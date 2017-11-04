₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:40am
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (4 November 1933 – 26 November 2011) was a Nigerian military officer and politician who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970. He was active as a politician from 1983 to 2011, when he died aged 78.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._Odumegwu_Ojukwu
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by LUGBE: 8:42am
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by UncleSnr(m): 8:42am
Your manhood lives on Sir.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:42am
Ojuku boasted that he would fight the biafuro war till the last drop of his blood. Eventually, he cowardly ran away, leaving his defenceless people to the mercy of the advancing federal forces
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by seunmsg(m): 8:45am
The runaway general. Your successor, Nnamdi Kanu also learnt the act of Ben Johnson from you. Just a little Python dance and he has refused to come out of hiding.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by BAILMONEY: 8:46am
seunmsg:
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by dunkem21(m): 8:47am
Ebubedike!!!
Ikemba ndi mba ji abara mba mba
Gburugburu!
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by giftq: 8:48am
Eze Igbo gburugburu
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by ALOWONLE419(m): 8:50am
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by luvinhubby(m): 8:52am
The man who saw Nigeria's tattered future 50yrs before.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Movic1(m): 8:53am
Ojukwu Mr cause trouble! All those people shouting biafra or death don't even know this. So lala still Av to help them out lol lala and Posthumous Birthday post (5&6).
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Laveda(f): 8:53am
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by bonnylight003: 8:54am
IKEMBA NNEWI.. your Enemies still quake at your mention.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Desyner: 8:54am
This thread is heading for page 50. Tribal warlords, the dancing floor is declared open.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by deepwater(f): 8:54am
November Born Men
Alpha Men
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:55am
Happy birthday Ikemba
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Movic1(m): 8:58am
FortifiedCity:what's wrong with this one I dnt Av your time. Aro Saturday yi,mi Ole pariwo!
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by ProfEinstein: 8:58am
The coward that abandoned his people at the warfront and jettisoned away with Bianca, NK has borrowed a leaf from this coward and is doing same now.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by hatchy: 8:59am
Yes Ojukwu is a hero not only in Igbo land but in Nigeria and Africa at large.
His avoidable conflict with the Nigerian government and his fleeing the battle messed up his military career.
Nevertheless, I still admire this man who can never be replaced in Igbo land, not even that scammer that brainwashed thousands of jobless youths in the South East and led many of them to their untimely death.
For more information about this great man, read the following books:
1. The Biafra story by Frederick Forsyth.
2. Why we struck by Adewale Ademoyega
3. Nigeria Revolution And The Biafra Civil War by Alexander Madiebo.
4. Emeka by Frederick Forsyth.
5. Sun Set In Biafra by Elechi Amadi.
6. Sunset at Dawn by Chukwuemeka Ike
7. The making of African Legend by Frederick Forsyth.
8. The Brothers at War by John de St Jorre
9. The Nigeria Five Majors.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by 1shortblackboy: 8:59am
as children when playing the game of what we called catcher if the catcher is about to catch u and then u use ur hand to rub on the ground and and rub it on ur chin and say ojukwu bia bia u become immune from the catcher
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Yyeske(m): 9:00am
Our real leader, anytime anyday. Happy posthumous birthday to you.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Deeldorado: 9:01am
The first First Class (Cambridge) graduate to serve in the Nigerian Army and probably the only one till now. The Army is now filled with illiterates. Stood for his people when it mattered. Rest on General Ojukwu.
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Queenlovely(f): 9:01am
We are celebrating this man today because of the legacy he left not because of his bank account. So My people life is not about money all the time, its About what you stand for and what you did.
Most of of Friends don't even know who their granddad was, even though they were rich. Because they lived a quiet life and died quietly. Nobody remembers Them anymore. So I implore you to leave a legacy on earth
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by brainpulse: 9:01am
Ojukwu the coward cursed lord and king of pigs
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Riko2(m): 9:01am
u mean d coward dat Promise to burn d zoo but run away to Ivory coast, when d heat was on, 2 day his is birthday
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by dtruth50(m): 9:02am
so this is where FLATino was derived
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02am
REST IN PEACE GENERAL OJUKWU
Re: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Sammy07(m): 9:02am
Mr Ojowkwu...
See what you caused...
Mazi nnamdi has followed your footsteps by running away
Anyways happy birthday
