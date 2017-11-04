₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,513 members, 3,892,677 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 02:28 PM

''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married (1750 Views)

Ubi Franklin: The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro / 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) / Actor Charles Inojie Dressed As Lady With Big Boobs Takes A Selfie (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by dably: 1:26pm
@GISTMORE

Nollywood Comedy Actor Charles Inojie in an Interview with Punchng has opened up on how he proposed to his, according to him he proposed to her on the phone.

He said,

“My wife and I had been friends and lovers for a while before we got married. When I approached my wife that I was in love with her, she told me that I was not serious because she thought that I was joking. I experienced that for a while but with persistence, she accepted to date me.

“There is something about destiny and there are some people that you would meet and you would know that they are meant to be more than friends. Incidentally, the day I proposed to my wife, she was not even in the country. I called her to ask when she would return to Nigeria and she began to query me. She eventually told me that she would be away for about three months and I began to grumble at that point. She was eager to know what was on my mind because she asked if the issue was very serious. I told her that even though it was quite urgent, I would be patient.

But he said his wife insisted on knowing why he was calling her.

“She ended the call and later that evening, she called back asking me what the problem was because she had been restless all day ever since I made the call. She demanded that I tell her what was on my mind. After dragging the issue for a few days, I had to open up because I discovered that it was going to lead to an unnecessary quarrel. I had to propose to her on the telephone and immediately I did that, she started crying, then she said yes. That was it. I would have loved it to be more conventional but the circumstances did not allow it. But I am glad it went well.”

Gist Via http://www.gistmore.com/proposed-wife-phone-actor-charles-got-married

1 Like

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by dably: 1:26pm
READ MORE GISTS >>> http://www.gistmore.com/proposed-wife-phone-actor-charles-got-married
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Ayo4251(m): 1:30pm
G
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by IamLovely: 1:30pm
and then married on 2go

1 Like

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by PenlsCaP: 1:30pm
Wow.. na thus man marry this pretty Lady
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:34pm
All na to get YES... so if yes is involved no wahala grin May be madam don dey think other wise , that maybe the oga wanna quit the relationship due to slay queen dem... she had to be restless, not until she heard the koko, she burst into tears because of the fear of unknown undecided THANK GOD FOR THEM


Moving to the next
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by IamLovely: 1:34pm
Ayo4251:
G

G for Goat
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Nutase(f): 1:44pm
Luvly
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by ufuosman(m): 1:45pm
I love the story
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Chybeibe(f): 1:46pm
This man and his big tummy.

1 Like

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by NwaAmaikpe: 2:13pm
shocked


Nonsense!!!
He married this trash out of desperation.
Marriage proposal out of fear of losing his 'Akata' to those wicked Italians who don't even spare these women's anus.

Where are we going to?

He met her off Badoo,
Chatted with her on Facebook
Phone sèx with her via midnight calls,
Nude images of her through IMO or Skype.

Then he proposes to her via WhatsApp free call.

Loose women everywhere.
Gone are the days when there were women with high morals and some sense of dignity.

This marriage is just a dial away.
If she could accept his proposal via phone.
She will call it off once there's a bigger Aristo in sight.
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by slimshadyl(m): 2:14pm
ok, so

1 Like

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by leksmedia: 2:14pm
Smart man just incase she says no, it will just be between you, MTN and Her cheesy cheesy Less drama plus I love MTN they will now start sending you messages like, send it will not be well with you to 44044 and watch your enemies burn or send I'm single to 44044 for a chance to meet beautiful girls who won't reject your proposal on the phone lol

1 Like

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by sukkot: 2:15pm
and she will divorce you on the phone
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by jonadaft: 2:15pm
Interesting
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by badmanschatz: 2:16pm
Emu will hear this. ...
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Odianose13(m): 2:17pm
Edo man..... All na to get answer....... But ur wife fine surprisingly...... Some men can hide their wives sha.....

#pretty
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by VickyRotex(f): 2:18pm
The Johnsons! tongue
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by CEEcey(f): 2:18pm
Phone?? Of all places


The lady must be desperate
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by motun2017(f): 2:18pm
Better than all this Shoprite brouhaha just to gain attention and trend on twitter.
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by 9japrof(m): 2:19pm
There are no rules to love and relationships, it can work for him and might be a disaster for you.

Do what works best for you and don't look back
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by iamJ: 2:19pm
if he did it in person

He might change his mind

#No Filter Attitude
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by merryossai(m): 2:20pm
if Someone is in love with you, no matter d medium if proposal, she's gonna give you a yes. too bad this days where flamboyant engagement party or medium must b organize before u get a yes. how I qush same party or organized for divorce.
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Goldenheart(m): 2:20pm
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Yinxies(f): 2:20pm
Awww... Beautiful
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by solpat(m): 2:21pm
Good for them cool

Your union will last.
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by pcguru1(m): 2:21pm
leksmedia:
Smart man just incase she says no, it will just be between you, MTN and Her cheesy cheesy Less drama plus I love MTN they will now start sending you messages like, send it will not be well with you to 44044 and watch your enemies burn or send I'm single to 44044 for a chance to meet beautiful girls who won't reject your proposal on the phone lol

Exactly oh MTN fit pity the guy and dash am credit
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by uchebest2006(m): 2:21pm
Enjoying his programme....."The Johnsons"
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by smithsydny(m): 2:22pm
Na wah oo

Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Starkid3010(m): 2:24pm
Wat Shu I Do Now
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by davoohak: 2:24pm
Ok
Re: ''I Proposed To My Wife On The Phone'' - Actor Charles On How He Got Married by Franco93: 2:28pm
u

(0) (Reply)

Www.vegalinternational.com / How To Get Everything YOU Want Out Of Life / 50 Cent Vs P. Diddy Dirty Money

Viewing this topic: athorello(m), Mollydee88, ayoekklesia(m), Billbruno, kaymical(m), Starkid3010(m), ugorom, Henitan24(f), Charlesdablazer, mesoprogress(m), Samiking(m), tahoe(m), guguam, MrMystrO(m), YoungDaNaval(m), THUNDER4real(m), unite4real, DonFreshmoney(m), LEEMAH50, Ajokecakes(f), machine0808, vicog2014(m), twinycharis6(f), kolexy(m), Elville, royale22(m), VickyRotex(f), Sektion, Demainman1, Divay22(f), keepingmum, Codims82(m), festyese, 001info, Nozzle(m), awesomet1(m), obylynn, Mariinee(f), olalekan225(m), felixxy(m), Chatlaury(f), ihec(m), malcom2x(m), Brownhypo(m), 2drajayi(m), Bibi972(m), devmantic(m), Ayo4251(m), Ubomm, courssy, debssycharles(f), phoenix45(m), scarchiji, iamamazingreally, Mickybricks, eedreez505(m), femijohnsean(m), wwwtortoise(m), princepet, jendhorlee(m), Damsexy18(f), Chuvin22(m), Assonite(m), dheolexaone(f), Apostlenathan1(m), oringobiafra, Millz404(m), Carshopper(m), AceRoyal, mamatwiny, BlueK1(m), iamNotAlone(f), Naughtypenis1(m), consultancy(m), lloydoshalee(m), TonbDSenator, Franco93, GuineaFowlYansh(m), MDGsVISIBLE, vaca1, Nesso(m), pedestal82(m), vacanci, Afroking29, richybanky(m), emmbet, betty1983(f), dhantey324(m), hyfr(m), greatwhite(m), BestDataDeals(m), EvenInFreetown, igwegeorgiano(m), Houstency(m), oriel360(f) and 108 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.