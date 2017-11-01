₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Angelanest: 6:43am
A woman accused of being a kidnapper met her Waterloo after an alleged failed operation in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. According to a trending video footage posted online, the woman confessed to being a kidnapper after she was nabbed by residents and interrogated in Yoruba language.
Many clothes and other materials of her supposed victims were discovered in a bag she was carrying.
She was stripped off her clothes, beaten and disgraced by the mob who left her injured before handing her over to police operatives in the area.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/alleged-female-kidnapper-apprehended-residents-ibadan-photos.html
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:44am
Someone wake me up if this post finally make front page I have something to say.
It shall not be well with kidnappers nation wide.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 6:44am
Na wa oo
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by teebankz10(m): 6:45am
And why did they hand her over to the police
The way Evans,their boss/mentor's case is being handled mellowly makes me support the killing of kidnappers by angry mobs and the corpse handed over to the police.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Evablizin(f): 6:46am
Good.
The wicked will never go unpunished.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by whateverkay(m): 6:46am
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by pyyxxaro: 6:47am
teebankz10:
For Goat
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by sarrki(m): 6:48am
Ipobs
Look at her face
The blogger is trying to do some cover up
She was interrogated in Yoruba
She know get tribe ?
Nah ipobs she be
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Evablizin(f): 6:49am
sarrki:
Oga is too early to be smoking dried cow faeces,runaway from such act is not good for your brain.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by olasaad(f): 6:50am
Look at her like a mad woman.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by dollyjoy(f): 6:50am
I think the matter should be investigated. She probably confessed under pressure and to save her life. Say no to jungle justice.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by python1: 6:56am
sarrki:Even me, I noticed it, na dem.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by dainformant(m): 6:57am
I used to respect you until now... must you bring in tribalism or ethnicity into everything... there was a time you were always making sense on Nairaland... smh
Here's the link of her being interrogated in Yoruba >>>> https://web.facebook.com/naijcom/videos/1717323851697838/
sarrki:
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by rawpadgin(m): 6:58am
Please put 'disturbing pictures'
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by python1: 6:58am
Evablizin:
Don't talk to a patriot that way.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Queenlovely(f): 6:59am
Money money money! It is the root of all evil. When you have 2 Naira, you will have 2 Naira problems. Forget it and do your thing
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:01am
python1:Ok sir but educate your patriot on what i said,very important.
Is not good for a matured man to be acting like a suckling.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Habakus: 7:03am
Ok
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by python1: 7:03am
Evablizin:He is a patriot. Patriots are gentlemen, they don't smoke.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Sprumbabafather: 7:04am
I know this woman, used to live in Molete. They called her Iya basira, she sold food in Ibadan.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:08am
python1:i don't agree with you,NL patriots are chain smokers,i mean drug lords.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Lalas247(f): 7:12am
Evans Intern
See as she be ... Biko how this wan take kidnap person
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Habakus: 7:16am
I expect the Op of this thread here: http://www.nairaland.com/4153924/yorubas-under-attack#62038558
and some other suspicious characters there to start screaming 'Yorubas are under attack! ' Where's the evidence linking this woman to the crime? ' 'Those clothes in her possession, do you know if she does laundry for them?'
All these while ritualist dens proliferate everywhere.
Smh.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by dollytino4real(f): 7:31am
see the way she is ugly! and ugly people can like evil or do bad tins.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by sarrki(m): 8:06am
python1:
God bless you
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by sarrki(m): 8:08am
dainformant:
OK boss
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by sarrki(m): 8:10am
Evablizin:
Evablizin mechonu
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Evablizin(f): 8:47am
sarrki:
In only you will get small sense.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by agarawu23(m): 8:49am
Evil ppl
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:49am
Where's the nudes na??
|Re: Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo by Learnstuffs(m): 8:49am
Jungle justice. The big thieves go unpunished
