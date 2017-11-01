₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by ChangeIsCostant: 6:12pm
This is really serious... Hon. Fred Agbedi, a House of Reps member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal Constituency - has empowered his constituents in style. The lawmaker donated motorcycles to constituents (five people to 1), sewing machines and other gadgets to his constituents, numbering about fifty..
The empowerment program was held yesterday November 3rd, in Sagbama Town of the state and witnessed the attendance of dignitaries.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/hon-fred-agbedi-empowers-his-constituents-in-bayelsa-state.html
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by MhizzAJ(f): 6:16pm
Cool
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by BluntBoy(m): 6:17pm
I don't understand You mean 5 people have to share one motorcycle
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Dutchey(m): 6:20pm
booked
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by madridguy(m): 6:23pm
Mouth sealed
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Martin0(m): 6:23pm
MhizzAJ:Come oo mhizzaj u don marry or what
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by sarrki(m): 6:25pm
That's the change enemies of sate wants
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by MhizzAJ(f): 6:25pm
Martin0:
Why asking
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by madridguy(m): 6:29pm
I tire boss
sarrki:
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Martin0(m): 6:32pm
MhizzAJ:Hian,coz u resemble one
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by jerryunit48: 6:37pm
Which kind wahala be dis now ehh ? E for just give few people one one dis one no be quarrel go come later ?
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by GuyWise(m): 6:38pm
He didn't even give them Bajaj or Qlink that is costly na Ax100 he gave them hmmn nawao...
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by sarrki(m): 6:38pm
madridguy:
Baba Buhari will finish well in 2023
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Evablizin(f): 6:43pm
Nice.
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Spylord48: 6:45pm
Five people to one machine? That means that one person will own the tires,the other the engine, the next will own the fuel tank and the remaining two will share the bumper lights and front mirrors.
The lawmaker is indeed wicked, shameless and heartless for this singular act. I wonder why they always use we the masses to play.how can 5persons handle a single motorcycle without fighting,quarreling and hitting each other.
Election time is around and you will be suprise how he will shamelessly campaign That he empowered 5 able bodied youths with A SINGLE MOTORCYCLE to use as okada
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Queenlovely(f): 6:49pm
Hi
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by michresa(m): 9:54pm
hmmm
what a merciful and gentle God we claimed to be serving.
what a country nigeria.
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by leksmedia: 9:55pm
Giving them the cash equivalent would have been better . This will cause more confusion and quarrel among them.
They better sell the bikes and share the money instead or give it out on higher purchase and share the returns equally
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by dessz(m): 9:55pm
which kind craze dey wori dis man,
1 bike for 5 ppl
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Mcowubaba: 9:55pm
Tara go use dey Motorcycle on Monday, Tamarapreye go use on Tuesday, Ebiere go use on Wednesday, Okubo-ere go use on Thursday, Timaya go use on Friday.
Saturday dem wash dey Motorcycle
Sunday dem go church for collective Thanksgiving
Nigerians truly deserve the leaders the Get
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Nevee: 9:55pm
"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime".
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by OrangeDream(m): 9:56pm
Walahi, this lawmaker is a clown and a bonafide product of "Face me, I Face You" compound.
So, u won join people head 4 serious gbege abi?.
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Franco93: 9:57pm
This is laughable
His mentor Ortom taught him.
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by lovingyouhun: 9:57pm
Good job
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by ALAYORMII: 9:57pm
What a shame
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by ALAYORMII: 9:59pm
BluntBoy:
That means they sell it off and share the bounty
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by lilfreezy: 9:59pm
nawa o people dey suffer sha o. 5 people to one motorcycle . Well him still try pass Desmond elliot, at least 20 people for surulere dey share one keke.
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Austema(m): 9:59pm
Thank you sir, at least you are better than some law makers
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by emeijeh(m): 9:59pm
5 to 1?!
Ridiculous.
No wonder the man's head looks like okada seat
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by Super1759: 9:59pm
Seriously. This guys need To under brain check up
|Re: Fred Agbedi Gives One Motorcycle To 5 People In Bayelsa As Means Of Empowerment by ALAYORMII: 10:00pm
jerryunit48:
He's even still feeling funky as if he's done something great
