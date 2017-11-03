Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 82-Year-Old Missing Woman In Lagos Found (1774 Views)

Mod. Thank you. We used this medium to appreciate everyone who has helped to disseminate the disappearance of Deaconesses Caroline Olurebi. She was found at the early hours of 3rd Nov 2017 through the help of a good Samaritan who saw her and reported to Idimu Police station, Lagos state. She is now home with us hale and hearty. God bless you all.Mod. Thank you. www.nairaland.com/4152467/82-year-old-woman-missing-lagos-photos#62001337





Make e be say no be wetin I de think o Where she first go?Make e be say no be wetin I de think o 1 Like

Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip

Did you actually go through the message? She's not dead. She's hale and hearty. Did you actually go through the message? She's not dead. She's hale and hearty. 5 Likes

Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive 4 Likes

Funny... Lol...



Go and read again. Funny... Lol...Go and read again. 1 Like

Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry 1 Like

Please isn't funny it human being we are talking about I didn't actually read well I just glanced at the poster thought was obituary. Am still so sorry Edit your first post Edit your first post 3 Likes





Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, but why dem go turn the missing persons poster to look like OBIT nah? Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, but why dem go turn the missing persons poster to look like OBIT nah?

Thank God she is safe.

Thank U JESUS. no one is missing

Afonjas miss this one

Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip Mumu, if you want to hide the truth from Africans. Hide it in a book. Mumu, if you want to hide the truth from Africans. Hide it in a book. 3 Likes

Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip Who did this to you? Who did this to you?

Where she first go?



Make e be say no be wetin I de think o Ah ah u sef Sha she fit o who knows Ah ah u sef Sha she fit o who knows

Thank God for mama, may she live to enjoy her children at old age

Glory be to God!

Poster said she is found on 2nd Nov. You said she was found 3rd Nov.



Whose report shall we believe.

Smiles..... thank God Mama is old enough now

E be like say you chop craze abi? E be like say you chop craze abi?

Oh my God you guys finally found her n she is dead. So many evil everywhere God save our families from evil preys. Rip Wetin they your mind? Wetin they your mind?

.An 82 year old woman has already lived long enough...why should this be news ...they should have bothered searching for her...WASTE

THANKS BE TO GOD.

Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone

Oh so sorry I just saw de poster. please am really sorry thank God she is alive

E be like say you chop craze abi? impersonation impersonation

Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone