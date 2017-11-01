Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) (1901 Views)

Below Are The Album He Has Released:



Rapsodi (2011)

YBNL (2012)

Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013) Street OT (2014)

Eyan Mayweather (2015)

The Glory (2016)

And (2017) album name is yet to be revealed.



Watch The Vido Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pp0zAyBrkZI



Check It On His Instagram Page Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbCYmKOhfbB/



Source:

Doubt if this boy is a Nigerian. Looks more like a Togolese.#teambadoosneh 4 Likes 1 Share

OP did not mention that his album launch is always accompanied with a huge show to wrap up the year.



My respect goes to all artists that are still keeping it real while So many artists are no where to be found 4 Likes

Eni eleni....baba dey target double cash out, Album money x Olic show





Hustling like a church rat



We know you will give us more of fuji gabbage and pon pon sound



Baba milli no wan miss december money



we love uu baddo.....

Dude needs to chill. We’re not even done listening to the 6th. 1 Like 1 Share

Badooooooosha

balling nigger but singing locally 1 Like

A very consistent artiste I must say. It's no easy feat to produce albums annually with hits included. Kudos Badoo. 6 Likes

U mean 7th crap? 2 Likes

Dope boss! 1 Like

Lol.. It will comprise of just 7-10 songs...

They should take a cue from Chris Brown, 45 songs in an album.

Olamide still on d matter

. The title is MAD!!!

this guy day really hot . keep it up ..badoo sneh... #awonomotikabodi . .

Turks:

Dude needs to chill. We’re not even done listening to the 6th.

Your style gives you a better stand man... ADVICE BE YOURSELF NO MATTER WHAT DONT BE SUPPRISED IF HE DROPS ANOTHER ONE NEXT YEAR

UncleSnr:

Lol.. It will comprise of just 7-10 songs...

Baba, if you want plenty songs, go download mixtape.



Quantity vs Quality.

martineverest:

U mean 7th crap?

I wanted to yab you but I just looked at your DP.



OLUWABADO!



The only sane Street OT... very energetic in nature, creative too...mann, Bado.... I own you some millions.....



THEY SAY YOU DEY SING CRAP..BUT WE DON'T KNOW THEIR ANCESTORS!



Alh.Pablo

martineverest:

Why do we have space bookers hustling for front page on nairaland?...just comment on a post and leave,why do we have signs like .,?!'/&$@'"...



Or do we have some robot on this thread?

I cringe whenever his Sterling bank's keep the Environment Advert comes on on Dstv,dude was trying to Form "American" was Saying Gurra instead of Gutter

Okoyiboz3:





Are you that slow in processing things? Are you this stewpid all the time?

I've waiting patiently for him to announce this ... Thank you baddo