Hello guys, out of my curiosity, I'll like to ask;



For Automatic cars, it's impossible for the car to roll when the gear is on Park(P), still i observe some people engage their handbrake while the car is on P.



As for me, the only time i use my handbrake for Automatic cars is while I'm on traffic and i want to relax my foot, i prefer to use the Neutral(N) gear (because it's more closer to D for a quick start) when I'm on a hilly road to prevent the car from rolling



What do you guys think 1 Like

chucksbadt:

What do you guys think hand brake is more active than P, parking will only hold the front wheels hand brake is more active than P, parking will only hold the front wheels 4 Likes

blackylola:

hand brake is more active than P, parking will only hold the front wheels

Please gimme one instance when a car will roll while the front wheels are locked down Please gimme one instance when a car will roll while the front wheels are locked down 8 Likes

Put your car in Park (P) and try to jack the car.. Come back and tell us your observations 5 Likes

Godwinibro:

Put your car in Park (P) and try to jack the car.. Come back and tell us your observations

Bro where i come from, handbrake or not

Whenever we want to jack the car we must put stone behind the back tire first......so that can't be a criteria Bro where i come from, handbrake or notWhenever we want to jack the car we must put stone behind the back tire first......so that can't be a criteria 9 Likes

Said it all

Its not good to let d weight of d car rest on the transmission .

Not healthy for d transmission,especially automatic transmissions. 4 Likes

Obviously, dude isn't ready to take any other opinion outside what he knows. Just Google "Use of hand brake in auto transmission" and debate there. Obviously, dude isn't ready to take any other opinion outside what he knows. Just Google "Use of hand brake in auto transmission" and debate there. 3 Likes

Ignorance. Handbrake is more useful than u think. Have u ever wondered why it is difficult to engage ur grear while u are parked on a slope? Ha ha u think it's normal and harmless for u to be engaging ur gear with force and a loud bang? That is because the transmission is resting on the slope, it can wear ur transmission faster. The right way to park is first engage ur handbrake while ur foot is on the foot brake. Then put ur car in park. That way the handbrake stops the car from rolling and the transmission will be free. So that when u want to get ur car out of park it will be so easy without that loud bang.



Also useful when u parallel park on a very steel slope, let's say a car is parked closely behind u. When u want to move forward, on engaging drive, u would want to take ur foot off the brake to accelerate, ur car might back up before going forward due to the steep slope thereby hitting the car behind u. But with handbrake engaged that can be avoided. Just floor the throttle before releasing hand brake. Ignorance. Handbrake is more useful than u think. Have u ever wondered why it is difficult to engage ur grear while u are parked on a slope? Ha ha u think it's normal and harmless for u to be engaging ur gear with force and a loud bang? That is because the transmission is resting on the slope, it can wear ur transmission faster. The right way to park is first engage ur handbrake while ur foot is on the foot brake. Then put ur car in park. That way the handbrake stops the car from rolling and the transmission will be free. So that when u want to get ur car out of park it will be so easy without that loud bang.Also useful when u parallel park on a very steel slope, let's say a car is parked closely behind u. When u want to move forward, on engaging drive, u would want to take ur foot off the brake to accelerate, ur car might back up before going forward due to the steep slope thereby hitting the car behind u. But with handbrake engaged that can be avoided. Just floor the throttle before releasing hand brake. 10 Likes 1 Share

Ignorance. Handbrake is more useful than u think. Have u ever wondered why it is difficult to engage ur grear while u are parked on a slope? Ha ha u think it's normal and harmless for u to be engaging ur gear with force and a loud bang? That is because the transmission is resting on the slope, it can wear ur transmission faster. The right way to park is first engage ur handbrake while ur foot is on the foot brake. Then put ur car in park. That way the handbrake stops the car from rolling and the transmission will be free. So that when u want to get ur car out of park it will be so easy without that loud bang.



Also useful when u parallel park on a very steel slope, let's say a car is parked closely behind u. When u want to move forward, on engaging drive, u would want to take ur foot off the brake to accelerate, ur car might back up before going forward due to the steep slope thereby hitting the car behind u. But with handbrake engaged that can be avoided. Just floor the throttle before releasing hand brake.

Lol.......i would admit i never knew this, even with my 4 years + driving experience. Jeez..... and i always hear that cracking sound when i try to change gear on a slope, and i thought it was a normal sound.



Ogbeni thanks for the insight abeg



BTW as for when I'm on a steep slope, what i simply do is to use both feet. As I'm gradually releasing the brake with my left leg, my right foot will be used to tap on the gas pedal simultaneously Lol.......i would admit i never knew this, even with my 4 years + driving experience. Jeez..... and i always hear that cracking sound when i try to change gear on a slope, and i thought it was a normal sound.Ogbeni thanks for the insight abegBTW as for when I'm on a steep slope, what i simply do is to use both feet. As I'm gradually releasing the brake with my left leg, my right foot will be used to tap on the gas pedal simultaneously 1 Like

Its not good to let d weight of d car rest on the transmission .

Not healthy for d transmission,especially automatic transmissions.

So basically, this could be one of the causes of gear box failure? So basically, this could be one of the causes of gear box failure? 1 Like

Lol.......i would admit i never knew this, even with my 4 years + driving experience. Jeez..... and i always hear that cracking sound when i try to change gear on a slope, and i thought it was a normal sound.



Ogbeni thanks for the insight abeg



BTW as for when I'm on a steep slope, what i simply do is to use both feet. As I'm gradually releasing the brake with my left leg, my right foot will be used to tap on the gas pedal simultaneously

We all learn everyday bro, nobody knows it all and nobody is an island. We all learn everyday bro, nobody knows it all and nobody is an island. 3 Likes

When you park with just your automatic gear in park you risk damaging your gear especially when you park on a slope the weight of the car is rested and weighs on the gear which can wear it down fast enough. Ensure you use your handbrakes at all times unless it is not working

Handbrake handles the rear tyres while park or leg brake handles the front tyres. If you are parked in a sloppy area or where the car is not balanced, u are meant to use your hand brake for effective stationary blablabla 1 Like

Ignorance. Handbrake is more useful than u think. Have u ever wondered why it is difficult to engage ur grear while u are parked on a slope? Ha ha u think it's normal and harmless for u to be engaging ur gear with force and a loud bang? That is because the transmission is resting on the slope, it can wear ur transmission faster. The right way to park is first engage ur handbrake while ur foot is on the foot brake. Then put ur car in park. That way the handbrake stops the car from rolling and the transmission will be free. So that when u want to get ur car out of park it will be so easy without that loud bang.



Also useful when u parallel park on a very steel slope, let's say a car is parked closely behind u. When u want to move forward, on engaging drive, u would want to take ur foot off the brake to accelerate, ur car might back up before going forward due to the steep slope thereby hitting the car behind u. But with handbrake engaged that can be avoided. Just floor the throttle before releasing hand brake. Thanks. Learned something now. Thanks. Learned something now.

Personally, i always engage the handbrake before puting the car in park (automatic) or gear 1( manual).



If you are a very observant driver, u will notice anytime u put ur car in park without engaging d handbrake, wen u take ur foot of the brake u will notice a slight movement either forward or backward. That is the weight of the car resting on the gears and it is bad for your transmission, and thats why its sometimes difficult to disengaged from park without hearing a bang.



As for those saying park holds the front tyres & handbrake holds the rear tyres, ure right to an extent because thats only applicable to front wheel drive vehicles........what about rear wheel drive vehicles?

Other way round we discussed it on the sienna thread while most sienna move while on P spot



Hand brake is very paramount here it reduces pressure on gear

Informative

learning