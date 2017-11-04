I was at Odessa Ukraine 2 years ago when a friend introduced me to a woman who was Mourning her only son. She was now childless but she was still happy. Her happiness alone made me forget every other thing and focus on her. She has this infectious laughter. She wasn't gloomy as you would expect any Nigerian mum to be.



So what is my point? You can overcome every obstacle and challenge life throws at you. It shouldn't be the end of the world. I like how she has overcome and adjusting. May the force be with her