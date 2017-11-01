Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) (12031 Views)

Obasanjo And Ahmed Makarfi In Secret Meeting In Abeokuta / Olusegun Obasanjo And His Late Wife, Stella's Throwback Photo / Adebayo Obasanjo And 11 Others Promoted In Jos

Governor Ganduje thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the visit.



Source; Former President of Nigeria; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo paid a visit to the governor of Kano state; Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Governorr's Lodge, Mallam Aminu Kano House Asokoro Abuja. President Obasanjo who was in a cheerful mood with a young boy with Albinism - commended Governor Ganduje for the many developmental projects the governor is doing in Kano State.Governor Ganduje thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the visit.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-president-obasanjo-plays-young-albino-boy-abuja-photos.html 2 Likes 1 Share

He is a BEAUTIFUL HANDSOME boy. I like afi pikin them. Make them no leave am for that sahara sun sha. Just send am go Rusia, LESS SUN WAVES LESS WAHALA. 5 Likes 1 Share

I just love the sight of children... 4 Likes





Wow,see happy and lovely boy,so cute.

What Jonathan.could not achieve 8 Likes 2 Shares

What Jonathan.could not achieve I don die



So meeting an albino is an achievement?

this man no wan die!!!! 1 Like

this man no wan die!!!!

Go kill am Go kill am 12 Likes 1 Share

What Jonathan.could not achieve



Signs of worn out n.....ts and scr.....e...w

What Jonathan.could not achieve

Seems like the upper chamber its leaking





I no trust that man o. Ebora Owu! Hope no be say baba wan use the boy do juju

I'm not one that's always quick to heap praises on these mediocre leaders but when it comes to keeping your shii together, OBJ did that commendably. He arguably had the best yet craziest people in his cabinet but you just couldn't trick him. He was his own "Special Adviser on Media", never ceased to clear the air on happenings about his office at the slightest chance. Unlike now that we have to rely on media houses and special assistants to give us atleast a glimpse of events in aso-rock and where the President even appears to be unaware of what is happening. It's not easy coordinating the likes of Okonjo, Oby, Shamsudeen Usman et.al. Smart guys that are very much relevant today. 3 Likes

Children are cute...forget it.

He is a BEAUTIFUL HANDSOME boy. I like afi pikin them. Make them no leave am for that sahara sun sha. Just send am go Rusia, LESS SUN WAVES LESS WAHALA.

Just be sincere for once





Later they will say dont insult people albino boy was the heading oooo





Though this kind of news is a waste of space and time but notwithstanding don't allow obj to cut that albino's hair. It is lack of pigment on the boy 's skin that made him afin.

He is a BEAUTIFUL HANDSOME boy. I like afi pikin them. Make them no leave am for that sahara sun sha. Just send am go Rusia, LESS SUN WAVES LESS WAHALA.





God bless you with one AMEN

There's no privacy in this country... How can i be pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl picture well" 2 Likes

I heard Albinos and hunchs are hot cakes for ritualists, he shud b wiery of those men o 1 Like 1 Share

How this one take become news, albino no be human being again? celebrating this amounts to prejudice against the little boy and others albinos. 1 Like

Obasanjo's no send anybody again o. The guy dey run im life with joy. He features in adverts, comedy skits. Happy he is. 2 Likes 1 Share

There's no privacy in this country... How can i be pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl picture well"







Let the children come unto me..............