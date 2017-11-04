₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by darkdude(m): 1:00pm
Anambra state born master Tagbubo Chukwu,was today displayed to the admiration of the general public at the ongoing Anambra state first international week for the Deaf program holding at Awka, tagbubo who who Built a locally made TIPPER TRUCK and drove it all the way from onitsha to Awka the venue for the DEAF crafts exhibition, explained during an interview with the SA to the governor on sign language communication Joseph Sunny Collins,that he graduated from the special school for the Deaf,onitsha 2 years ago,and he started constructing the tipper about a year ago,even without getting a training from anybody,but by his own instincts.the Executive Governor of Anambra state,chief Willie obiano,able represented by the SSA on disablity matters,Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie,was so astonished by this level of ingenuity as he sat inside the TIPPER.and promised the state government will do all it can to assist the development of such rare skill.. tagbubo is seeking to improve his engineering skills to an advanced level and seeks support to achieve his dream..this goes to further buttress our advocacy for inclusiveness and demonstration of ability in disablity.
I plead that the Mods push this to front page so this Deaf guy can get more support to achieve his dreams.
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by darkdude(m): 3:27pm
Guys please let's support this rare talents.
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 5:00pm
Do you know one major reason why I am angry with Buhari?
After his reign in the 80s, the recession he plunged this country into and the monies that developed wings and flew away, he never developed himself in any way, he didn't add value to the life of Nigerians, only unguarded speeches which he still does to this day, only to come back and say he has few cows and an unlocated land in PH and some bigots and carefree people voted.
Now here is a deaf and dumb man doing something with his life. I will choose this deaf man to rule a country over Buhari
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by iamJ: 5:00pm
wetin be that?
Abeg oooo, if he is not a mad man, doesn't he see how modern trucks have become, what is this na?
Na wa, person go mad una go praise am
I done tire for this country
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:01pm
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:01pm
Nice one
he shld be encouraged but this no get any market value sha
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by BEENUEL: 5:01pm
Wait and seesee how lazy Nairaland guys with borrowed data from respective networks....will bash and call this lad a Toy builder.
#mansnothot
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 5:01pm
Nice
But what's the use of building something that you can't fit in talkless of making use of it...
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:01pm
It's cool
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 5:01pm
Can someone drive it?
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by lekanation(m): 5:01pm
tipper for kids
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by lakesider(m): 5:01pm
In 2017...
Rubbish !!!!
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Annie2059: 5:01pm
With the right assistance, he'll do much better.. thumbs up
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by bamdly(m): 5:01pm
he get talent sha but u mean he drove this thing ha how he wan take size am
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by wokemzine: 5:01pm
Nice
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:02pm
FortifiedCity:
iamJ:
Pidginwhisper:
see dem na their way
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:02pm
[/quote] im-be let's see the one you have produced
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 5:02pm
Good one from that guy from Nigeria
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 5:02pm
lakesider:
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 5:02pm
lakesider:
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by ayesco202(m): 5:03pm
He tried!
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by sod09(m): 5:03pm
iamJ:the only talent you have is being stup.id
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:05pm
Igbos are ingenious, hardworking enterprising
Our exiled brothers keep hating but we keep moving on.
#Igboamaka
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Sirme411(m): 5:05pm
I wanted to say something like "What is This?"
buh my Fellow Nairalanders will Quote me with sumtin like "Which one can you build?". reply is" I can't build any"....
Buh cwiously is that a Toy lorry or wat?
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by RESPECTnoble: 5:05pm
This news sef get as e be.
He tried, could be better if opportuned.
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by muller101(m): 5:06pm
darkdude:u don't mean it
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Sirme411(m): 5:06pm
AishaBuhari:
Thank God You Have Sense. n ti e....
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Danjuma827(m): 5:07pm
Nice
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 5:07pm
Always a proud naija.....We have great kids in this country hence the future is bright for naija....
Good job buddy,Good job Nigeria,,Good job nairalanders
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by Earthquake1: 5:08pm
lekanation:
A pained Isau spotted
|Re: Deaf Man Builds Locally Made Tipper Truck In Anambra (Photos) by givan(m): 5:09pm
He should use it to help himself.
