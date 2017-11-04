Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Tinubu Lost Son After Showing Interest In Buhari’s Job" – Femi Fani-Kayode (15203 Views)

Who Do You Think Is The Most Popular Minister In Buhari's Administration? / Dignitaries In Buhari's House For Wedding Of Fatima & Gimba (Photos) / Femi Fani-Kayode Rearrested By EFCC (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lamented the tragic events that happen to those who occupy Nigeria’s number one seat and their loved ones or individuals who show interest in the position, saying the death of Jide Tinubu was tragic.



According to him, “one year and six months before the 2019 presidential election, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos state, APC National Leader, Buhari’s closest and most powerful ally in southern Nigeria and a man who, it is rumoured, ​h​imself has presidential ambition lost his first son”.





This is contained in an article he sent to DAILY POST on Saturday titled: The angel of death that stalks the corridors of power.



Fani-Kayode also recalled other instances that involved those who have had the privilege to be in the presidential villa.



He wrote: “Chief Bisi Onabanjo, the first democratically-elected Governor of Ogun state lost his first son. Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first democratically elected Governor of Lagos state, lost his first daughter. Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, the second democratically-elected Governor of Oyo state lost his son.



“Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, the first Minister of Finance of Nigeria was killed. Chief Alfred Rewane, one of the founding members of the Action Group and a leading figure in NADECO, was killed. The list is endless and I could go on and on.





“Alhaji Musa Yar’adua was Minister of Lagos Affairs in the First Republic. He was blessed with a long and peaceful life. However two of his sons were not so lucky.



“His first son, General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, who was number two to General Obasanjo when he was military Head of State and who for many decades was one of the most powerful men in the country, was murdered whilst he was in prison.​ ​His second son, President Umaru Yar’adua, was cut short in his prime by a strange and inexplicable ailment after he had been President for only three years.



“He was succeeded by his number two, Vice President Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan lost his brother and his mother-in-law one year after the other after he became President.​ ​After losing the presidential election in 2015 he lost his Special Advisor on Political​ ​Affairs and his Chief Security Officer within a matter of months.



“Worse still those that he had been deputy to throughout his political life, either as Deputy Governor or Vice President, always suffered one form of misfortune or the other, whether it be death, shame, incarceration or impeachment, and he would end up stepping into their shoes and taking their place.



“When it comes to our military rulers the story of consistent tragedy is no different- General Aguiyi-Ironsi, our first military Head of State was killed.​ ​General Yakubu Gowon, our second military Head of State, was toppled from power, exiled, lost his brother and his first son was jailed.



“General Murtala Mohammed, our third military Head of State, was killed and lost both his son and son-in-law. General Olusegun Obasanjo was our fourth military Head of State and we touched on his misfortunes earlier.



“General Muhammadu Buhari, our fifth military Head of State, was toppled from power, locked up for three years, lost his mother whilst he was in detention and was not allowed to attend her burial, lost his number two (General Tunde Idiagbon) in very strange and suspicious circumstances and later lost two daughters.



“General Ibrahim Babangida, our sixth military Head of State, was eased out of power and compelled to ”step aside” amidst massive controversy and turmoil and later lost his wife.



“His number two, Rear Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, lost his first son, Chief Ernest Shonekan, our first and only Interim Civilian Head of State, was badly humiliated and toppled from power.



“General Sani Abacha, our seventh military Head of State, lost his son, was removed from power and was killed. General Abdulsalami Abubakar, our eighth military Head of State, as far as I am aware is the only exception and appears to have escaped any misfortune.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/04/tinubu-lost-son-showing-interest-buharis-job-fani-kayode/ 1 Share

This guy confuses me.



He was born into a well respected family. Had the best of growing up and wealth. Attended the best schools in the World. Has held numerous top political positions. Handsome,Young,Suave and Wealthy(every man's dream), and my Favorite, he has SLEPT with some of the most BEAUTIFUL WOMEN Nigeria has to offer.



But why is he still MAD? 256 Likes 17 Shares

FFK now think typically like Igbo people 43 Likes 4 Shares

poverty can cause madness



See ffk talking like who done kolo



#No Filter Attitude 31 Likes 3 Shares

SO IT'S BUHARI'S FAULT? SO IT'S BUHARI'S FAULT? 5 Likes 1 Share

From his senseless statement you would think every other human that die in their high numbers all over the world, are not sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, special assistant and advisers to someone out there.



As if his own father who was deputy premier of the Western region did not die. As if his brother who was a gay photographer in the UK did not also die of AIDS in the late 1980's. As if his Muslim mother did not die. As if misfortune never visited his own family too.



