|''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by dably: 1:26pm
@GISTMORE
Nollywood Comedy Actor Charles Inojie in an Interview with Punchng has opened up on how he proposed to his, according to him he proposed to her on the phone.
He said,
“My wife and I had been friends and lovers for a while before we got married. When I approached my wife that I was in love with her, she told me that I was not serious because she thought that I was joking. I experienced that for a while but with persistence, she accepted to date me.
1 Like
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by dably: 1:26pm
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Ayo4251(m): 1:30pm
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by IamLovely: 1:30pm
and then married on 2go
1 Like
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by PenlsCaP: 1:30pm
Wow.. na thus man marry this pretty Lady
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:34pm
All na to get YES... so if yes is involved no wahala May be madam don dey think other wise , that maybe the oga wanna quit the relationship due to slay queen dem... she had to be restless, not until she heard the koko, she burst into tears because of the fear of unknown THANK GOD FOR THEM
Moving to the next
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by IamLovely: 1:34pm
Ayo4251:
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Nutase(f): 1:44pm
Luvly
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by ufuosman(m): 1:45pm
I love the story
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Chybeibe(f): 1:46pm
This man and his big tummy.
1 Like
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by NwaAmaikpe: 2:13pm
Nonsense!!!
He married this trash out of desperation.
Marriage proposal out of fear of losing his 'Akata' to those wicked Italians who don't even spare these women's anus.
Where are we going to?
He met her off Badoo,
Chatted with her on Facebook
Phone sèx with her via midnight calls,
Nude images of her through IMO or Skype.
Then he proposes to her via WhatsApp free call.
Loose women everywhere.
Gone are the days when there were women with high morals and some sense of dignity.
This marriage is just a dial away.
If she could accept his proposal via phone.
She will call it off once there's a bigger Aristo in sight.
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by slimshadyl(m): 2:14pm
1 Like
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by leksmedia: 2:14pm
Smart man just incase she says no, it will just be between you, MTN and Her Less drama plus I love MTN they will now start sending you messages like, send it will not be well with you to 44044 and watch your enemies burn or send I'm single to 44044 for a chance to meet beautiful girls who won't reject your proposal on the phone lol
1 Like
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by sukkot: 2:15pm
and she will divorce you on the phone
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by jonadaft: 2:15pm
Interesting
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by badmanschatz: 2:16pm
Emu will hear this. ...
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Odianose13(m): 2:17pm
Edo man..... All na to get answer....... But ur wife fine surprisingly...... Some men can hide their wives sha.....
#pretty
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by VickyRotex(f): 2:18pm
The Johnsons!
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by CEEcey(f): 2:18pm
Phone?? Of all places
The lady must be desperate
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by motun2017(f): 2:18pm
Better than all this Shoprite brouhaha just to gain attention and trend on twitter.
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by 9japrof(m): 2:19pm
There are no rules to love and relationships, it can work for him and might be a disaster for you.
Do what works best for you and don't look back
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by iamJ: 2:19pm
if he did it in person
He might change his mind
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by merryossai(m): 2:20pm
if Someone is in love with you, no matter d medium if proposal, she's gonna give you a yes. too bad this days where flamboyant engagement party or medium must b organize before u get a yes. how I qush same party or organized for divorce.
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Goldenheart(m): 2:20pm
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Yinxies(f): 2:20pm
Awww... Beautiful
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by solpat(m): 2:21pm
Good for them
Your union will last.
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by pcguru1(m): 2:21pm
leksmedia:
Exactly oh MTN fit pity the guy and dash am credit
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by uchebest2006(m): 2:21pm
Enjoying his programme....."The Johnsons"
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by smithsydny(m): 2:22pm
Na wah oo
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Starkid3010(m): 2:24pm
Wat Shu I Do Now
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by davoohak: 2:24pm
|Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Franco93: 2:28pm
