|Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by skuki123: 1:36pm
Nollywood actress,Halima Abubakar who is still recovering from her sickness took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself.
See more photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-halima-abubakar-looking-stunning-photos/
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by benzene00: 1:37pm
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by GloriaNinja(f): 1:46pm
MISS SLAY QUEEN.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by makimberlly01(f): 1:53pm
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by mikky4764(f): 2:15pm
Thank God she is better now
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by Seeker17(m): 2:19pm
For a convalescent, she looks quite well
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by mhisterdreezy(m): 4:59pm
be showing us cleavage
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
skuki123:
Thank God for make up how women for be sha
she come yellow for face black for body
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by iamJ: 5:18pm
na true
With her black fingers and childlessness
Abeg shift from my front
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by Onyiido(f): 5:19pm
Awon slay mama
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by kenny714433(m): 5:21pm
She looks like a toro toro.
Who noticed the big teeth of this laughing emoji? It normally makes me laugh �
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by dkam: 5:21pm
9jaBloke:you have started again
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by 9jaBloke: 5:21pm
skuki123:
Funny how we personalize sickness.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by adaragbotemi: 5:23pm
iamJ:
Haba, this is too much na, wetin she do you? Remember no condition is permanent.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:23pm
Thank God for life!
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by 9jaBloke: 5:24pm
dkam:
Guy swerve
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by winkmart: 5:24pm
Hotty
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:26pm
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by dkam: 5:26pm
9jaBloke:stop that act, it's childish... Oya go and read your book
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by cerowo(f): 5:29pm
Good to know she's now better
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by afamjb: 5:30pm
E be like say na the same house tonto dike snap that her thigh pics.... Abi na studio be Dat.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by kay29000(m): 5:31pm
Nice chest.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 5:32pm
Market must sell
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by Funkybabee(f): 5:36pm
Thank God for her
See her hand....
In other news...do u wish to earn dollars by completing small task
.check my signature
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 5:41pm
Cream contribute to this stunning.
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by saraki2019(m): 5:47pm
no veil
fake hairisgusting
looking
slutish
#disgusting
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:47pm
Speedy recovery Halima
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by anitapreeti(f): 5:48pm
This is not necessary at all
iamJ:
|Re: Actress Halima Abubakar Looking Stunning In Photos by Premiumwriter: 5:53pm
mikky4764:And now she can slay better
