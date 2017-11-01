₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:06pm
Some Nigerian police officers were spotted drinking beer at a motor park in Onitsha, Anambra state. Facebook user Udechukwu, who shared the photos online, revealed that the policemen who were on duty - drank with area boys and conductors in the park.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/policemen-spotted-drinking-beer-motor-park-onitsha-photos.html
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by HungerBAD: 5:11pm
Alcohol and weapons don't mix.
The picture we are seeing is a tragedy waiting to happen.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Spylord48: 5:12pm
They should collect his gun from him and hide it oh before he will accidentally discharge it as usual. This is like pouring petrol on top fire. Most of these policemen are crazy and you imagine what will happen when they are intoxicated With alcohol.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:13pm
Naaa the people when stand near the police man as e de drink beer I sorry for
Cos the next story wud be accidental discharge
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by nogasimplicity: 5:15pm
when it comes to beer or drink.
class, hierarchy....... stays aside
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 5:23pm
pyyxxaro:Life don tire many people bro
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:26pm
See the useless man, u dey on uniform they drink beer with gun for hand. No go kill person with highness oh
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:49pm
Honour amongst thieves...
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:50pm
I don't blame them, it's very natural.
You can't say you've visited Onitsha if you didn't take a gulp or Life Lager or Hero Beer while there.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:50pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by jamexborn(m): 8:50pm
Na police b one of our key problem, law enforcing agents that doesn't know the law..... I don lose hope for this country
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 8:50pm
...With due respect it not a bad idea
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by dedons: 8:51pm
He's Ipobian.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 8:51pm
Hmm, he can't take fanta OR Pepsi.. .. When he starts spaying bullets eh
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:51pm
Tomorrow u will hear or see accidental discharge of police killing people.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by NoFavors: 8:52pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:52pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 8:52pm
When we truly consider the rot in the Nigeria Police, where do we start from? The whole lot is completely corrupt. Only God can redeem that institution.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:52pm
There is nothing bad taking enough alcohol. Take 20 tins of milk u can't pull down a building. But consume 5 bottles of beer . Stand back and just watch how the building falls off.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:52pm
Police is your friend.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:52pm
Normal thing they do
If u r not comfortable with it...You can do this
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 8:52pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:52pm
Op how can u say beer?? What is ur proof?
Owhhh coz the bottle is green??
Isn't 7up in a green bottle??
Abeq no make d man luz hin job
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by SamuelLoch(m): 8:53pm
The beginning of potbelly to drum like -belly...
SMH
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 8:53pm
They are humans na.... but am not responsible for what will happen when he is tipsy.... because bullets go fly
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by zero007: 8:54pm
Booze, cigarettes and rifle those not go together oh... He will soon be doing him "finger your trigger" say nothing will happen.
This our Nigerian police sef, them no get shame at all...
Zoo's Watch �.
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by ajibolabd: 8:54pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:54pm
Emeskhalifa:A police man spotted
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Mpanyi: 8:54pm
Must people post everything online?
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by veacea: 8:55pm
|Re: Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 8:55pm
Very stupid set of people.
