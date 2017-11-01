Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Drinking Beer At Onitsha Motor Park (Photos) (2103 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/policemen-spotted-drinking-beer-motor-park-onitsha-photos.html Some Nigerian police officers were spotted drinking beer at a motor park in Onitsha, Anambra state. Facebook user Udechukwu, who shared the photos online, revealed that the policemen who were on duty - drank with area boys and conductors in the park.

Alcohol and weapons don't mix.



The picture we are seeing is a tragedy waiting to happen. 12 Likes 1 Share

They should collect his gun from him and hide it oh before he will accidentally discharge it as usual. This is like pouring petrol on top fire. Most of these policemen are crazy and you imagine what will happen when they are intoxicated With alcohol. 1 Like 1 Share

Naaa the people when stand near the police man as e de drink beer I sorry for



Cos the next story wud be accidental discharge 1 Like

when it comes to beer or drink.

class, hierarchy....... stays aside

Naaa the people when stand near the police man as e de drink beer I sorry for



Cos the next story wud be accidental discharge Life don tire many people bro Life don tire many people bro 1 Like

See the useless man, u dey on uniform they drink beer with gun for hand. No go kill person with highness oh





Honour amongst thieves...





I don't blame them, it's very natural.



You can't say you've visited Onitsha if you didn't take a gulp or Life Lager or Hero Beer while there. I don't blame them, it's very natural.You can't say you've visited Onitsha if you didn't take a gulp or Life Lager or Hero Beer while there. 1 Like 1 Share

Na police b one of our key problem, law enforcing agents that doesn't know the law..... I don lose hope for this country

...With due respect it not a bad idea

He's Ipobian.

Hmm, he can't take fanta OR Pepsi.. .. When he starts spaying bullets eh

Tomorrow u will hear or see accidental discharge of police killing people.

He can't come and go and kill himself

Worthless force

When we truly consider the rot in the Nigeria Police, where do we start from? The whole lot is completely corrupt. Only God can redeem that institution.

There is nothing bad taking enough alcohol. Take 20 tins of milk u can't pull down a building. But consume 5 bottles of beer . Stand back and just watch how the building falls off. There is nothing bad taking enough alcohol. Take 20 tins of milk u can't pull down a building. But consume 5 bottles of beer . Stand back and just watch how the building falls off.

Police is your friend.

Normal thing they do



If u r not comfortable with it...You can do this

Op how can u say beer?? What is ur proof?

Owhhh coz the bottle is green??



Isn't 7up in a green bottle??



Abeq no make d man luz hin job

The beginning of potbelly to drum like -belly...





They are humans na.... but am not responsible for what will happen when he is tipsy.... because bullets go fly

Booze, cigarettes and rifle those not go together oh... He will soon be doing him "finger your trigger" say nothing will happen.



This our Nigerian police sef, them no get shame at all...



Indecency

Emeskhalifa:

Op how can u say beer?? What is ur proof?

Owhhh coz the bottle is green??



Isn't 7up in a green bottle??



Abeq no make d man luz hin job A police man spotted A police man spotted

Must people post everything online?

