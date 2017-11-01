₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:38am
Security operatives have recorded yet another giant stride in Orlu zone as a four-man gang which specializes in robbing unsuspecting victims at Awo-Omamma and Mgbidi in Imo state with their specially constructed motorcycles, were arrested. See photos of the apprehended hoodlums.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/notorious-robbers-operate-motorcycles-arrested-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:39am
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 5:51am
Omo, those VGL guys dey over gallant o. But gaskiya if I be criminal they'll never take me alive.
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by olureignforever: 5:58am
He don done for them.
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by FortifiedCity: 5:59am
How do we know.
Might just be innocent Okada riders
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Queenlovely(f): 6:23am
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by python1: 6:26am
Armed robbery is a very noble profession among the ....
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Samsimple(m): 6:30am
You know why this saying remains valid "everyday for the thief one day for the owner" its because the thief keeps on coming out of greediness
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by oodualover: 8:58am
NCAN where are you?
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by meezynetwork(m): 9:50am
Igbo youths
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by PenlsCaP: 4:32pm
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by olaolulazio(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by sacramento1212: 4:33pm
Onwa December
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by GoodiOG(m): 4:34pm
crime do pay.......but not always
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by CaptainG00D: 4:34pm
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by kenzysmith: 4:35pm
Wish kind poverty robbers be dis
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by FarahAideed: 4:36pm
Please whats the special construction on those motorcycles because i cant see any
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Adeoba10(m): 4:37pm
DanseMacabre:If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be....
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by AishaBuhari: 4:38pm
They're also posing with the robbers!
Issorite!
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Godwin978(m): 4:42pm
go spend your chrismas inside prison, theirs as ended today
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 4:43pm
Kanu BSS are. AMU ROBAS
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by dview001(m): 4:43pm
lol biker mice from mars
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by AishaBuhari: 4:44pm
FarahAideed:I thought I was the only one seeing this!
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by towsyne: 4:44pm
Adeoba10:
Haha baba wetin happen some1 cannot empty his mind in peace again
In other news d weyrey arsenal don do over 2.5 na Madrid remain see me smiling to my bet9ja account
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by habsydiamond(m): 4:46pm
Na thieving spoil pikin oooo...I no dey pity thieves at all.
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Greatmind23: 4:46pm
coping with nigeria cops
http://www.nairaland.com/4158773/how-cope-nigeria-cops-successful#62100025
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Iampryde(m): 4:48pm
Their ticket haff cut
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by mirabel001(f): 4:53pm
remove their ball n jail them
|Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by thedondada(m): 4:54pm
See as that guy dey shine teeth like say n.a. birthday pics e dey pose for.
