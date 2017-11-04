Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today (4987 Views)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (4 November 1933 – 26 November 2011) was a Nigerian military officer and politician who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970. He was active as a politician from 1983 to 2011, when he died aged 78.

Your manhood lives on Sir.





Your manhood lives on Sir.

Ojuku boasted that he would fight the biafuro war till the last drop of his blood. Eventually, he cowardly ran away, leaving his defenceless people to the mercy of the advancing federal forces

The runaway general. Your successor, Nnamdi Kanu also learnt the act of Ben Johnson from you. Just a little Python dance and he has refused to come out of hiding.

The runaway general. Your successor, Nnamdi Kanu also learnt the act of Ben Johnson from you.





Ikemba ndi mba ji abara mba mba



Gburugburu! Ebubedike!!!Ikemba ndi mba ji abara mba mbaGburugburu!

Eze Igbo gburugburu

The man who saw Nigeria's tattered future 50yrs before.

lol lala and Posthumous Birthday post (5&6). Ojukwu Mr cause trouble! All those people shouting biafra or death don't even know this. So lala still Av to help them out

IKEMBA NNEWI.. your Enemies still quake at your mention.

This thread is heading for page 50. Tribal warlords, the dancing floor is declared open.

Alpha Men

Happy birthday Ikemba

what's wrong with this one I dnt Av your time. Aro Saturday yi,mi Ole pariwo!

The coward that abandoned his people at the warfront and jettisoned away with Bianca, NK has borrowed a leaf from this coward and is doing same now.

Yes Ojukwu is a hero not only in Igbo land but in Nigeria and Africa at large.

His avoidable conflict with the Nigerian government and his fleeing the battle messed up his military career.



Nevertheless, I still admire this man who can never be replaced in Igbo land, not even that scammer that brainwashed thousands of jobless youths in the South East and led many of them to their untimely death.



For more information about this great man, read the following books:

1. The Biafra story by Frederick Forsyth.

2. Why we struck by Adewale Ademoyega

3. Nigeria Revolution And The Biafra Civil War by Alexander Madiebo.

4. Emeka by Frederick Forsyth.

5. Sun Set In Biafra by Elechi Amadi.

6. Sunset at Dawn by Chukwuemeka Ike

7. The making of African Legend by Frederick Forsyth.

8. The Brothers at War by John de St Jorre

9. The Nigeria Five Majors.

as children when playing the game of what we called catcher if the catcher is about to catch u and then u use ur hand to rub on the ground and and rub it on ur chin and say ojukwu bia bia u become immune from the catcher

Our real leader, anytime anyday. Happy posthumous birthday to you.

The first First Class (Cambridge) graduate to serve in the Nigerian Army and probably the only one till now. The Army is now filled with illiterates. Stood for his people when it mattered. Rest on General Ojukwu.

We are celebrating this man today because of the legacy he left not because of his bank account. So My people life is not about money all the time, its About what you stand for and what you did.

Most of of Friends don't even know who their granddad was, even though they were rich. Because they lived a quiet life and died quietly. Nobody remembers Them anymore. So I implore you to leave a legacy on earth 2 Likes

Ojukwu the coward cursed lord and king of pigs

u mean d coward dat Promise to burn d zoo but run away to Ivory coast, when d heat was on, 2 day his is birthday

so this is where FLATino was derived

REST IN PEACE GENERAL OJUKWU