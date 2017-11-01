Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Egypt By 3 Nigerian Students (photos) (5804 Views)

.

According to police investigations, trouble started when Onyeme was approached by one of his killers, to teach him fraud. Onyeme agreed, on the condition that the first defendant would hook him up with a girl from his tribe, Hausa.

.

A deal was struck and Onyeme fulfilled his part, but the first defendant reneged. On the day of the incident, the first defendant went to Onyeme’s house, accompanied by the second and third defendants, and there was a verbal quarrel over the unfulfilled promise.

.

Onyeme was said to have tried to assault him with a knife. The second and third defendants intervened to defend the first defendant. The knife was taken from him and used to stab him.

.



They seized his 600 Egyptian pounds, a Playstation device, some other goods and fled. They were later arrested and identified as Luqman Abu Luqman, 23, Khalifa SA, 24, and Anwar AH. 17, all students at the University of Mansoura.



OMG another young man been stabbed again. stabbing is now becoming number one crime in our society today. 1 Like 1 Share

Even in far away Egypt our Northern brothers are still carrying out Operation Crocodile Smile on each other



Aboki 1 - Ipob 0 30 Likes 2 Shares

To give water to the monkey is not the problem,but to take back the cup.......(.igbo proverb.).....man's heart is full of evil.

Rip to the dead 8 Likes

Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers

U want to teach him fraud, they have defraud ur life first 6 Likes

So these northern b*stards still do not have shame, even in another man's country they still exhibit their killing prowess. Scums 5 Likes







Your request na haram naa but dem no tell you



Bloodhounds Next time, you choose your battle wiselyYour request na haram naa but dem no tell youBloodhounds 6 Likes 2 Shares

Chaii, this one con die like this 3 Likes 1 Share

The dead cannot defend themselves ...#alili 1 Like







Bet wetin come concern said pussy with the Egyptian pounds and him PlayStation wey dem carry





This one na armed robbery na. So na because of Hausa pussy wey plenty for North like ram na im this boy go die on top soBet wetin come concern said pussy with the Egyptian pounds and him PlayStation wey dem carryThis one na armed robbery na. 6 Likes

Flatino yoots again yet shouting 4 unity in dey fraud Biafra

war go soon start war go soon start

he died because of Hausa poosie,chai 1 Like 1 Share

this is just armed robbery nothing more



They were there to study instead, they took to crime.









Nigerians in diaspora killing themselves.They were there to study instead, they took to crime.

Death everywhere....









It's like the grim reaper has started going berserk.

Boko haram Boko haram

This is not the time for tribal cracks This is not the time for tribal cracks

life drama

And what does this mean And what does this mean

shamelessness

Hausa dey Shashe ni?

It seems Nigerians in diaspora are hostile to each other.What's with murdering fellow Nigerians outside the country? It seems Nigerians in diaspora are hostile to each other.What's with murdering fellow Nigerians outside the country?

I just came to check the names and done with it so am going back. 1 Like

Fine boy like this, stabbed to death.

I trust Egypt and jail tinx

the 4 of them are TERRORISTS. .Dey carry their lunatic from home go abroad. the 4 of them are TERRORISTS. .Dey carry their lunatic from home go abroad.

So that's how they know how to make Nigerians proud