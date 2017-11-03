₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:24pm
We used this medium to appreciate everyone who has helped to disseminate the disappearance of Deaconesses Caroline Olurebi. She was found at the early hours of 3rd Nov 2017 through the help of a good Samaritan who saw her and reported to Idimu Police station, Lagos state. She is now home with us hale and hearty. God bless you all.
Mod. Thank you. www.nairaland.com/4152467/82-year-old-woman-missing-lagos-photos#62001337
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Homeboiy(m): 6:25pm
Where she first go?
Make e be say no be wetin I de think o
1 Like
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:31pm
Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:36pm
.
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yobii(m): 6:37pm
cyndy1000:
Did you actually go through the message? She's not dead. She's hale and hearty.
5 Likes
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:43pm
Yobii:
Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive
4 Likes
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by TechMike: 6:44pm
cyndy1000:
Funny... Lol...
Go and read again.
1 Like
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by cyndy1000(f): 6:57pm
TechMike:
Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry
1 Like
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Oyindidi(f): 7:39pm
cyndy1000:Edit your first post
3 Likes
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by BruncleZuma: 8:19pm
Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, but why dem go turn the missing persons poster to look like OBIT nah?
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Akinya17: 8:20pm
Thank God she is safe.
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ipobarecriminals: 8:20pm
Thank U JESUS. no one is missing
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by BUHARIjubrin: 8:21pm
Afonjas miss this one
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Kashbwoyjnr: 8:21pm
cyndy1000:Mumu, if you want to hide the truth from Africans. Hide it in a book.
3 Likes
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Keneking: 8:22pm
Ok
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Glomoni: 8:23pm
cyndy1000:Who did this to you?
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by muller101(m): 8:23pm
Homeboiy:Ah ah u sef Sha she fit o who knows
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by asawanathegreat(m): 8:23pm
Thank God for mama, may she live to enjoy her children at old age
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by iita: 8:24pm
Glory be to God!
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Abbeyme: 8:24pm
OP.
Poster said she is found on 2nd Nov. You said she was found 3rd Nov.
Whose report shall we believe.
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by purem(m): 8:24pm
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by glossy6(f): 8:24pm
ope ooh
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Hivazinc: 8:25pm
Smiles..... thank God Mama is old enough now
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by Yameater(f): 8:25pm
cyndy1000:
E be like say you chop craze abi?
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by teacherbim(f): 8:26pm
cyndy1000:Wetin they your mind?
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by inotice: 8:26pm
.An 82 year old woman has already lived long enough...why should this be news ...they should have bothered searching for her...WASTE
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by modelmike7(m): 8:26pm
THANKS BE TO GOD.
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ndiboy01(m): 8:27pm
Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by udemzyudex(m): 8:27pm
cyndy1000:
Funny.
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by modelmike7(m): 8:29pm
Yameater:impersonation
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by ndiboy01(m): 8:29pm
|Re: 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found by 1Rebel: 8:29pm
She don go collect young amu
