The empowerment program was held yesterday November 3rd, in Sagbama Town of the state and witnessed the attendance of dignitaries.



The empowerment program was held yesterday November 3rd, in Sagbama Town of the state and witnessed the attendance of dignitaries.

Source: https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/hon-fred-agbedi-empowers-his-constituents-in-bayelsa-state.html

You mean 5 people have to share one motorcycle I don't understand

Mouth sealed

Come oo mhizzaj u don marry or what

That's the change enemies of sate wants

Come oo mhizzaj u don marry or what

Why asking





I tire boss

Hian,coz u resemble one

Which kind wahala be dis now ehh ? E for just give few people one one dis one no be quarrel go come later ?

He didn't even give them Bajaj or Qlink that is costly na Ax100 he gave them hmmn nawao...

I tire boss





Baba Buhari will finish well in 2023 Baba Buhari will finish well in 2023 2 Likes

Five people to one machine? That means that one person will own the tires,the other the engine, the next will own the fuel tank and the remaining two will share the bumper lights and front mirrors.



The lawmaker is indeed wicked, shameless and heartless for this singular act. I wonder why they always use we the masses to play.how can 5persons handle a single motorcycle without fighting,quarreling and hitting each other.

Election time is around and you will be suprise how he will shamelessly campaign That he empowered 5 able bodied youths with A SINGLE MOTORCYCLE to use as okada 9 Likes

what a merciful and gentle God we claimed to be serving.

what a country nigeria.

Giving them the cash equivalent would have been better . This will cause more confusion and quarrel among them.



They better sell the bikes and share the money instead or give it out on higher purchase and share the returns equally



1 bike for 5 ppl which kind craze dey wori dis man,1 bike for 5 ppl 1 Like





Tara go use dey Motorcycle on Monday, Tamarapreye go use on Tuesday, Ebiere go use on Wednesday, Okubo-ere go use on Thursday, Timaya go use on Friday.



Saturday dem wash dey Motorcycle

Sunday dem go church for collective Thanksgiving



Nigerians truly deserve the leaders the Get 1 Like

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime".

Walahi, this lawmaker is a clown and a bonafide product of "Face me, I Face You" compound.

















So, u won join people head 4 serious gbege abi?.



His mentor Ortom taught him. This is laughableHis mentor Ortom taught him.

What a shame

You mean 5 people have to share one motorcycle



That means they sell it off and share the bounty

. Well him still try pass Desmond elliot, at least 20 people for surulere dey share one keke. nawa o people dey suffer sha o. 5 people to one motorcycle. Well him still try pass Desmond elliot, at least 20 people for surulere dey share one keke. 1 Like

Thank you sir, at least you are better than some law makers

5 to 1?!





Ridiculous.







No wonder the man's head looks like okada seat 1 Like

Seriously. This guys need To under brain check up