|Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by johnnyvid: 12:17am
Twitter user @officialdaddymo says he had to apply 110 times before he got a job despite holding a PhD in chemical engineering. Talk about tenacity.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/twitter-user-with-phd-says-he-had-to.html
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by madridguy(m): 12:18am
Ok
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by johnnyvid: 12:32am
if a man can work to this extent, i think the ones that's looking for series of jobs shouldn't lose hope in Nigeria
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by johnnyvid: 12:32am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi cc oam4j
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by fowosh: 12:40am
even PhD
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by johnnyvid: 12:54am
so so pathetic situations. even at PH.d level, he didn't get the job on time. not to talk of b.SC level. God help Nigeria graduates.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Smartjob1(f): 1:47am
This one really weak me o. PhD for that matter?
This one really weak me o. PhD for that matter?
Many have gotten their dream jobs through bejite. You could be the next. Sign up is free!
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Evablizin(f): 2:15am
Never give up,delay is never a denial.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Evablizin(f): 2:15am
Thank God.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by mavinjay1: 6:43am
PHD for that matter... May God epp pesin in this country oo. ADVICE TO OTHERS: Dont give up
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:35am
Zero work experience and you already have a Ph.D
He honestly was too over qualified for the jobs and no right-thinking Human Resource personnel in any Corporate organization will employ him as a fresher.
But who needs a Ph.D these days?
I doubt Bobrisky, Daniella Okeke or Mompha have past a basic college degree.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by ijebuloaded(m): 7:35am
Dz bad...what a nation
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by EmperorLee(m): 7:35am
And later, they will say Yahoo is bad
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by purem(m): 7:35am
BRO THE NUMBER OF TIME
YOU APPLY DOESN'T COUNT
WHAT COUNTS IS THAT YOU'VE
GOT THE JOB WHICH MEANS
NO MORE STAYING AT HOME AND
FEELING MOODY ABOUT WHAT
PEOPLE THINK OF YOU
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by OboOlora(f): 7:35am
Sentiments apart, why have a PhD and keep applying for jobs? He's just too greedy to believe the qualification will make him more employable forgetting over qualification is also a problem and most PhD holders are academicians meant for classrooms and research labs and not offices earning huge salaries.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by ekensi01(m): 7:35am
Education is no longer the key.
Our government has changed the padlock used by that key.
To all those looking for a job you must get the right key.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Olonade02(m): 7:36am
Guess whenever the interviewer asked for range of amount he wants, he always asked for an amount greater than the CEO's. . Perhaps he always said he sees himself as the manager in the next one year.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by rawpadgin(m): 7:36am
Perseverance pays
Some recently graduated fellow will be complaining after searching for job for 6months
U think say life na bed of roses?
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by birdsview(m): 7:37am
He even had the time to be counting
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by KevinDein: 7:37am
With PhD you should be knowledgeable enough to create jobs
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by hezy4real01(m): 7:38am
Are u sure ??hmmmmm lie lie
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by FarahAideed: 7:38am
Someone with a PHD should be creating a different kind of value in innovations , research and development and not diving into an over saturated job market .. Till date most Nigerians dont know the power of college education
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by hanassholesolo: 7:39am
Peace be with you. This is my 666th Post.
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Iseoluwani: 7:39am
A PhD Holder with a useless and And senseless username
Your cv will definitely be full of trash too.. .
It's not the certificate we need, but ability To comprehend what your society demands
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by saraki2019(m): 7:39am
this is when you study concoctionology in undergraduate
and still proceed in same course in msc
and continue that same couser at rsearch level
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by Webman007: 7:40am
Why is the focus on getting a job rather than creating one even with PhD?
that's the problem...
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by birdsview(m): 7:40am
The area of specialisation sounds so alien and more like a bizzare story
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by billyG(m): 7:41am
what kind of job did he got?a bank job?his kind is highly needed in d university or research centre.
See gobe
|Re: Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) by InvertedHammer: 7:42am
Most people with Ph.D are lab rats. They cannot think beyond being employees which is why drop-outs and B.Sc holder entrepreneurs hire them or best case scenario, they end up taking teaching jobs.
