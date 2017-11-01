₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:06am
Slay or nay?
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:06am
Slay mama
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by Ibrahim9090: 3:43pm
Spotted
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by JamaicanLove(f): 3:43pm
Nice outfit...but I'm not understanding the net thing?
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by biacan(f): 3:43pm
Nay
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by auto2(m): 3:44pm
My day one crush
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by JamaicanLove(f): 3:44pm
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by dayleke(m): 3:45pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by miriude: 3:45pm
Slay
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by castrol180(m): 3:45pm
Only wrapper? Why you no kuku wear only pata
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by Ifedolapo96(f): 3:45pm
Nice outfit
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by superpauL(m): 3:45pm
Old age wan kill this woman.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by GreatMindLikes: 3:45pm
Ok
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by Osasnidas(m): 3:45pm
nay she slay, slayed and slain.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by Felixtuta(m): 3:46pm
super sly
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by 1cor2v9: 3:46pm
Not Frontpage worthy.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by 2undexy(m): 3:46pm
wetin she dey wrap
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by AishaBuhari: 3:46pm
This geh and Emeka Ike back in the days of love movies
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by dauddy97(m): 3:47pm
looks like ini edo. I can't differentiate between ini edo and chioma
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by AishaBuhari: 3:48pm
Please is she married now?
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by DIKEnaWAR: 3:48pm
Evolution...
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by sidneyeze: 3:49pm
opeyemiieblog:THERE IS SLAY IN EVERY WOMAN
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by sgcrown(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 3:52pm
Nay, over sabi
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by shurley22(f): 3:54pm
Naaah....the dress would have been better without the whole net ish
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha's Outfit To AFRIFF 2017 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:56pm
Not fine
