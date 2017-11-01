₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:48pm
Former President of Nigeria; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo paid a visit to the governor of Kano state; Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Governorr's Lodge, Mallam Aminu Kano House Asokoro Abuja. President Obasanjo who was in a cheerful mood with a young boy with Albinism - commended Governor Ganduje for the many developmental projects the governor is doing in Kano State.
Governor Ganduje thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the visit.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-president-obasanjo-plays-young-albino-boy-abuja-photos.html
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 7:51pm
No comment..... apart from FTC
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by velai(m): 7:53pm
He is a BEAUTIFUL HANDSOME boy. I like afi pikin them. Make them no leave am for that sahara sun sha. Just send am go Rusia, LESS SUN WAVES LESS WAHALA.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:59pm
I just love the sight of children...
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:01pm
Wow,see happy and lovely boy,so cute.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:03pm
Obasanjo met Albino today!
Ebora Owu pade Eni Orisa looni!
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 8:05pm
What Jonathan.could not achieve
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:18pm
Keneking:I don die
So meeting an albino is an achievement?
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by omowolewa: 8:20pm
Nothing special
Blood is thicker than water.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by whitepaul: 8:24pm
APC o
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:35pm
this man no wan die!!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:40pm
ReorxTohGan:
Go kill am
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:41pm
Keneking:
Hmmm
Signs of worn out n.....ts and scr.....e...w
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:41pm
Keneking:
Seems like the upper chamber its leaking
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by seyizma(m): 9:52pm
Hope no be say baba wan use the boy do juju
I no trust that man o. Ebora Owu!
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Nevee: 9:52pm
I'm not one that's always quick to heap praises on these mediocre leaders but when it comes to keeping your shii together, OBJ did that commendably. He arguably had the best yet craziest people in his cabinet but you just couldn't trick him. He was his own "Special Adviser on Media", never ceased to clear the air on happenings about his office at the slightest chance. Unlike now that we have to rely on media houses and special assistants to give us atleast a glimpse of events in aso-rock and where the President even appears to be unaware of what is happening. It's not easy coordinating the likes of Okonjo, Oby, Shamsudeen Usman et.al. Smart guys that are very much relevant today.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:53pm
Clown
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:53pm
Children are cute...forget it.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:53pm
velai:
Just be sincere for once
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by iamJ: 9:53pm
albino boy was the heading oooo
Later they will say dont insult people
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:53pm
Though this kind of news is a waste of space and time but notwithstanding don't allow obj to cut that albino's hair. It is lack of pigment on the boy 's skin that made him afin.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by JON01: 9:54pm
velai:
God bless you with one AMEN
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by ndiboy01(m): 9:55pm
There's no privacy in this country... How can i be pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl picture well"
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:55pm
Nothing to say.
Enough said already
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by agongajoseph(m): 9:55pm
I heard Albinos and hunchs are hot cakes for ritualists, he shud b wiery of those men o
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 9:55pm
How this one take become news, albino no be human being again? celebrating this amounts to prejudice against the little boy and others albinos.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by abdelrahman: 9:55pm
Ebora carried Ebora
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 9:55pm
Obasanjo's no send anybody again o. The guy dey run im life with joy. He features in adverts, comedy skits. Happy he is.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by ndiboy01(m): 9:56pm
There's no privacy in this country... How can i be pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl picture well"
on
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by Alonso91(m): 9:56pm
Let the children come unto me..............
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Albino Boy On His Shoulder In Abuja (Photos) by ndiboy01(m): 9:56pm
There's no privacy in this country... How can i be pressing my phone in a bus then someone from the back will say "Bros Abeg scroll up i no see that girl picture well"
