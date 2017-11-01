Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Kidnapper Stripped & Disgraced In Ibadan (Photo (15587 Views)

Many clothes and other materials of her supposed victims were discovered in a bag she was carrying.



She was stripped off her clothes, beaten and disgraced by the mob who left her injured before handing her over to police operatives in the area.



Someone wake me up if this post finally make front page I have something to say.















It shall not be well with kidnappers nation wide. 8 Likes

Na wa oo



The way Evans,their boss/mentor's case is being handled mellowly makes me support the killing of kidnappers by angry mobs and the corpse handed over to the police. And why did they hand her over to the policeThe way Evans,their boss/mentor's case is being handled mellowly makes me support the killing of kidnappers by angry mobs and the corpse handed over to the police. 1 Like

Good.





The wicked will never go unpunished. 2 Likes

G



For Goat For Goat 1 Like 1 Share

Ipobs



Look at her face



The blogger is trying to do some cover up



She was interrogated in Yoruba



She know get tribe ?



Nah ipobs she be 5 Likes

Oga is too early to be smoking dried cow faeces,runaway from such act is not good for your brain. Oga is too early to be smoking dried cow faeces,runaway from such act is not good for your brain. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Look at her like a mad woman.

I think the matter should be investigated. She probably confessed under pressure and to save her life. Say no to jungle justice. 2 Likes

Here's the link of her being interrogated in Yoruba >>>>



Please put 'disturbing pictures'

Oga is too early to be smoking dried cow faeces,runaway from such act is not good for your brain.

Don't talk to a patriot that way. Don't talk to a patriot that way. 2 Likes 1 Share

Money money money! It is the root of all evil. When you have 2 Naira, you will have 2 Naira problems. Forget it and do your thing

[s][/s]

Don't talk to a patriot that way. Ok sir but educate your patriot on what i said,very important.





Is not good for a matured man to be acting like a suckling. Ok sir but educate your patriot on what i said,very important.Is not good for a matured man to be acting like a suckling. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Ok sir but educate your patriot on what i said,very important. He is a patriot. Patriots are gentlemen, they don't smoke. He is a patriot. Patriots are gentlemen, they don't smoke. 1 Like 1 Share

I know this woman, used to live in Molete. They called her Iya basira, she sold food in Ibadan. 1 Like

He is a patriot. Patriots are gentlemen, they don't smoke. i don't agree with you,NL patriots are chain smokers,i mean drug lords. i don't agree with you,NL patriots are chain smokers,i mean drug lords. 2 Likes





See as she be ... Biko how this wan take kidnap person Evans InternSee as she be ... Biko how this wan take kidnap person



and some other suspicious characters there to start screaming 'Yorubas are under attack! ' Where's the evidence linking this woman to the crime? ' 'Those clothes in her possession, do you know if she does laundry for them?'

All these while ritualist dens proliferate everywhere.

Smh. I expect the Op of this thread here: http://www.nairaland.com/4153924/yorubas-under-attack#62038558 and some other suspicious characters there to start screaming 'Yorubas are under attack! ' Where's the evidence linking this woman to the crime? ' 'Those clothes in her possession, do you know if she does laundry for them?'All these while ritualist dens proliferate everywhere.Smh.

see the way she is ugly! and ugly people can like evil or do bad tins.

[s][/s]

Don't talk to a patriot that way.

God bless you God bless you

I used to respect you until now... must you bring in tribalism or ethnicity into everything... there was a time you were always making sense on Nairaland... smh



Here's the link of her being interrogated in Yoruba >>>> https://web.facebook.com/naijcom/videos/1717323851697838/





OK boss OK boss

Ok sir but educate your patriot on what i said,very important.





Is not good for a matured man to be acting like a suckling.

Evablizin mechonu Evablizin mechonu

Evablizin mechonu



In only you will get small sense. In only you will get small sense. 1 Like

Evil ppl

Where's the nudes na??