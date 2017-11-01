₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:23pm
Gov. David Nweze Umahi welcomed the vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to Ebonyi State.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo arrived the capital city of Ebonyi State a few moments ago. His visit is in connection with the wedding ceremony of one of the president's aides.
He will tour the New beautiful EBONYI State before his departure.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-umahi-receives-osinbajo-as-he.html?m=1
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by benzene00: 1:26pm
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by christejames(m): 1:29pm
When will Buhari visit the East? leaving all southern visitations and familiarities to Osinbanjo doesn't portray him as a leader that means well for his nation...
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by classicdessy(m): 2:25pm
Make I come dey go
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by kay29000(m): 5:06pm
Cool
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by ibkgab001: 5:07pm
Awon omo thick and body
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by BEENUEL: 5:07pm
THAT GREAT YORUBA MAN
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by budosky(m): 5:08pm
Sure man
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Kizyte(m): 5:08pm
We can be romantic too.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by hezy4real01(m): 5:09pm
Kai this man short small ooo.... Wehdon VP
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Ronnicute(m): 5:09pm
Welcome Mr vice president. I just love this man naturally.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by origima: 5:11pm
christejames:
Whenever Ndigbo stop asking so many question at a time and threat to present his Head to miscreant as mark of achievement
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by mgbadike81: 5:11pm
I knew that after the 81 out of 100 news, that buhari would suddenly start showing us his mystical appointees who're southerners. the honestly, buhari and himself birth cabal takes the entire south as fools.I don't blame him rather I blame the southerners that voted for him.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by achi4u(m): 5:13pm
Kizyte:Who is leading you?
Black angel?
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Earthquake1: 5:13pm
Osibanjo is the only FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PRESENCE in Ebonyi state.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Atiku2019: 5:13pm
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Funkybabee(f): 5:14pm
Why baba no feel go there
In other news...do u wish to earn dollars by completing small task
.check my signature
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:14pm
PMB, try and exhibit sense of unity,At least visit SE to douse the tension arising from the Biafra saga
That's what make ATIKU unique.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by eph12(m): 5:16pm
I thought they said Buhari is the one coming?
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:16pm
My state
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Onyiido(f): 5:18pm
Abeg make una free PMB, na fear dey catch am to come near east. He know say Easterners no dey smile with him at all. Any mistake, he knows the rest of the story.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:18pm
That's nice.
Welcome to the salt of the nation.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Uniquejames(m): 5:19pm
hezy4real01:
I for ask you which of them buy the truth be say two of them short.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Uniquejames(m): 5:21pm
its always the VP visiting the SE. shebi rochas said PMB will tour three eastern states. I'm waiting for the drama to unfold.
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by FBIL: 5:26pm
Dave Umahi all smiles as in ''thank God APC will foolishly help me to dwarf Martin Elechi and Ogbonnaya Onu in 2019''
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by TheKingdom: 5:28pm
Is this visit by Osinbajo paid for by pubic funds?
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Kizyte(m): 5:28pm
achi4u:
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Adebowale89(m): 5:35pm
Onyiido:
really? what story? chief of army staff sef never show for east, aba town dey scouting for days
I don't really like pmb mode of leadership bt nothing will happen to him if he enter east
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by Onyiido(f): 5:42pm
Adebowale89:I never meant for anything to happen to him, but at least he should brace himself up and visit if he has no hatred or I'll feeling towards them
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by OGAMINISTER: 5:44pm
So Buhari has an Igbo aid?
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by asawanathegreat(m): 5:47pm
Safe trip back to abuja
|Re: Umahi Receives Osinbajo As He Lands In Ebonyi For Wedding Of Buhari's Aide (Pics by mgbadike81: 5:50pm
OGAMINISTER:na propaganda na.
