According to the report, the phone repairer refused to pick the soldier's endless calls and even blocked him Facebook.



A warning has been issued online to the young man to produce himself as the search continues.



A soldier identified as Jafaru Lawal Dibia, has launched a manhunt for a man named Godwin who absconded after allegedly selling the iPad and iPhone 6 which were given to him to upgrade along Hausa road in Sapele area of Delta state. According to Sapele Oghenek who shared the news, the phone repairer allegedly sold the gadgets and vanished with the money since September 18 till date.

But something tells me dat this Godwin sef, e be like say na dem again. His head is just one kind, but certainly not a Deltan. Deltans don't get themselves involved in these kinds of pranks. In Fela's voice, when cat sleep, rat go bite im tail, wetin e dey find? Palaver e dey find. Palaver e go get?

"Stealing is not corruption" he said, but this one is 'stealing gone wrong'. 9 Likes 1 Share



Soldier wey dey take his two hands do pushup,if he use that hand slap you,na then you go know POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND Oboi,the phone repairer get mind oooSoldier wey dey take his two hands do pushup,if he use that hand slap you,na then you go know POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND 17 Likes

Chai if they catch him,he will regret that he came to this life! 11 Likes

This phone repairer is a hero, one bottle of chilled origin to him anywhere he is. 16 Likes

In Fela's voice, when cat sleep, rat go bite im tail, wetin e dey find? Palaver e dey find. Palaver e go get? .

But something tells me dat this Godwin sef, e be like say na dem again. His head is just one kind, but certainly not a Deltan. Deltans don't get themselves involved in these kinds of pranks.

Maybe Godwin was among them Ipob members forced by army to swim in mud, now you bring phones to him to repair, soldier your phone is inside muddy waters Maybe Godwin was among them Ipob members forced by army to swim in mud, now you bring phones to him to repair, soldier your phone is inside muddy waters 49 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe Godwin was among them Ipob members forced by army to swim in mud, now you bring phones to him to repair, soldier your phone is inside muddy waters 6 Likes

Some people get mind eh 29 Likes 3 Shares

GODWIN NNAMDI.Nah fl@thead jew GODWIN NNAMDI.Nah fl@thead jew 1 Like 1 Share

The kyn thunder wey fit that repairer is on its way from ISIS camp... Make I just wish am RIP already because I know he will be caught..





RIP boy 6 Likes

Wetin go dance for this guy head go pass python+crocodile 19 Likes 6 Shares

Death zone if them catch am 1 Like

Chaiiiii I just dey pity that phone repairer.......d kind thunder wey that soldier go send for am still dey gym for barracks........ 1 Like





That guy better run and never look back! This is exactly where the NA will flex their muscles!!That guy better run and never look back! 4 Likes 1 Share

Chaiiiii I just dey pity that phone repairer.......d kind thunder wey that soldier go send for am still dey gym for barracks........ lol barracks own no reach,the thunder is already on its way from ISIS camp lol barracks own no reach,the thunder is already on its way from ISIS camp 1 Like

Some pple get mind sha hope he doesn't have accomplice 2 Likes





Pre-Judgement day de wait Godwin for Onecorner Pre-Judgement day de wait Godwin for Onecorner 1 Like

Most of una up there and d comment below me...una too dey hype soldiers...thats y they keep dealing with u bloody civilians like thrash 26 Likes 3 Shares

hehehe, so e no con see person dupe, nah con soldier



aye e mati baje

How did a soldier come to own such expensive devices?



How much is his salary? 1 Like 2 Shares

see the pig dey shayo with somebody. money.May python1 fall on 4 Likes 1 Share

Him don use the proceeds, go find shop for another location.