₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,184 members, 3,891,656 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 10:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) (1901 Views)
I Go Dye's Son, Roy Celebrates His 7th Birthday (Photos) / Eric Arubayi's Family Release His Obituary, To Be Buried On Saturday Feb. 25th / Moesha Boduong Wanted By Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu As His 7th Wife [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 6:40pm
The Ybnl boss "Olamide" who is fond of releasing an album every year in the month December has took to his instagram page to share a video in the studio with his producer "Young John", announcing that his 7th studio album is coming very soon which might be December.
Below Are The Album He Has Released:
Rapsodi (2011)
YBNL (2012)
Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013) Street OT (2014)
Eyan Mayweather (2015)
The Glory (2016)
And (2017) album name is yet to be revealed.
Watch The Vido Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pp0zAyBrkZI
Check It On His Instagram Page Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbCYmKOhfbB/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/olamide-announce-coming-of-his-7th.html
1 Like
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by ifeoluwatomi(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by nairavsdollars: 10:28pm
Doubt if this boy is a Nigerian. Looks more like a Togolese.#teambadoosneh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Greenville990: 10:28pm
OP did not mention that his album launch is always accompanied with a huge show to wrap up the year.
My respect goes to all artists that are still keeping it real while So many artists are no where to be found
4 Likes
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by jamexborn(m): 10:28pm
Eni eleni....baba dey target double cash out, Album money x Olic show
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by 2dice01: 10:29pm
Badoo of life
Hustling like a church rat
We know you will give us more of fuji
Baba milli no wan miss december money
Sharp Guy
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by yanuz(m): 10:29pm
we love uu baddo.....
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Turks: 10:29pm
Dude needs to chill. We’re not even done listening to the 6th.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by idonijesamod(m): 10:29pm
.
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by gbaby4live: 10:29pm
Badooooooosha
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by pornstar(m): 10:30pm
balling nigger but singing locally
1 Like
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by djlaqua91(m): 10:30pm
A very consistent artiste I must say. It's no easy feat to produce albums annually with hits included. Kudos Badoo.
6 Likes
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by martineverest(m): 10:30pm
U mean 7th crap?
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by obontami: 10:30pm
Dope boss!
1 Like
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by idonijesamod(m): 10:31pm
Sell your paypal funds 350/$ contact via watsapp on signature
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by UncleSnr(m): 10:31pm
Lol.. It will comprise of just 7-10 songs...
They should take a cue from Chris Brown, 45 songs in an album.
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Ademos31(m): 10:32pm
Olamide still on d matter
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by ladensmith(m): 10:32pm
. The title is MAD!!!
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by psalmhorah(m): 10:32pm
this guy day really hot . keep it up ..badoo sneh... #awonomotikabodi . .
woooooo
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Okoyiboz3: 10:32pm
Turks:
Are you that slow in processing things?
1 Like
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by JON01: 10:32pm
Your style gives you a better stand man... ADVICE BE YOURSELF NO MATTER WHAT DONT BE SUPPRISED IF HE DROPS ANOTHER ONE NEXT YEAR
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Okoyiboz3: 10:32pm
UncleSnr:
Baba, if you want plenty songs, go download mixtape.
U no kuku dey buy before. Àwọn eyan Bluetooth sharing.
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by hucienda: 10:32pm
Quantity vs Quality.
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Okoyiboz3: 10:32pm
martineverest:
I wanted to yab you but I just looked at your DP.
With your head looking like Terry G's songs.
1 Like
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by BEENUEL: 10:34pm
OLUWABADO!
The only sane Street OT... very energetic in nature, creative too...mann, Bado.... I own you some millions.....
THEY SAY YOU DEY SING CRAP..BUT WE DON'T KNOW THEIR ANCESTORS!
Alh.Pablo
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by gbaby4live: 10:36pm
martineverest:
2 Likes
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 10:36pm
Why do we have space bookers hustling for front page on nairaland?...just comment on a post and leave,why do we have signs like .,?!'/&$@'"...
Or do we have some robot on this thread?
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Yusfunoble(m): 10:36pm
Baaaaado
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by agadez007(m): 10:36pm
I cringe whenever his Sterling bank's keep the Environment Advert comes on on Dstv,dude was trying to Form "American" was Saying Gurra instead of Gutter
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by Turks: 10:37pm
Are you this stewpid all the time?
Okoyiboz3:
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by ThisTrend(f): 10:37pm
I've waiting patiently for him to announce this ... Thank you baddo
|Re: Olamide To Release His 7th Studio Album By December (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:37pm
Nawa o.
Album be like single for this guy..back to back every year.
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
1 Like
Rapjunkie Presents: The Nl Hip Hop Mixtape 2010 [free Download!] / Download This Dope Hiphop Track By Xblaze "burn To Spit" (prod By Xblaze) / This Track Is Hawt
Viewing this topic: Naturalobserver(m), Samdebest, JerryLegend(m), Brytawon(m), Rick9(m), haypeller, freda506(f), Ayopedro(m), oolalekan1560(m), Sedopapa, enuelsmith, omotayo400, ThisTrend(f), harzheez(m), Iko5000, dumo1(m), Ayconq(m), gbaby4live, fizzyf4, 26Clueless(m), Femsmart(m), ped007(m), sholaypompon(m), paragon40(m), Walexcoded(m), mandhip, Benuromi, Gingerr(f), encryptjay(m), KYO1, jamexborn(m), IAIT, dapale, iLickAnalFungus(m), samkleen(m), Comrade360, sultan457, Dam5reey(m), goksman2(m), Genes1s, courage89(m), Samola1(m), YINKS89(m), Abygentlesoul(m), youngcash99(m), Aladinn(m), IamCeazer(m), mubrix(m), calyfresh, icge, feloak5, affable4, mikky4all(m), blizzers(m), Rayfield2020, Effico5real(m), NicoBaba(m), adetounblessing(f), Eskalade(m), Amebo1(m), Goodyshoes(m), fxjunkie(m), Thunday16(m), Gentlebabs(m), DniggaJoe(m), moobbie, dulux07(m), lalaboi(m), Turks, chidozeze(m), ceeroh(m), Veeflow(m), Kfed4ril(m), genie66(m), villareal15(m), tunnath, 1nigeriamyfoot, Micholo22, Okoyiboz3, sheymaziggy and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7