₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,088 members, 3,894,586 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:12 PM

Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos (8552 Views)

22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) / One-man Robbery Squad Terrorizing Ekosodin Meets Waterloo. / 3-man Robbery Gang Caught In Lagos After They Stole Bag Of Sanitary Pads (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:38am
Security operatives have recorded yet another giant stride in Orlu zone as a four-man gang which specializes in robbing unsuspecting victims at Awo-Omamma and Mgbidi in Imo state with their specially constructed motorcycles, were arrested. See photos of the apprehended hoodlums.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/notorious-robbers-operate-motorcycles-arrested-imo-state-photos.html

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:39am
lipsrsealed undecided lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 5:51am
Omo, those VGL guys dey over gallant o. But gaskiya if I be criminal they'll never take me alive. angry

4 Likes

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by olureignforever: 5:58am
He don done for them.
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by FortifiedCity: 5:59am
How do we know.

Might just be innocent Okada riders
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Queenlovely(f): 6:23am
A
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by python1: 6:26am
Armed robbery is a very noble profession among the ....

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Samsimple(m): 6:30am
You know why this saying remains valid "everyday for the thief one day for the owner" its because the thief keeps on coming out of greediness
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by oodualover: 8:58am
NCAN where are you?

3 Likes

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by meezynetwork(m): 9:50am
Igbo youths
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by PenlsCaP: 4:32pm
Bn
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by olaolulazio(m): 4:32pm
K
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by sacramento1212: 4:33pm
Onwa December cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by GoodiOG(m): 4:34pm
crime do pay.......but not always
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by CaptainG00D: 4:34pm
Hw
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by kenzysmith: 4:35pm
Wish kind poverty robbers be dis
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by FarahAideed: 4:36pm
Please whats the special construction on those motorcycles because i cant see any

3 Likes

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Adeoba10(m): 4:37pm
DanseMacabre:
Omo, those VGL guys dey over gallant o. But gaskiya if I be criminal they'll never take me alive. angry
If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be....

3 Likes

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by AishaBuhari: 4:38pm
They're also posing with the robbers!

Issorite!
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Godwin978(m): 4:42pm
go spend your chrismas inside prison, theirs as ended today
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 4:43pm
cool Kanu BSS are. AMU ROBAS
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by dview001(m): 4:43pm
lol biker mice from mars

1 Like

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by AishaBuhari: 4:44pm
FarahAideed:
Please whats the special construction on those motorcycles because i cant see any
I thought I was the only one seeing this!

1 Like

Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by towsyne: 4:44pm
Adeoba10:

If Para-venture you become a criminal, with the power that makes the sun to rise and set, you will be killed in your first operation. So shall it be....

Haha baba wetin happenundecided some1 cannot empty his mind in peace again


In other news d weyrey arsenal don do over 2.5 na Madrid remain see me smiling to my bet9ja accountgringringringrin
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by habsydiamond(m): 4:46pm
Na thieving spoil pikin oooo...I no dey pity thieves at all.
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Greatmind23: 4:46pm
coping with nigeria cops



http://www.nairaland.com/4158773/how-cope-nigeria-cops-successful#62100025
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by Iampryde(m): 4:48pm
Their ticket haff cut grin
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by mirabel001(f): 4:53pm
remove their ball n jail them
Re: Four Man Robbery Gang Busted By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos by thedondada(m): 4:54pm
See as that guy dey shine teeth like say n.a. birthday pics e dey pose for.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Almost 33 Nigerian Men Involved In Identity Theft Ring / Rev.kings Devlish Actions / Robbers Return To Lagos-badagry Road

Viewing this topic: jinneyb(m), ighodalonosa, priscaoge(f), himclfgud(m), kennyrichfirst(m), ubongga(m), lacoach, dan55, Olupery(m), sauti2soul, rocoh(m), bionixs, TeejayNAFRC, Brotar, timatedre, expensiveguyman(m), rmfunky(f), dioman, aldexrio(m), okikiabdu, Emy4u(m), kayburner, chukelvin(m), Preciousrose001, NBasil(m), oyiboeru(m) and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.