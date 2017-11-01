Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Twitter User With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job(pics) (1214 Views)

Nigerian Guy With A PHD Says He Had To Apply 110 Times Before He Got A Job / How To Apply For Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment 2017 / Another Unemployed Graduated Spotted Carrying A Placard In Search Of A Job(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more posts and replies below..



source: Twitter user @officialdaddymo says he had to apply 110 times before he got a job despite holding a PhD in chemical engineering. Talk about tenacity.See more posts and replies below..source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/twitter-user-with-phd-says-he-had-to.html 1 Share

Ok

if a man can work to this extent, i think the ones that's looking for series of jobs shouldn't lose hope in Nigeria 1 Like

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi cc oam4j

even PhD 2 Likes 1 Share

so so pathetic situations. even at PH.d level, he didn't get the job on time. not to talk of b.SC level. God help Nigeria graduates. 2 Likes





Well, for those still looking for a job, want easy HR solutions. Join the world's smartest job network



Many have gotten their dream jobs through bejite. You could be the next. Sign up is free! This one really weak me o. PhD for that matter?Well, for those still looking for a job, want easy HR solutions. Join the world's smartest job network www.bejite.com. Find jobs easily, recruit smartly, connect to recruiters, business mentors and partners. Sign up and update your CV and profile.Many have gotten their dream jobs through bejite. You could be the next. Sign up is free!





Never give up,delay is never a denial. Never give up,delay is never a denial.





Thank God. Thank God.

PHD for that matter... May God epp pesin in this country oo. ADVICE TO OTHERS: Dont give up





Zero work experience and you already have a Ph.D



He honestly was too over qualified for the jobs and no right-thinking Human Resource personnel in any Corporate organization will employ him as a fresher.



But who needs a Ph.D these days?



I doubt Bobrisky, Daniella Okeke or Mompha have past a basic college degree. Zero work experience and you already have a Ph.DHe honestly was too over qualified for the jobs and no right-thinking Human Resource personnel in any Corporate organization will employ him as a fresher.But who needs a Ph.D these days?I doubt Bobrisky, Daniella Okeke or Mompha have past a basic college degree. 2 Likes 2 Shares











Need a cheaper truck?



Click Here Dz bad...what a nationNeed a cheaper truck?

And later, they will say Yahoo is bad

BRO THE NUMBER OF TIME



YOU APPLY DOESN'T COUNT



WHAT COUNTS IS THAT YOU'VE



GOT THE JOB WHICH MEANS



NO MORE STAYING AT HOME AND



FEELING MOODY ABOUT WHAT



PEOPLE THINK OF YOU

Sentiments apart, why have a PhD and keep applying for jobs? He's just too greedy to believe the qualification will make him more employable forgetting over qualification is also a problem and most PhD holders are academicians meant for classrooms and research labs and not offices earning huge salaries. 4 Likes





Education is no longer the key.



Our government has changed the padlock used by that key.





To all those looking for a job you must get the right key.

Like and be blessed Education is no longer the key.Our government has changed the padlock used by that key.To all those looking for a job you must get the right key.Like and be blessed 1 Like

. Perhaps he always said he sees himself as the manager in the next one year. Guess whenever the interviewer asked for range of amount he wants, he always asked for an amount greater than the CEO's.. Perhaps he always said he sees himself as the manager in the next one year.





Perseverance pays



Some recently graduated fellow will be complaining after searching for job for 6months



U think say life na bed of roses? Perseverance paysSome recently graduated fellow will be complaining after searching for job for 6monthsU think say life na bed of roses?

He even had the time to be counting

With PhD you should be knowledgeable enough to create jobs 1 Like

Are u sure ??hmmmmm lie lie

Someone with a PHD should be creating a different kind of value in innovations , research and development and not diving into an over saturated job market .. Till date most Nigerians dont know the power of college education 2 Likes

Peace be with you. This is my 666th Post.







Your cv will definitely be full of trash too.. .



It's not the certificate we need, but ability To comprehend what your society demands A PhD Holder with a useless and And senseless usernameYour cv will definitely be full of trash too.. .It's not the certificate we need, but ability To comprehend what your society demands

this is when you study concoctionology in undergraduate

and still proceed in same course in msc

and continue that same couser at rsearch level

Why is the focus on getting a job rather than creating one even with PhD?

that's the problem...

The area of specialisation sounds so alien and more like a bizzare story

what kind of job did he got?a bank job?his kind is highly needed in d university or research centre.

See gobe