₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,615 members, 3,892,994 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 05:54 PM

Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) (7955 Views)

Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso / Ambode Orders The Closure Of Pig Farms Located In Residential Areas, Lagos / Ambode Orders Repair Of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Aminat508(f): 4:25pm


Policemen in Lagos State yesterday invaded and sealed up the residence of Hon. Funmilayo Tejuoso on the orders of Governor Ambode.


The policemen, who atacked the longest-serving female honourable in Lagos State did not have any court order but insisted that they would eject the members of the family members of Honourable Tejuoso who reside in the building.


The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos


The policemen, said to have been authorised by the Governor and the Attorney General of Lagos State eventually evicted Tejuoso's members while some who were adamant were locked inside.


The invasion and eviction were carried out despite the pendency of a court case over the ownership of the property between the Lagos State Government and Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso at the Lagos State High Court.


Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso is however outside the country on official assignment and there is no order of court evicting her from the premises or authorising the eviction efforts.


As at press time, members of Tejuoso family who refused to vacate the premises were locked inside by the policemen who attacked one of the neighbours on an attempt to video the incident.


One of the residents of the premises under siege, Jide Olaore, told our correspondent in Lagos that "this is barbarity and executive lawlessness. How can the Governor and his Attorney General defy court proceedings and attempt to evict the owner of a house without a court order.


"Mrs. Tejuoso is not a tenant of Lagos State Government. Her company is the owner of the property. If Lagos State is interested in the property, they should buy it or approach her in a civil way but not to brutalize residents in a brazen show of force."


"Even if she is a tenant, I believe under the Lagos State Laws, there is a procedure for ejecting tenants," he concluded.


Another eyewitness told our correspondent that the fierce-looking policemen were armed with heavy guns.


Watch Video below....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FQLldRadNc

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Aminat508(f): 4:25pm
See more photos here

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/ambode-oders-invasion-of-funmi-tejuosos.html?m=1

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Following
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by iamJ: 4:27pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

The people they locked in, hope they have food stuffs?

#No Filter Attitude

9 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by TrueSenator(m): 4:27pm
Hope you are not lying against the best governor in Nigeria undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

4 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Tuham(m): 4:28pm
Who is Funmi Tejuoso?

*wear glasses*

Type the name on Google

Modified

Oh, i see..

2 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Keneking: 4:29pm
Ambode sef embarassed

Serving the interest of Bourdillion since 1999 cry

4 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:31pm
The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos


Sums it up

The company is not a charity or government organization

They requested the help of the state government to eject her

She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp

7 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by successmatters(f): 4:31pm
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas

3 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Diiet: 4:33pm
successmatters:
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas
i think igbos hate igbos more, that is why one of you started a war without caring about what you'ld feed on. And kanu's ( ur mesiah ) whereabouts is unknown and u people are begging buhari for posts.
shame.

23 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:34pm
successmatters:
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas


A dead fuel pump is a problem to a good car

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by ProDNA: 4:38pm
For reliable paternity DNA test, please click on my username and check my signature for our contact numbers and office addresses.
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by BudeYahooCom: 4:45pm
Ewedu vs ewedu...Na dem sabi.

6 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by castrol180(m): 4:57pm
Barbaric
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
hmm
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tolexy007(m): 4:59pm
lawlessness everywhere
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Mission2prosper: 4:59pm
Always read before commenting.

1 Like

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by ALAYORMII: 4:59pm
Hope they saw what they were looking for??
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:00pm
na property cause this fight sha
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:00pm
It is well.
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Thukzee01(m): 5:00pm
Ambode !
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:01pm
forceful ejection everywhere

APC govt and wayo na one and the same
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Leez(m): 5:01pm
Aminat508:

Watch Video below....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FQLldRadNc
did oduduwa bring skull mining and fraud as factory settings for all afonjas? smh

1 Like

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tolexy007(m): 5:01pm
successmatters:
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas


who curse you like this?

2 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Singingbae(m): 5:02pm
sarrki:
The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos


Sums it up

The company is not a charity or government organization

They requested the help of the state government to eject her

She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp

Kai! I see you and I pity your generation cos I don't know what's goan happen to you if you can't read and comprehend this little shii, you're forcefully ejecting someone without a court order? I weep for your foolishness and I hope your future generations won't be affected as a result of your foolishness

How much are you given sev?? ?

4 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by chigalakingsley(m): 5:02pm
Waiting for somebody to call Buhari grin
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:04pm
successmatters:
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas

How many times I have seen Igbos beating each other and inflicting serious injuries on each other, I cannot count.

They even kill each other!

I worked in Onitsha for a short while a few years back. Ha! See young men in black lugging pump action shotguns at company gates, see them with cutlass and jazz at Onitsha market...... Once it is 6pm, run ooo!

Na Yorubas den dey fear wey make dem do all dat wahala?

2 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by davit: 5:04pm
Guys, the house under contention originally belonged to Lagos State Government via House of Assembly as the official house of Lagos House of Assembly Deputy Speaker. Tejuoso spuriously bought the property cheaply during the short time she reigned as the deputy speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly before her impeachment.
Methinks the state government wants their property back. But they re not cool in their approach nonetheless!
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by seunmsg(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:
The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos


Sums it up

The company is not a charity or government organization

They requested the help of the state government to eject her

She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp

Bro, read the full story very well.

3 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
Fear State police if Federal police can be used like this...

4 Likes

Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Orpe7(m): 5:09pm
Or she no send condolence message go bourdillon na why una wan evict am?
#Powerthings grin
Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tiredoflife: 5:20pm
davit:
Guys, the house under contention originally belonged to Lagos State Government via House of Assembly as the official house of Lagos House of Assembly Deputy Speaker. Tejuoso spuriously bought the property cheaply during the short time she reigned as the deputy speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly before her impeachment.
Methinks the state government wants their property back. But they re not cool in their approach nonetheless!

Same method tinubu uses to get lands so why are they after her

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Senate Begins Ministerial Screening Today! / The Untold Story Of The $10.8 Billion Tax Evasion And Fraud By Chevron Nigeria / An Open Letter To Senator Adetumbi - 'Enugu Is Not Bankrupt'

Viewing this topic: Ecorleon(m), tutusote, Cacawa2, DanseMacabre(m), Dgunnerz(m), Austyno4(m), perez019(m), Frankbaro(m), Naxtrad(m), Larasisi(f), SirLegal(m), akingold2, pfadom, Kaymercury(m), dignity33, walade(m), Mexzy4sho(m), Tmex(m), JANDRENTPR, uncommonfish, HenryWilliams(m), ezteem(m), meccuno, emoch(m), Vessel4christ(m), shuddy29(m), sambraveman, mrdan(m), Kexcellency, lilytender, Folaoni(m), mcpeace, intelligen(m), dareyking(m), h8rr, gabriel212, phobia2002, Akambaowo, euphoria, gambus007(m), rodrirodri(m), Hitech001, free37, monaxcel, Bablarry(m), darezeezleke, nyong1(m), sweetmusictv, Maken1005, owendmayor(m), HomeOfMe(f), NavierStokes(m), ADUKKY(f), MisterSols, Iddossam, irririchris(m), eminemkayc, Jtmanager(m), doncafu(m), danwa25(m), Jaideyone(m), oreayo2011, unclephilio123(m), tanwiz, uyicos, gannod(m), Bakersfield, malcom2x(m), destinkoko(m), greenhope(m), rottable(m), QueenOfNepal and 151 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.