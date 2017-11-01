₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 8:23pm On Nov 04
A man identified as Enu from Emu-Obodeti in Ndokwa West LGA of Delta State, yesterday chopped off neighbor's flesh in Port-Harcourt over a foiled attempt by the neighbor who intervened as he attempted to allegedly attacked his own wife.
According to reports. the incident happened yesterday when the neighbor (victim) by name Tornu Bari aka National escorted Enu's wife back home after she received a distress call from her husband.
Enu and his wife prior to the time of the incidence have been having series of issues and misunderstanding which led to Enu allegedly threatening his wife of murdering her, which made the woman run for her safety to seek refuge in Tornu's nephew's house where he lives with his wife.
Yesterday night, according to reports, Enu's wife received a distress call from her husband saying her attention is needed urgently at home as one of her child is seriously sick.
Considering the time and how the call came, she requested that Tornu escorts her home without knowing it was a ploy by her husband to deceive her back home to murder her as he had earlier threatened, but unfortunately for him, as soon as he was about attacking the wife who stepped in first, Tornu intervened and out of anger that Tornu had foiled his plans, then went after Tornu with a broken bottle and chopped off a pound of flesh from his right hand.
Tornu has since been admitted at Life Forte Hospital in Rumuolumini, off Iwofe road, Port-Harcourt where he has been recommended for a plastic surgery, meanwhile, Enu have been on the run as the police have been on his trail.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-chops-off-neighbors-flesh-broken-bottle-foiled-attempt-attack-wife-photos.html
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by danieljessy: 8:26pm On Nov 04
Please put graphic photos on topic
Look how deep it went
So many wicked hearts n failed marriages everywhere
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by haywire07(m): 8:28pm On Nov 04
That's the result of not minding your business .
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by sinaj(f): 8:28pm On Nov 04
Jesus!
The wound is much o!
Like say him forsee this one him for mind him business.
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by RegalD(m): 8:32pm On Nov 04
sinaj:it is the honour of god to hide things from men
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Queenlovely(f): 8:36pm On Nov 04
Since my encounter with touts at Lagos airport, I avoid fights like the plague. I sustained injury trying to separate fighting grownups.
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by ipobarecriminals: 8:48pm On Nov 04
Nah wah oo
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by ipobarecriminals: 8:49pm On Nov 04
Queenlovely:
Queenlovely:F for F9
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Homeboiy(m): 9:22pm On Nov 04
That's why I will just be upstairs watching whenever people are arguing in our compound
Ma my mama teach me so
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:35am
Yoruba demon on the beat
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by chynie: 12:15pm
Why will he interfere in family issues
Now the husband and wife will still make love while he is in hospital
This is a lesson to others
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by thundafire: 12:23pm
haywire07:mumu
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Ericaikince(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Flashh: 2:33pm
Really?
"Minding your business" is a trend that helps a lot.
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Jagz16(m): 2:33pm
God Abeg direct my steps
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:35pm
Nawa O.Which kind demons dey possess people nowadays wey b say To stab fellow humans na nothing to dem?
haywire07:So he shud have allowed d man murdered his wife?
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by owomida1: 2:35pm
What's making people run mad lately?
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by ramdris(m): 2:35pm
See why i love dis meme below: Only if the man had seen this before involving himself in other pples affair
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by sisisioge: 2:35pm
Oh dear Lord! This is getting too much o. Wetin dey happen nau
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by FarahAideed: 2:35pm
Queenlovely:
You again damn.. I am sure you know how to fly a fighter jet
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Tajbol4splend(m): 2:36pm
I can't marry oloriburuku
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by crisycent: 2:36pm
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by BruncleZuma: 2:38pm
The Stabbinators
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by AroOkigbo(m): 2:38pm
ramdris:
1st Thessalonians 4:11
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by fuckboys: 2:39pm
All na storyyyy, I'm sure this man is probably bleeping his wife
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by frenzyduchess(f): 2:39pm
The highest I can do in a case of two fighting is to be shouting, the day my former neighbour nearly stabbed his wife, I stood at the gate shouting, luckily his wife was strong enough to hold his hand till a guy in the next compound came, me nor dey near fight o
Can nairalander see a picture of the attacker so we can beware of the mad man, you never know who he might say attack next
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Strobe(m): 2:41pm
It pays to mind your business.
Stay in your lane!
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by 9japrof(m): 2:41pm
Under this economic hardship wey buhari uses all the whole strength in him to make Nigeria ungovernable economically, with so many bills to pay hanging on head, many business deals to execute still on infant stage na e I go involve myself for marital issues. Na craze dey worry abi wetin.
These past few months sef, na weirdo lifestyle I dey now, if I ain't in my apartment am on the street, all those small chitchats with neighbours don even go kpata kpata
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Oyindidi(f): 2:42pm
haywire07:how's that his fault?
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by Jakasibo(m): 2:42pm
So Port Harcourt is now part of Delta state abi or OP didn't check the topic well?
Am I the only one noticing that?
|Re: Man Stabs Neighbour In Delta For Not Allowing Him To Beat His Wife (Graphic Pics by agarawu23(m): 2:43pm
You for don leave the wife beater
