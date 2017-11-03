₦airaland Forum

82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:24pm
We used this medium to appreciate everyone who has helped to disseminate the disappearance of Deaconesses Caroline Olurebi. She was found at the early hours of 3rd Nov 2017 through the help of a good Samaritan who saw her and reported to Idimu Police station, Lagos state. She is now home with us hale and hearty. God bless you all.

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Homeboiy(m): 6:25pm
Where she first go?

Make e be say no be wetin I de think o embarassed

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:31pm
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:36pm
.
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:37pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip

Did you actually go through the message? She's not dead. She's hale and hearty.

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:43pm
Yobii:


Did you actually go through the message? She's not dead. She's hale and hearty.



Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by TechMike: 6:44pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip

Funny... Lol...

Go and read again.

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:57pm
TechMike:


Funny... Lol...

Go and read again.


Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Oyindidi(f): 7:39pm
cyndy1000:



Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry
Edit your first post

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by BruncleZuma: 8:19pm
grin grin grin grin

Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, but why dem go turn the missing persons poster to look like OBIT nah?
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Akinya17: 8:20pm
Thank God she is safe.
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ipobarecriminals: 8:20pm
Thank U JESUS. no one is missing
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by BUHARIjubrin: 8:21pm
Afonjas miss this one

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Kashbwoyjnr: 8:21pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip
Mumu, if you want to hide the truth from Africans. Hide it in a book.

Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Keneking: 8:22pm
Ok
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Glomoni: 8:23pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip
Who did this to you?
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by muller101(m): 8:23pm
Homeboiy:
Where she first go?

Make e be say no be wetin I de think o embarassed
Ah ah u sef Sha she fit o who knows grin
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by asawanathegreat(m): 8:23pm
Thank God for mama, may she live to enjoy her children at old age
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by iita: 8:24pm
Glory be to God!
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Abbeyme: 8:24pm
OP.

Poster said she is found on 2nd Nov. You said she was found 3rd Nov.

Whose report shall we believe.
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by purem(m): 8:24pm
lipsrsealed
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by glossy6(f): 8:24pm
ope ooh
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Hivazinc: 8:25pm
Smiles..... thank God Mama is old enough now
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yameater(f): 8:25pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip

E be like say you chop craze abi?
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by teacherbim(f): 8:26pm
cyndy1000:
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip
Wetin they your mind?
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by inotice: 8:26pm
.An 82 year old woman has already lived long enough...why should this be news ...they should have bothered searching for her...WASTE
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by modelmike7(m): 8:26pm
THANKS BE TO GOD.
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ndiboy01(m): 8:27pm
Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by udemzyudex(m): 8:27pm
cyndy1000:




Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive

Funny.
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by modelmike7(m): 8:29pm
Yameater:

E be like say you chop craze abi?
impersonation
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ndiboy01(m): 8:29pm
Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone
Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by 1Rebel: 8:29pm
She don go collect young amu grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

