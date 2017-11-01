Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos (8552 Views)

Source; Security operatives have recorded yet another giant stride in Orlu zone as a four-man gang which specializes in robbing unsuspecting victims at Awo-Omamma and Mgbidi in Imo state with their specially constructed motorcycles, were arrested. See photos of the apprehended hoodlums.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/notorious-robbers-operate-motorcycles-arrested-imo-state-photos.html

Omo, those VGL guys dey over gallant o. But gaskiya if I be criminal they'll never take me alive. 4 Likes

He don done for them.

How do we know.



Might just be innocent Okada riders

Armed robbery is a very noble profession among the .... 8 Likes 1 Share

You know why this saying remains valid "everyday for the thief one day for the owner" its because the thief keeps on coming out of greediness

NCAN where are you? 3 Likes

Igbo youths

Onwa December 1 Like

crime do pay.......but not always

Wish kind poverty robbers be dis

Please whats the special construction on those motorcycles because i cant see any 3 Likes

Omo, those VGL guys dey over gallant o. But gaskiya if I be criminal they'll never take me alive. If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be.... If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be.... 3 Likes

They're also posing with the robbers!



Issorite!

go spend your chrismas inside prison, theirs as ended today

Kanu BSS are. AMU ROBAS Kanu BSS are. AMU ROBAS

lol biker mice from mars 1 Like

Please whats the special construction on those motorcycles because i cant see any I thought I was the only one seeing this! I thought I was the only one seeing this! 1 Like

If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be....

Haha baba wetin happen some1 cannot empty his mind in peace again





In other news d weyrey arsenal don do over 2.5 na Madrid remain see me smiling to my bet9ja account Haha baba wetin happensome1 cannot empty his mind in peace againIn other news d weyrey arsenal don do over 2.5 na Madrid remain see me smiling to my bet9ja account

Na thieving spoil pikin oooo...I no dey pity thieves at all.









http://www.nairaland.com/4158773/how-cope-nigeria-cops-successful#62100025 coping with nigeria cops

Their ticket haff cut

remove their ball n jail them