henry Ushie, a native of Bekwara LGA Cross River State, has been arrested for online impersonation of Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team...The suspect was nabbed today in Asaba, Delta state after a serious follow up by Nigeria's crime buster.
According to reports, the young man who impersonated Abba Kyari on Facebook - confessed that for the past 3 years he has been posing on Facebook as DIGs, AIGs, CPs, Ministers, SGF, MD Of Companies....
He claims he will get Jobs, postings and UN Peace Keeping Work for his victim's who felt they were communicating with the prominent citizens whose pictures are usually displayed.
The suspect also confessed he was Arrested in 2015 for the same Crime and was subsequently charged to court where he was granted bail and he continued committing same Crime without remorse.
The phone and sim cards plus the ATM Card of the Account he uses in defrauding innocent Citizens were recovered from him.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-impersonated-nigerias-crime-buster-arrested-delta-state-photos.html
3 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by sarrki(m): 6:19pm
Ipobs are criminal
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by sarrki(m): 6:20pm
Ipobs will deny him
Forgetting that they claimed that ipobs territories extends to the south south especially calabar
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Homeboiy(m): 6:27pm
Them.do beat evil comout him face
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:35pm
Let him be dealt with in accordance with the law
3 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
How you would recognise BMCs; they are stark illiterates and the literates ones amongst them are just too hungry to think...Sarrki, Bekwarra is in Ogoja District of Cross River State. Anu mpama.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by gidgiddy: 6:40pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Nigeria is not known for dealing with people according to the law
3 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by saraki2019(m): 6:40pm
good
all the evil of pdp
wi;ll not work
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by LastSurvivor11: 6:40pm
Bros dey go use u do example
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by sunbodan(f): 6:40pm
Ok
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by GreenMavro: 6:41pm
bushmeat don catch the hunter
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by python1: 6:41pm
Na dem.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by CarlyX8(m): 6:41pm
aaaah!!!
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by fabulousfortune(m): 6:41pm
Ipob nd impersonation are like 5 nd 6
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by agadez007(m): 6:41pm
sarrki:capital MUMU,you dont even have
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by OmoDavido(m): 6:42pm
Ipob and crime
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by dmbb: 6:42pm
namdi kanu boy
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Bibiangel(f): 6:42pm
He messed with the wrong person. Do the time Mr.
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by AntiWailer: 6:43pm
Senseless idiot
U wan impersonate na this guy u go impersonate
Police that all they need is just your mobile number, na to come pick u remain.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by philcz(m): 6:43pm
sarrki:Oga receive SENSE
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Pavore9: 6:43pm
Despite being caught in 2015, he still continued.
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by TANKDESTROYER(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by funnynation(m): 6:44pm
Jeez
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by DWJOBScom(m): 6:44pm
e don be for this guy o
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Riko2(m): 6:45pm
Nigerian police don do one corner,on top of him matter see him face
1 Like
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by oyb(m): 6:45pm
the one chance this guy has entered is strong. as abba kyari mater, they can lock the guy up and misplace key.
5 Likes
|Re: Abba Kyari Arrests Man Who Opened Fake Facebook Account With His Name by Adverts247: 6:45pm
Vacancy - British American Tobacco Global Graduate Recruitment
@
ClickHERE To apply
Fake Soldier Batters Man Over N3,000 Bribe (PICTURE) / Mass Robbery In Auchi, Edo State? / Dreadful: Landlady's Hired Goons Kill 'Carpenter' Tenant Over N200 Debt
Viewing this topic: Almaiga, sauceEEP(m), kenny9ce(m), BHM01, Fansa, Eldahcee, oladiran2(m), cenaboy(m), Henrypraise, FMary(m), nairalandbuzz(m), Akin1212(m), jd3trice(m), Boscojugunu(m), searay(m), Fabre, lakeside50(m), omooajisnooni, Sylverly(m), oolooree49(m), lacoach, larrymoore1(m), Mrteju(m), Topend, EbiJUNIRO(m), Johnnyhoo(m), fasterwell(m), MannyG, enuelsmith, lakesider(m), Raiders1973, decasey(m), ify123destiny(m), jaytee01(m), ryusufu(m), kabaka1, smokes(m), Dreambeat, xtratagem(m), favor2016, orobless(m), Teaser4(m), leavegoodbehind(m), darmheee(m), Silvermoney, ovadozes(m), benn94(m), amarachi06(f), Justdare, Nazar1(f) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3