This Abdul-lateef lad needs to get busy and engage his idle mind with more productive corruption-free thoughts. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Sacrifice 1 Like 1 Share

I'm officially fed up with this guy's madness. How do you want the families to feel about you?



Talking like a fuckin baby!!! 18 Likes 3 Shares

Random ramblings...... lets hope you don't loose your own. 7 Likes 1 Share

FFK, ur matter just tire me...



Biko who get that meme of that tiger wen weak on top tree 5 Likes 1 Share

SLIDEwaxie:

I'm officially fed up with this guy's madness. How do you want the families to feel about you?



Talking like a fuckin baby!!! I officially second I officially second 7 Likes 1 Share

Danladi7:

FFK now think typically like Igbo people Guy leave Igbos out of your misfortunes. Guy leave Igbos out of your misfortunes. 17 Likes

With all this misfortunes why are people still crazy about acquiring power? 2 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

This guy confuses me.



He was born into a well respected family. Had the best of growing up and wealth. Attended the best schools in the World. Has held numerous top political positions. Handsome,Young,Suave and Wealthy(every man's dream), and my Favorite, he has SLEPT with some of the most BEAUTIFUL WOMEN Nigeria has to offer.



But why is he still MAD?

Spoilt brat it is called. Spoilt brat it is called. 20 Likes

Habakus:

Guy leave Igbos out of your misfortunes. Go and tell that to the ex bianca ojukwu concubine called FFK. Go and tell that to the ex bianca ojukwu concubine called FFK. 9 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlacla Mynd44 1 Like 2 Shares

Very possible, d cabal we ruthless 1 Like

I'm sure his dad must be really proud wherever he is that his son is the exact copy of him. Family onigbo This Internally Displaced Politician (IDP) again??I'm sure his dad must be really proud wherever he is that his son is the exact copy of him. Family onigbo 8 Likes 1 Share

Basket mouth

HungerBAD:

This guy confuses me.



He was born into a well respected family. Had the best of growing up and wealth. Attended the best schools in the World. Has held numerous top political positions. Handsome,Young,Suave and Wealthy(every man's dream), and my Favorite, he has SLEPT with some of the most BEAUTIFUL WOMEN Nigeria has to offer.



But why is he still MAD?

His father the very powerful Chief Remi Fani-Kayode sacrificed his (FFK) brain to their Cult group. His father the very powerful Chief Remi Fani-Kayode sacrificed his (FFK) brain to their Cult group. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Deep! Most of our political office holders do lot of give and take for POWER!! 1 Like



What is his point? What is his point? 2 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

This guy confuses me.



He was born into a well respected family. Had the best of growing up and wealth. Attended the best schools in the World. Has held numerous top political positions. Handsome,Young,Suave and Wealthy(every man's dream), and my Favorite, he has SLEPT with some of the most BEAUTIFUL WOMEN Nigeria has to offer.



But why is he still MAD?

why don't you challenge the write up with the superiority of your argument...

well just to reply your nonsense

what ffk is saying is every body's mind

so when you start thinking that every body is mad am sorry you must be the one really mad. .. why don't you challenge the write up with the superiority of your argument...well just to reply your nonsensewhat ffk is saying is every body's mindso when you start thinking that every body is mad am sorry you must be the one really mad. .. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Uh? What's wrong with this old haggard man? After making sense on his initial condolence message? Everything is not about politics and bitterness. Time for each. I am sure that condolence didn't come from the heart

Death can happen to anyone at anytime. Nobody at any age is above that, both young and old, rich or poor, handicapped or fit, straight or gay. That is what God used to be greater than us.

Even Dino melaye, as troublesome as he is, sent a very emotional condolences to him while acknowledging his leadership.

This man is really sick and bitter. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ah!



Whose Uncle is this? 1 Like 1 Share

Throwback:

From his senseless statement you would think every other human that die in their high numbers all over the world, are not sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, special assistant and advisers to someone out there.



As if his own father who was deputy premier of the Western region did not die. As if his brother who was a gay photographer in the UK did not also die of AIDS in the late 1980's. As if his Muslim mother did not die. As if misfortune never visited his own family too.



This Abdul-lateef lad needs to get busy and engage his idle mind with more productive corruption-free thoughts. Boss it's been a while Boss it's been a while

..FFK, the parrot... 2 Likes 1 Share

I ve since lost interest in FFK ever since he boosted about his affair with Bianca. 4 Likes 2 Shares

coke is bad 2 Likes 1 Share



Come on nigger dat was a dick move mhen.....using d death ov a loved one.....so low mhen Come on nigger dat was a dick move mhen.....using d death ov a loved one.....so low mhen 2 Likes 1 Share