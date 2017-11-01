₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 7:45am
A soldier identified as Jafaru Lawal Dibia, has launched a manhunt for a man named Godwin who absconded after allegedly selling the iPad and iPhone 6 which were given to him to upgrade along Hausa road in Sapele area of Delta state. According to Sapele Oghenek who shared the news, the phone repairer allegedly sold the gadgets and vanished with the money since September 18 till date.
According to the report, the phone repairer refused to pick the soldier's endless calls and even blocked him Facebook.
A warning has been issued online to the young man to produce himself as the search continues.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldier-launches-manhunt-phone-repairer-allegedly-vanished-ipad-iphone-photo.html
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by python1: 7:48am
In Fela's voice, when cat sleep, rat go bite im tail, wetin e dey find? Palaver e dey find. Palaver e go get? .
But something tells me dat this Godwin sef, e be like say na dem again. His head is just one kind, but certainly not a Deltan. Deltans don't get themselves involved in these kinds of pranks.
74 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by MistadeRegal(m): 7:49am
"Stealing is not corruption" he said, but this one is 'stealing gone wrong'.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by teebankz10(m): 7:51am
Oboi,the phone repairer get mind ooo
Soldier wey dey take his two hands do pushup,if he use that hand slap you,na then you go know POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND
17 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by dnawah: 7:55am
ChangeIsCostant:if him don vanish,note say him don die somewhere b4.make una find him grave,the phones go dey there.
5 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by abdelrahman: 8:02am
Chai if they catch him,he will regret that he came to this life!
11 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Sprumbabafather: 8:04am
This phone repairer is a hero, one bottle of chilled origin to him anywhere he is.
16 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Sprumbabafather: 8:08am
python1:
Maybe Godwin was among them Ipob members forced by army to swim in mud, now you bring phones to him to repair, soldier your phone is inside muddy waters
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by whateverkay(m): 8:16am
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by python1: 8:18am
Sprumbabafather:
6 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Spylord48: 8:22am
Some people get mind eh
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by 2shure: 8:36am
if. a police sef
i for say no level.
but army
o bobs
e don be.
all check point soldiers for don see your pix .
wen dem nab u
dem go say make u go cut grass of 5plots
do 700 press ups
den collect unlimited beating
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by ipobarecriminals: 11:43am
GODWIN NNAMDI.Nah fl@thead jew
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by fittty(m): 11:44am
;
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by dingbang(m): 11:45am
The kyn thunder wey fit that repairer is on its way from ISIS camp... Make I just wish am RIP already because I know he will be caught..
RIP boy
6 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Yusfunoble(m): 11:45am
Wetin go dance for this guy head go pass python+crocodile
19 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by agarawu23(m): 11:45am
Death zone if them catch am
1 Like
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Gentlevin: 11:45am
Chaiiiii I just dey pity that phone repairer.......d kind thunder wey that soldier go send for am still dey gym for barracks........
1 Like
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by nairaman66(m): 11:45am
This is exactly where the NA will flex their muscles!!
That guy better run and never look back!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Noblebrown7(m): 11:45am
Inor
1 Like
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by dingbang(m): 11:46am
Gentlevin:lol barracks own no reach,the thunder is already on its way from ISIS camp
1 Like
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by medolab90(m): 11:46am
Some pple get mind sha hope he doesn't have accomplice
2 Likes
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Samusu(m): 11:46am
Pre-Judgement day de wait Godwin for Onecorner
1 Like
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by EmekaBlue(m): 11:47am
Most of una up there and d comment below me...una too dey hype soldiers...thats y they keep dealing with u bloody civilians like thrash
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by Shaw007(m): 11:47am
hehehe, so e no con see person dupe, nah con soldier
aye e mati baje
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by ibietela2(m): 11:47am
How did a soldier come to own such expensive devices?
How much is his salary?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by ipobarecriminals: 11:48am
see the pig dey shayo with somebody. money.May python1 fall on
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by chigoizie7(m): 11:48am
Him don use the proceeds, go find shop for another location.
|Re: Phone Repairer Sells Soldier's iPad And iPhone, Vanishes With Money In Delta.PIC by 9japrof(m): 11:49am
This guy just buy market for himself, cos iPad plus iPhone money combine no fit run any better Business.
Besides am having this feeling say e don dey spend the money on top beer parlour and bi.t.ches, I do have this feeling say, when the wahala go start na only your head you go use carry am.
On top this harsh weather person go look who to scam na army man e wan scam
