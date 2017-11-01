₦airaland Forum

Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Angelanest: 7:07pm
A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by CaptainJeffry: 7:08pm
When will the FRSC look into the this menace
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by iamJ: 7:08pm
CaptainJeffry:
When will the FRSC look into the this menace
wetin concern FRSC?
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Keneking: 7:12pm
See how narrow the lagos road are embarassed

Ambode sef cry

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by CaptainJeffry: 7:15pm
iamJ:
wetin concern FRSC?
Trucks carrying containers should be in good shape and the containers properly tied else they should be banned from roads. It should be the FRSC's job. Get it now Mr. undecided

18 Likes

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by iamJ: 8:14pm
CaptainJeffry:
Trucks carrying containers should be in good shape and the containers properly tied else they should be banned from roads. It should be the FRSC's job. Get it now Mr. undecided
that is frsc job?

Which province in Togo are u based?

6 Likes

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by adeniyi55: 10:07pm
cool
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by 9jayes: 10:08pm
RIP
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Alonso91(m): 10:09pm
Thank God for their lives

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Alonso91(m): 10:10pm
9jayes:
RIP



Rip ke?..............


Bros read again

2 Likes

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by three: 10:10pm
Roads are in terrible condition.

Truck Flat beds are used tokunboh or at best fabricated in Nigeria.

Tyres are second hand.

We live in an adhoc nation where human life isn't worth much.

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by dataking: 10:10pm
iamJ:
that is frsc job?

Which province in Togo are u based?

Mugu,so what is Frsc’s job and duty. All they know is to stop private cars and ask for drivers license. Travel and see how they look the other way when they see truck drivers flouting the highway rules. Even their oga told me once that they don’t stop trucks cause they don’t want to die. Is that sensible, so they go easy for easy pickings and leave the bigger culprits. Containers are left unchained or strapped and fall anyhow. I have been a witness to one. When will the madness stop.

I am blaming Frsc and all motorways agencies. Lastma and all. They are bunch of rogues.

13 Likes

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:11pm
Buhari will never go unpunished undecided
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Fortunehunter(m): 10:12pm
Thank God for sparring their lives.
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Adaumunocha(f): 10:12pm
See Sharp picture quality.

Thanks to God for saved lives .
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by rockcitie: 10:13pm
9jayes:
RIP

Bros, can't you read? Did they say anybody died?
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by myke92(m): 10:13pm
These pictures though.
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:14pm
iamJ:
wetin concern FRSC?

Its all buhari's doing
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Vado(m): 10:14pm
Wonder what LASG is doing about these numerous container-related accidents.
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by ipobarecriminals: 10:14pm
sad Thank U JESUS. No one is missing.

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by dayleke(m): 10:15pm
Oluwa ma Seun o..!!!!
A dupe, a tun ope da o!!!!

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by iamJ: 10:15pm
KidsNEXTdoor:


Its all buhari's doing
buhari again? What did he do nw biko?
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by dataking: 10:17pm
Angelanest:
A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

Kudos to Lasema. I hope they can keep up the good work so far. Cause nothing seems to work in Naija
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:17pm
iamJ:
buhari again? What did he do nw biko?

Can't you see the carnage steering you at the face
Badluck has befallen Nigerians
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Odianose13(m): 10:17pm
iamJ:
that is frsc job?

Which province in Togo are u based?

Brother ure funny o. Oya let us go into details.....

FRSC - Federal Road Safety Corps.

FRSC motto - creating a safe motoring environment in Nigeria.

Meaning FRSC is not just for Highway patrol.

What happened up there should be been prevented if the FRSC was efficient about their job. So please don't attack anyone until ure knowledgeable of the point of discussion. @CaptainJefry deserves an apology from u for ur hurried attack on him cos he is right!

4 Likes

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by maidaddy: 10:17pm
Angelanest:
A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

Sunday testimony go bad gan, that's if they are Christian sha.

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Chydo63(m): 10:18pm
iamJ:
that is frsc job?

Which province in Togo are u based?
What again is the job of FRSC? pls let's be reasonable for once. It's not about Togo or Cotonou!
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 10:20pm
9jayes:
RIP
can see you reason like Laurita Onochie...... You just wanna talk rubbish after taking shayo

1 Like

Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Spar7tan(m): 10:20pm
Pls how can I add thread on this forum, can anybody help plssss.
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by iluvdonjazzy: 10:21pm
na wao
Re: Family Of 5 Rescued After Container Fell On Multiple Vehicles On Lagos Road.PICS by Ojaygeere: 10:26pm
Angelanest:
A tragedy was averted today in Lagos due to the prompt intervention by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit following a multiple accident involving some vehicles and a container truck along Ikorodu Road. The intervention by the emergency officials led to the rescue of 9 lives including a family of five (father, mother and three girls and others)...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-averted-container-falls-multiple-vehicles-lagos-9-people-rescued-photos.html

