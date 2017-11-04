Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married (1750 Views)

Nollywood Comedy Actor Charles Inojie in an Interview with Punchng has opened up on how he proposed to his, according to him he proposed to her on the phone.



He said,



“My wife and I had been friends and lovers for a while before we got married. When I approached my wife that I was in love with her, she told me that I was not serious because she thought that I was joking. I experienced that for a while but with persistence, she accepted to date me.



“There is something about destiny and there are some people that you would meet and you would know that they are meant to be more than friends. Incidentally, the day I proposed to my wife, she was not even in the country. I called her to ask when she would return to Nigeria and she began to query me. She eventually told me that she would be away for about three months and I began to grumble at that point. She was eager to know what was on my mind because she asked if the issue was very serious. I told her that even though it was quite urgent, I would be patient.



But he said his wife insisted on knowing why he was calling her.



“She ended the call and later that evening, she called back asking me what the problem was because she had been restless all day ever since I made the call. She demanded that I tell her what was on my mind. After dragging the issue for a few days, I had to open up because I discovered that it was going to lead to an unnecessary quarrel. I had to propose to her on the telephone and immediately I did that, she started crying, then she said yes. That was it. I would have loved it to be more conventional but the circumstances did not allow it. But I am glad it went well.”

Wow.. na thus man marry this pretty Lady

May be madam don dey think other wise , that maybe the oga wanna quit the relationship due to slay queen dem... she had to be restless, not until she heard the koko, she burst into tears because of the fear of unknown THANK GOD FOR THEM





Moving to the next All na to get YES... so if yes is involved no wahalaMay be madam don dey think other wise , that maybe the oga wanna quit the relationship due to slay queen dem... she had to be restless, not until she heard the koko, she burst into tears because of the fear of unknownTHANK GOD FOR THEMMoving to the next

Luvly

I love the story

This man and his big tummy. 1 Like







Nonsense!!!

He married this trash out of desperation.

Marriage proposal out of fear of losing his 'Akata' to those wicked Italians who don't even spare these women's anus.



Where are we going to?



He met her off Badoo,

Chatted with her on Facebook

Phone sèx with her via midnight calls,

Nude images of her through IMO or Skype.



Then he proposes to her via WhatsApp free call.



Loose women everywhere.

Gone are the days when there were women with high morals and some sense of dignity.



This marriage is just a dial away.

If she could accept his proposal via phone.

ok, so 1 Like

and she will divorce you on the phone

Interesting

Emu will hear this. ...

Edo man..... All na to get answer....... But ur wife fine surprisingly...... Some men can hide their wives sha.....



The Johnsons!

Phone?? Of all places





The lady must be desperate

Better than all this Shoprite brouhaha just to gain attention and trend on twitter.

There are no rules to love and relationships, it can work for him and might be a disaster for you.



Do what works best for you and don't look back

if he did it in person



He might change his mind



if Someone is in love with you, no matter d medium if proposal, she's gonna give you a yes. too bad this days where flamboyant engagement party or medium must b organize before u get a yes. how I qush same party or organized for divorce.

Awww... Beautiful





Your union will last. Good for themYour union will last.

leksmedia:

Smart man just incase she says no, it will just be between you, MTN and Her Less drama plus I love MTN they will now start sending you messages like, send it will not be well with you to 44044 and watch your enemies burn or send I'm single to 44044 for a chance to meet beautiful girls who won't reject your proposal on the phone lol

Exactly oh MTN fit pity the guy and dash am credit Exactly oh MTN fit pity the guy and dash am credit

Enjoying his programme....."The Johnsons"

