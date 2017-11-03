₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Aminat508(f): 4:25pm
Watch Video below....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FQLldRadNc
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Aminat508(f): 4:25pm
See more photos here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/11/ambode-oders-invasion-of-funmi-tejuosos.html?m=1
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:25pm
Following
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by iamJ: 4:27pm
The people they locked in, hope they have food stuffs?
#No Filter Attitude
9 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by TrueSenator(m): 4:27pm
Hope you are not lying against the best governor in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Tuham(m): 4:28pm
Who is Funmi Tejuoso?
*wear glasses*
Type the name on Google
Modified
Oh, i see..
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Keneking: 4:29pm
Ambode sef
Serving the interest of Bourdillion since 1999
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:31pm
The house, owned by a company but occupied by Honourable Tejuoso is situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos
Sums it up
The company is not a charity or government organization
They requested the help of the state government to eject her
She has stolen enough to acquired any choice house in Lagos or anywhere she wantsp
7 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by successmatters(f): 4:31pm
Yorubas are always wicked to other yorubas
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Diiet: 4:33pm
successmatters:i think igbos hate igbos more, that is why one of you started a war without caring about what you'ld feed on. And kanu's ( ur mesiah ) whereabouts is unknown and u people are begging buhari for posts.
shame.
23 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:34pm
successmatters:
A dead fuel pump is a problem to a good car
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by ProDNA: 4:38pm
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by BudeYahooCom: 4:45pm
Ewedu vs ewedu...Na dem sabi.
6 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by castrol180(m): 4:57pm
Barbaric
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by kay29000(m): 4:57pm
hmm
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tolexy007(m): 4:59pm
lawlessness everywhere
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Mission2prosper: 4:59pm
Always read before commenting.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by ALAYORMII: 4:59pm
Hope they saw what they were looking for??
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:00pm
na property cause this fight sha
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:00pm
It is well.
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Thukzee01(m): 5:00pm
Ambode !
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by free2ryhme: 5:01pm
forceful ejection everywhere
APC govt and wayo na one and the same
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Leez(m): 5:01pm
Aminat508:did oduduwa bring skull mining and fraud as factory settings for all afonjas? smh
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tolexy007(m): 5:01pm
successmatters:
who curse you like this?
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Singingbae(m): 5:02pm
sarrki:
Kai! I see you and I pity your generation cos I don't know what's goan happen to you if you can't read and comprehend this little shii, you're forcefully ejecting someone without a court order? I weep for your foolishness and I hope your future generations won't be affected as a result of your foolishness
How much are you given sev?? ?
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by chigalakingsley(m): 5:02pm
Waiting for somebody to call Buhari
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:04pm
successmatters:
How many times I have seen Igbos beating each other and inflicting serious injuries on each other, I cannot count.
They even kill each other!
I worked in Onitsha for a short while a few years back. Ha! See young men in black lugging pump action shotguns at company gates, see them with cutlass and jazz at Onitsha market...... Once it is 6pm, run ooo!
Na Yorubas den dey fear wey make dem do all dat wahala?
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by davit: 5:04pm
Guys, the house under contention originally belonged to Lagos State Government via House of Assembly as the official house of Lagos House of Assembly Deputy Speaker. Tejuoso spuriously bought the property cheaply during the short time she reigned as the deputy speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly before her impeachment.
Methinks the state government wants their property back. But they re not cool in their approach nonetheless!
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by seunmsg(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:
Bro, read the full story very well.
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
Fear State police if Federal police can be used like this...
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by Orpe7(m): 5:09pm
Or she no send condolence message go bourdillon na why una wan evict am?
#Powerthings
|Re: Ambode Orders Invasion Of Funmi Tejuoso's Residence By Policemen (Video) by tiredoflife: 5:20pm
davit:
Same method tinubu uses to get lands so why are they after her
1 Like
Viewing this topic: Ecorleon(m), tutusote, Cacawa2, DanseMacabre(m), Dgunnerz(m), Austyno4(m), perez019(m), Frankbaro(m), Naxtrad(m), Larasisi(f), SirLegal(m), akingold2, pfadom, Kaymercury(m), dignity33, walade(m), Mexzy4sho(m), Tmex(m), JANDRENTPR, uncommonfish, HenryWilliams(m), ezteem(m), meccuno, emoch(m), Vessel4christ(m), shuddy29(m), sambraveman, mrdan(m), Kexcellency, lilytender, Folaoni(m), mcpeace, intelligen(m), dareyking(m), h8rr, gabriel212, phobia2002, Akambaowo, euphoria, gambus007(m), rodrirodri(m), Hitech001, free37, monaxcel, Bablarry(m), darezeezleke, nyong1(m), sweetmusictv, Maken1005, owendmayor(m), HomeOfMe(f), NavierStokes(m), ADUKKY(f), MisterSols, Iddossam, irririchris(m), eminemkayc, Jtmanager(m), doncafu(m), danwa25(m), Jaideyone(m), oreayo2011, unclephilio123(m), tanwiz, uyicos, gannod(m), Bakersfield, malcom2x(m), destinkoko(m), greenhope(m), rottable(m), QueenOfNepal and 151 guest(s)
