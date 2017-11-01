Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics (5351 Views)

Northern Governors Receive Osinbajo As He Land In Kaduna 4 Buhari's PA's Wedding / Amaechi And Ambode Receive Osinbajo In Lagos (Photos) / Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo arrived the capital city of Ebonyi State a few moments ago. His visit is in connection with the wedding ceremony of one of the president's aides.



He will tour the New beautiful EBONYI State before his departure.





Source: Gov. David Nweze Umahi welcomed the vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to Ebonyi State.The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo arrived the capital city of Ebonyi State a few moments ago. His visit is in connection with the wedding ceremony of one of the president's aides.He will tour the New beautiful EBONYI State before his departure.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-umahi-receives-osinbajo-as-he.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

When will Buhari visit the East? leaving all southern visitations and familiarities to Osinbanjo doesn't portray him as a leader that means well for his nation... 10 Likes

Make I come dey go

Cool

Awon omo thick and body

THAT GREAT YORUBA MAN 1 Like

Sure man

We can be romantic too. 3 Likes 1 Share

Kai this man short small ooo.... Wehdon VP

Welcome Mr vice president. I just love this man naturally.

christejames:

When will Buhari visit the East? leaving all southern visitations and familiarities to Osinbanjo doesn't portray him as a leader that means well for his nation...

Whenever Ndigbo stop asking so many question at a time and threat to present his Head to miscreant as mark of achievement Whenever Ndigbo stop asking so many question at a time and threat to present his Head to miscreant as mark of achievement 1 Like 1 Share

I knew that after the 81 out of 100 news, that buhari would suddenly start showing us his mystical appointees who're southerners. the honestly, buhari and himself birth cabal takes the entire south as fools.I don't blame him rather I blame the southerners that voted for him.

Kizyte:

We can be romantic too. Who is leading you?

Black angel? Who is leading you?Black angel? 1 Like

Osibanjo is the only FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PRESENCE in Ebonyi state. 6 Likes

Why baba no feel go there











In other news...do u wish to earn dollars by completing small task



.check my signature

PMB, try and exhibit sense of unity,At least visit SE to douse the tension arising from the Biafra saga

That's what make ATIKU unique. 1 Like

I thought they said Buhari is the one coming?

My state

Abeg make una free PMB, na fear dey catch am to come near east. He know say Easterners no dey smile with him at all. Any mistake, he knows the rest of the story.

That's nice.

Welcome to the salt of the nation.

hezy4real01:

Kai this man short small ooo.... Wehdon VP

I for ask you which of them buy the truth be say two of them short.



I for ask you which of them buy the truth be say two of them short.

its always the VP visiting the SE. shebi rochas said PMB will tour three eastern states. I'm waiting for the drama to unfold.

Dave Umahi all smiles as in ''thank God APC will foolishly help me to dwarf Martin Elechi and Ogbonnaya Onu in 2019''

Is this visit by Osinbajo paid for by pubic funds?

achi4u:

Who is leading you?

Black angel?

Onyiido:

Abeg make una free PMB, na fear dey catch am to come near east. He know say Easterners no dey smile with him at all. Any mistake, he knows the rest of the story.





really? what story? chief of army staff sef never show for east, aba town dey scouting for days





I don't really like pmb mode of leadership bt nothing will happen to him if he enter east really? what story? chief of army staff sef never show for east, aba town dey scouting for daysI don't really like pmb mode of leadership bt nothing will happen to him if he enter east

Adebowale89:









really? what story? chief of army staff sef never show for east, aba town dey scouting for days





I don't really like pmb mode of leadership bt nothing will happen to him if he enter east I never meant for anything to happen to him, but at least he should brace himself up and visit if he has no hatred or I'll feeling towards them I never meant for anything to happen to him, but at least he should brace himself up and visit if he has no hatred or I'll feeling towards them

So Buhari has an Igbo aid?

Safe trip back to abuja