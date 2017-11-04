₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by skuki123: 2:11pm
Nollywood actress, Mary Uranta pays a condolence visit to her colleague Eunchiara Onunobi who lost her 15 years old son some months ago
Tha actress took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her visit.
See photos below.....
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by sukkot: 5:31pm
cool runnings mayne
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by ayxmania: 5:31pm
Ok
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 5:32pm
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 5:33pm
The condolence visit don do.
Make dem let d woman grieve in Peace.
1 Like
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:34pm
skuki123:
Eyah
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:35pm
make dem allow this woman rest nah
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Franco93: 5:36pm
OK
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 5:36pm
I was at Odessa Ukraine 2 years ago when a friend introduced me to a woman who was Mourning her only son. She was now childless but she was still happy. Her happiness alone made me forget every other thing and focus on her. She has this infectious laughter. She wasn't gloomy as you would expect any Nigerian mum to be.
So what is my point? You can overcome every obstacle and challenge life throws at you. It shouldn't be the end of the world. I like how she has overcome and adjusting. May the force be with her
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by kay29000(m): 5:37pm
Why is she pushing her chest out like that in the first picture.
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by Premiumwriter: 5:51pm
kay29000:To display her wares?
1 Like
|Re: Mary Uranta On A Condolence Visit To Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) by englishmart(m): 5:52pm
may God forgive them, the father, son, and the holy spirit. AMEN.
(0) (Reply)
