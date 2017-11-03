Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) (7955 Views)

Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso / Ambode Orders The Closure Of Pig Farms Located In Residential Areas, Lagos / Ambode Orders Repair Of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Policemen in Lagos State yesterday invaded and sealed up the residence of Hon. Funmilayo Tejuoso on the orders of Governor Ambode.





The policemen, who atacked the longest-serving female honourable in Lagos State did not have any court order but insisted that they would eject the members of the family members of Honourable Tejuoso who reside in the building.





The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos





The policemen, said to have been authorised by the Governor and the Attorney General of Lagos State eventually evicted Tejuoso's members while some who were adamant were locked inside.





The invasion and eviction were carried out despite the pendency of a court case over the ownership of the property between the Lagos State Government and Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso at the Lagos State High Court.





Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso is however outside the country on official assignment and there is no order of court evicting her from the premises or authorising the eviction efforts.





As at press time, members of Tejuoso family who refused to vacate the premises were locked inside by the policemen who attacked one of the neighbours on an attempt to video the incident.





One of the residents of the premises under siege, Jide Olaore, told our correspondent in Lagos that "this is barbarity and executive lawlessness. How can the Governor and his Attorney General defy court proceedings and attempt to evict the owner of a house without a court order.





"Mrs. Tejuoso is not a tenant of Lagos State Government. Her company is the owner of the property. If Lagos State is interested in the property, they should buy it or approach her in a civil way but not to brutalize residents in a brazen show of force."





"Even if she is a tenant, I believe under the Lagos State Laws, there is a procedure for ejecting tenants," he concluded.





Another eyewitness told our correspondent that the fierce-looking policemen were armed with heavy guns.





Watch Video below....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FQLldRadNc Watch Video below....





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/ambode-oders-invasion-of-funmi-tejuosos.html?m=1 See more photos here

Following





The people they locked in, hope they have food stuffs? The people they locked in, hope they have food stuffs?



#No Filter Attitude 9 Likes

Hope you are not lying against the best governor in Nigeria 4 Likes





*wear glasses*



Type the name on Google



Modified



Oh, i see.. Who is Funmi Tejuoso?Type the name on GoogleOh, i see.. 2 Likes





Serving the interest of Bourdillion since 1999 Ambode sefServing the interest of Bourdillion since 1999 4 Likes

The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos





Sums it up



The company is not a charity or government organization



They requested the help of the state government to eject her



She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp 7 Likes

Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas 3 Likes

successmatters:

Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas i think igbos hate igbos more, that is why one of you started a war without caring about what you'ld feed on. And kanu's ( ur mesiah ) whereabouts is unknown and u people are begging buhari for posts.

shame. i think igbos hate igbos more, that is why one of you started a war without caring about what you'ld feed on. And kanu's ( ur mesiah ) whereabouts is unknown and u people are begging buhari for posts.shame. 23 Likes

successmatters:

Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas



A dead fuel pump is a problem to a good car A dead fuel pump is a problem to a good car 7 Likes 1 Share

For reliable paternity DNA test, please click on my username and check my signature for our contact numbers and office addresses.

Ewedu vs ewedu...Na dem sabi. 6 Likes

Barbaric

hmm

lawlessness everywhere

Always read before commenting. 1 Like

Hope they saw what they were looking for??

na property cause this fight sha

It is well.

Ambode !

forceful ejection everywhere



APC govt and wayo na one and the same

Aminat508:



Watch Video below....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FQLldRadNc did oduduwa bring skull mining and fraud as factory settings for all afonjas? smh did oduduwa bring skull mining and fraud as factory settings for all afonjas? smh 1 Like

successmatters:

Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas



who curse you like this? who curse you like this? 2 Likes

sarrki:

The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos





Sums it up



The company is not a charity or government organization



They requested the help of the state government to eject her



She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp



Kai! I see you and I pity your generation cos I don't know what's goan happen to you if you can't read and comprehend this little shii, you're forcefully ejecting someone without a court order? I weep for your foolishness and I hope your future generations won't be affected as a result of your foolishness



How much are you given sev?? ? Kai! I see you and I pity your generation cos I don't know what's goan happen to you if you can't read and comprehend this little shii, you're forcefully ejecting someone without a court order? I weep for your foolishness and I hope your future generations won't be affected as a result of your foolishnessHow much are you given sev?? ? 4 Likes

Waiting for somebody to call Buhari

successmatters:

Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas

How many times I have seen Igbos beating each other and inflicting serious injuries on each other, I cannot count.



They even kill each other!



I worked in Onitsha for a short while a few years back. Ha! See young men in black lugging pump action shotguns at company gates, see them with cutlass and jazz at Onitsha market...... Once it is 6pm, run ooo!



Na Yorubas den dey fear wey make dem do all dat wahala? How many times I have seen Igbos beating each other and inflicting serious injuries on each other, I cannot count.They even kill each other!I worked in Onitsha for a short while a few years back. Ha! See young men in black lugging pump action shotguns at company gates, see them with cutlass and jazz at Onitsha market...... Once it is 6pm, run ooo!Na Yorubas den dey fear wey make dem do all dat wahala? 2 Likes

Guys, the house under contention originally belonged to Lagos State Government via House of Assembly as the official house of Lagos House of Assembly Deputy Speaker. Tejuoso spuriously bought the property cheaply during the short time she reigned as the deputy speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly before her impeachment.

Methinks the state government wants their property back. But they re not cool in their approach nonetheless!

sarrki:

The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos





Sums it up



The company is not a charity or government organization



They requested the help of the state government to eject her



She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp



Bro, read the full story very well. Bro, read the full story very well. 3 Likes

Fear State police if Federal police can be used like this... 4 Likes



#Powerthings Or she no send condolence message go bourdillon na why una wan evict am?#Powerthings