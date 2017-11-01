₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,997 members, 3,894,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) (5804 Views)
Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death By His Fiancée In UK / Man Stabbed To Death By His Girlfriend In Lagos State / Man Stabbed To Death During Vagina Celebration (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by johnnyvid: 2:34am
A Nigerian man, Onyeme Loveday aka 2shy, has been stabbed to death by 3 Nigerian students in Egypt.
.
According to police investigations, trouble started when Onyeme was approached by one of his killers, to teach him fraud. Onyeme agreed, on the condition that the first defendant would hook him up with a girl from his tribe, Hausa.
.
A deal was struck and Onyeme fulfilled his part, but the first defendant reneged. On the day of the incident, the first defendant went to Onyeme’s house, accompanied by the second and third defendants, and there was a verbal quarrel over the unfulfilled promise.
.
Onyeme was said to have tried to assault him with a knife. The second and third defendants intervened to defend the first defendant. The knife was taken from him and used to stab him.
.
They seized his 600 Egyptian pounds, a Playstation device, some other goods and fled. They were later arrested and identified as Luqman Abu Luqman, 23, Khalifa SA, 24, and Anwar AH. 17, all students at the University of Mansoura.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/nigerian-man-stabbed-to-death-by-three.html
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by johnnyvid: 2:37am
OMG another young man been stabbed again. stabbing is now becoming number one crime in our society today.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:47am
Even in far away Egypt our Northern brothers are still carrying out Operation Crocodile Smile on each other
Aboki 1 - Ipob 0
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 3:39am
To give water to the monkey is not the problem,but to take back the cup.......(.igbo proverb.).....man's heart is full of evil.
Rip to the dead
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by NgcoboP: 4:13am
Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers
Bible > 2 Corinthians > Chapter 6 > Verse 14
◄ 2 Corinthians 6:14 ►
New International Version
Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?
New Living Translation
Don't team up with those who are unbelievers. How can righteousness be a partner with wickedness? How can light live with darkness?
English Standard Version
Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Hector09(m): 5:08am
U want to teach him fraud, they have defraud ur life first
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by NoChill: 7:08am
So these northern b*stards still do not have shame, even in another man's country they still exhibit their killing prowess. Scums
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by AuroraB(f): 7:21am
Next time, you choose your battle wisely
Your request na haram naa but dem no tell you
Bloodhounds
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Gurusblend(m): 7:43am
Chaii, this one con die like this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:46am
The dead cannot defend themselves...#alili
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 9:58am
So na because of Hausa pussy wey plenty for North like ram na im this boy go die on top so
Bet wetin come concern said pussy with the Egyptian pounds and him PlayStation wey dem carry
This one na armed robbery na.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by thundafire: 12:29pm
Flatino yoots again yet shouting 4 unity in dey fraud Biafra
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by McBeal10(f): 1:38pm
pyyxxaro:
war go soon start
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by buskie13(m): 2:30pm
he died because of Hausa poosie,chai
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Lordspicy(m): 2:39pm
this is just armed robbery nothing more
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by koolgee(m): 3:22pm
Nigerians in diaspora killing themselves.
They were there to study instead, they took to crime.
...
For affordable and reliable bulk SMS, checkwww.gbestsms.com
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Dutchey(m): 3:23pm
,
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by thedondada(m): 3:24pm
Death everywhere....
It's like the grim reaper has started going berserk.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by PrecisionFx(m): 3:24pm
pyyxxaro:
Boko haram
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by gypsey(m): 3:25pm
pyyxxaro:so which side are you on? or are you just the referee?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 3:25pm
pyyxxaro:
This is not the time for tribal cracks
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by favourmic(m): 3:25pm
life drama
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by PrecisionFx(m): 3:26pm
NgcoboP:
And what does this mean
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Alwaysking: 3:26pm
shamelessness
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by adisabarber(m): 3:26pm
Hausa dey Shashe ni?
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by thorpido(m): 3:27pm
It seems Nigerians in diaspora are hostile to each other.What's with murdering fellow Nigerians outside the country?
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Crossguy: 3:28pm
I just came to check the names and done with it so am going back.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Amarabae(f): 3:28pm
Fine boy like this, stabbed to death.
I trust Egypt and jail tinx
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:28pm
the 4 of them are TERRORISTS. .Dey carry their lunatic from home go abroad.
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Osasnidas(m): 3:29pm
So that's how they know how to make Nigerians proud
|Re: Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:29pm
Not suprise. they are even three, everything about them scream violence!!!
RIP young man.
Baby Kidnapped Fromlabour Room By Gunmen / Police Seize N1.5m Fake Drinks In Aba / Jail Break: 20 Inmates Escape Fromsagamu Prison
Viewing this topic: hrhobi1(m), Milldon(m), davygifted(m), Osaos(m), Fimbiology(m), Mr0jay(m), JayZeus(f), ahmg001(m), afonjay, Mobuoy19, jahlud, Benosky011(m), legalvoice(m), Brown152(m), EDSONSMITH(m), FBIL, mayorG04, yaki84, Bosser, macaranta(m), huntamania(m), maskamdo(m), mechanics(m), Strobe(m), Goddaughter, efilefun(m), Phils, dyko160, kolado(m), captcochrane(m), Highdee860(m), Onefamilynetwor, ken4jj(m), Teeneyo(m), chiorganic, toyinolaigbe, myvic70(m), jameran(m), Alpacino85(m), ALAYORMII, Shallypop(f), classicdude1(m), Bede2u(m), davidnazee, imhomoh(m), Destinygrl(f), sirxbit(m), Phillfree(m), solochris(m), pumpy007(m), danilmo, TrajansKong, vict505(m), babajeje123(m), desreek9(f), Fortuneoo, metroid(m), Doneze, bjolaniyan, muyexzy, Techhybabe, Khodorkovsky(m), Jully17(f), jazzman2(m), sixtusn, zealblinks(m), stepo707, Babalegba(m), abiolaabexyo(m), victorisreal02, Israelfx2(m), Tinnytony24(m), Suspense12, websolushun, Emzyme(m), vedaxcool(m), torhyb(m), agulion, optimised, akpatagoddy(m), PqsMike, haftob(m), sheggsliveth, awesome4(f), Daphemzy, Ayadeji, Lukgaf(m), highburygonner, Black5050(m), PhilipGallagher, gaeul(f), Dancos, Lamakinde(m), Subonbon(m), RGem(f) and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16