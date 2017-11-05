Writing is the one true way someone can talk without being interrupted but in a societal setting where chaos makes more sense than concrete order, it is pertinent that a certain set of simple rules are put in place to make the process of writing an enjoyable one rather than a cataclysmic panelbeating of jargon and jagbajantis. This set of tips are the fruitions of a budding weiter who believes helping ine another is the inly way the universe can learn to understand the power of love and freedom.



TIPS FOR SCRIBES



1. Be humble. Everybody writes. It is through humility that mere mortals become angels.



2. Remember, if it is boring and monotonous to you, then it would be a lot more boring to your readers. Learn how to make your words spicy. Keep it hot and short.



3. Embrace criticisms. Be open to ill reviews. Fire strengthens steel. Water curdles a parched throat.

Achebe submitted the manuscript for Things Fall Apart to several publishers and critics and despite their denigrating and formless views, he perfected his masterpiece, published in 1956 with little expectations and today, if not forever shall be evergreen in the hearts of every man that respects intellect above prejudice.



4. Know your limits. Know your strengths.

Falsehood kills. Impression murders expression. Prose is not poetry. Poetry is not prose. Don't force yourself to be something you are not.



5. Be bold. Believe you are good. Believe you can be better. Believe you are an evolving consciousness. Its not pride. Its called Self-assurance. Its called self-decisiveness. Writing itself is an act of courage.



6. Punctuate your writings. Punctuation allows your words to breathe. An improper punctuation can nuke you big time. Controversies have sproited from ill-constructed statements in time past. You can check the net out in case you want proof.



7. Don't plagiarise. You will be offending your intellect and that would be a pathetic waste of time. There is no joy in being a brand new secondhand. At all, just lies and illusions.



8. Read anything that comes your way. As i write this out of a short, self-imposed break, i am on my heels with my academic materials and i also am with an Awake magazine( i ain't JW though), the Holy Bible and an expository book on how to make African and Oriental delicacies. Knowledge is shy. She hides in several corners. Its left to you to pull her out of her closet.



9. Collect books. Have your own library. eBook library or whatever. Have a library. Your mind needs good books to stay alive. Nothing frees the mind like unrestricted enlightenment. Seek and ye shall find.



10. For the poetic at heart, rhymes kill words at times. It is not a must your words synch in rhythm. Not every beautiful poem rhymes. At times if not always, perfection is often chaotic. In case you are in doubt, look at the pictures of the Milky way.



11. Always keep your writings. They are precious. I still have the first love letter i wrote to a beautiful girl in my collections. That was way back in JSS 3 though. Lol… how funny?… lol.



12. For every ingenious and praiseworthy writing that comes out of your head, give thanks to God. You are nothing but a vessel. Remember, No one is irreplaceable. Unless you are Chuck Norris... Lol.



Written by Pat Ashinze:

