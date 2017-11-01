Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS (6585 Views)

Source; A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

When will the FRSC look into the this menace

wetin concern FRSC?





Ambode sef See how narrow the lagos road areAmbode sef 1 Like

Trucks carrying containers should be in good shape and the containers properly tied else they should be banned from roads. It should be the FRSC's job. Get it now Mr.

that is frsc job?



Which province in Togo are u based?

RIP

Thank God for their lives 1 Like

RIP





Rip ke?..............





Bros read again

Roads are in terrible condition.



Truck Flat beds are used tokunboh or at best fabricated in Nigeria.



Tyres are second hand.



We live in an adhoc nation where human life isn't worth much. 1 Like

that is frsc job?



Which province in Togo are u based?

Mugu,so what is Frsc’s job and duty. All they know is to stop private cars and ask for drivers license. Travel and see how they look the other way when they see truck drivers flouting the highway rules. Even their oga told me once that they don’t stop trucks cause they don’t want to die. Is that sensible, so they go easy for easy pickings and leave the bigger culprits. Containers are left unchained or strapped and fall anyhow. I have been a witness to one. When will the madness stop.



Mugu,so what is Frsc's job and duty. All they know is to stop private cars and ask for drivers license. Travel and see how they look the other way when they see truck drivers flouting the highway rules. Even their oga told me once that they don't stop trucks cause they don't want to die. Is that sensible, so they go easy for easy pickings and leave the bigger culprits. Containers are left unchained or strapped and fall anyhow. I have been a witness to one. When will the madness stop.

I am blaming Frsc and all motorways agencies. Lastma and all. They are bunch of rogues.

Buhari will never go unpunished

Thank God for sparring their lives.

See Sharp picture quality.



Thanks to God for saved lives .

RIP

Bros, can't you read? Did they say anybody died?

These pictures though.

wetin concern FRSC?

Its all buhari's doing

Wonder what LASG is doing about these numerous container-related accidents.

Thank U JESUS. No one is missing. Thank U JESUS. No one is missing. 1 Like

Oluwa ma Seun o..!!!!

A dupe, a tun ope da o!!!! 1 Like

buhari again? What did he do nw biko?

A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

Kudos to Lasema. I hope they can keep up the good work so far. Cause nothing seems to work in Naija Kudos to Lasema. I hope they can keep up the good work so far. Cause nothing seems to work in Naija

buhari again? What did he do nw biko?

Can't you see the carnage steering you at the face

Badluck has befallen Nigerians Can't you see the carnage steering you at the faceBadluck has befallen Nigerians

that is frsc job?



Which province in Togo are u based?

Brother ure funny o. Oya let us go into details.....



FRSC - Federal Road Safety Corps.



FRSC motto - creating a safe motoring environment in Nigeria.



Meaning FRSC is not just for Highway patrol.



Brother ure funny o. Oya let us go into details.....

FRSC - Federal Road Safety Corps.

FRSC motto - creating a safe motoring environment in Nigeria.

Meaning FRSC is not just for Highway patrol.

What happened up there should be been prevented if the FRSC was efficient about their job. So please don't attack anyone until ure knowledgeable of the point of discussion. @CaptainJefry deserves an apology from u for ur hurried attack on him cos he is right!

A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

Sunday testimony go bad gan, that's if they are Christian sha.

that is frsc job?



What again is the job of FRSC? pls let's be reasonable for once. It's not about Togo or Cotonou!

can see you reason like Laurita Onochie...... You just wanna talk rubbish after taking shayo

Pls how can I add thread on this forum, can anybody help plssss.

