|"Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Ebisco013: 3:54pm
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lamented the tragic events that happen to those who occupy Nigeria’s number one seat and their loved ones or individuals who show interest in the position, saying the death of Jide Tinubu was tragic.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by HungerBAD: 3:55pm
This guy confuses me.
He was born into a well respected family. Had the best of growing up and wealth. Attended the best schools in the World. Has held numerous top political positions. Handsome,Young,Suave and Wealthy(every man's dream), and my Favorite, he has SLEPT with some of the most BEAUTIFUL WOMEN Nigeria has to offer.
But why is he still MAD?
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Danladi7: 3:58pm
FFK now think typically like Igbo people
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by iamJ: 4:00pm
poverty can cause madness
See ffk talking like who done kolo
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by GloriaNinja(f): 4:04pm
SO IT'S BUHARI'S FAULT?
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Throwback: 4:09pm
From his senseless statement you would think every other human that die in their high numbers all over the world, are not sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, special assistant and advisers to someone out there.
As if his own father who was deputy premier of the Western region did not die. As if his brother who was a gay photographer in the UK did not also die of AIDS in the late 1980's. As if his Muslim mother did not die. As if misfortune never visited his own family too.
This Abdul-lateef lad needs to get busy and engage his idle mind with more productive corruption-free thoughts.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Keneking: 4:13pm
Sacrifice
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by SLIDEwaxie(m): 4:13pm
I'm officially fed up with this guy's madness. How do you want the families to feel about you?
Talking like a fuckin baby!!!
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Sunofgod(m): 4:13pm
Random ramblings...... lets hope you don't loose your own.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Seeker17(m): 4:18pm
FFK, ur matter just tire me...
Biko who get that meme of that tiger wen weak on top tree
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Seeker17(m): 4:21pm
SLIDEwaxie:I officially second
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Habakus: 4:22pm
Danladi7:Guy leave Igbos out of your misfortunes.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by aolawale025: 4:27pm
With all this misfortunes why are people still crazy about acquiring power?
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by morbeta(m): 4:29pm
HungerBAD:
Spoilt brat it is called.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Danladi7: 4:33pm
Habakus:Go and tell that to the ex bianca ojukwu concubine called FFK.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by HungerBAD: 4:59pm
Lalasticlacla Mynd44
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:02pm
Very possible, d cabal we ruthless
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Misterdhee1(m): 5:36pm
This Internally Displaced Politician (IDP) again?? I'm sure his dad must be really proud wherever he is that his son is the exact copy of him. Family onigbo
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by pointstores(m): 6:35pm
Basket mouth
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by lilytender: 6:35pm
HungerBAD:
His father the very powerful Chief Remi Fani-Kayode sacrificed his (FFK) brain to their Cult group.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Aol360: 6:50pm
Deep! Most of our political office holders do lot of give and take for POWER!!
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by doctokwus: 6:54pm
What is his point?
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by stev120(m): 7:16pm
HungerBAD:
why don't you challenge the write up with the superiority of your argument...
well just to reply your nonsense
what ffk is saying is every body's mind
so when you start thinking that every body is mad am sorry you must be the one really mad. ..
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by priceaction: 7:18pm
Uh? What's wrong with this old haggard man? After making sense on his initial condolence message? Everything is not about politics and bitterness. Time for each. I am sure that condolence didn't come from the heart
Death can happen to anyone at anytime. Nobody at any age is above that, both young and old, rich or poor, handicapped or fit, straight or gay. That is what God used to be greater than us.
Even Dino melaye, as troublesome as he is, sent a very emotional condolences to him while acknowledging his leadership.
This man is really sick and bitter.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by BruncleZuma: 7:19pm
Ah!
Whose Uncle is this?
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by philcz(m): 7:21pm
Throwback:Boss it's been a while
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Olusharp(m): 7:21pm
..FFK, the parrot...
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:21pm
I ve since lost interest in FFK ever since he boosted about his affair with Bianca.
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by ednut1(m): 7:21pm
coke is bad
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by Bossontop(m): 7:22pm
Come on nigger dat was a dick move mhen.....using d death ov a loved one.....so low mhen
|Re: "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode by hokafor(m): 7:22pm
Hmm. Oga femi must you put your mouth in everything.. Everything to you is politics.
