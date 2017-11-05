₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,089 members, 3,894,586 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu (4529 Views)
Akeredolu To Buhari: "Sack Magu Now, Over 1,001 People Can Do The Job" / Court Set To Sack Magu Tomorrow, As The Attorney-general, Malami Makes A U-turn / The Questions Ekweremadu, Saraki, Melaye Asked Magu Before Rejecting Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by dre11(m): 6:21am
•Buhari glosses over demand
•Anxiety in President’s camp as confirmation of 45 nominees stalled in Senate
Posted By: Yusuf Alli,
http://thenationonlineng.net/national-assembly-fresh-bid-sack-magu/
lalasticlala
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by sarrki(m): 6:23am
All of them are all thieves joor
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by python1: 6:25am
Bunch of thieves, maybe efcc is closing up on one of their oga squatting.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by aolawale025: 6:39am
This government needs to smoothen communication with NASS. They have to lobby more to get things moving.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by freeze001(f): 7:56am
For me, the NASS must assert itself as a core participant in the process of FG appointments cos its power of confirmation is not some rubber stamp.
When an appointment is subject to a confirmation, it means that appointment only enjoys full legitimacy when confirmation is granted; if same is refused or denied then such appointment must be revoked immediately. Since Buhari and his handlers feel they can always ride roughshod over everyone, I pray the NASS who should represent the masses actually put the skinny arsehole in his place.
7 Likes
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by sarrki(m): 7:59am
freeze001:
Wailers must always wail
4 Likes
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by freeze001(f): 8:03am
sarrki:
Zombies sha...una yeye no be here o! Tueh!!
7 Likes
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by QueenOfNepal: 8:07am
NASS shouldn't back down but rather insist a non partisan chairman be appointed to head EFCC. Magu lives a lavish lifestyle that you might think he is Hushpuppi
3 Likes
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by sarrki(m): 8:20am
freeze001:
Bn a long time how you dey ?
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Islie: 2:52pm
cc lalasticlala
thieves looking for ways to be free to do their thing after seeing Magu as an obstacle.....
anyway the executive aren't free from corruption but he hasn't been chasing them
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:54pm
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Firefire(m): 5:02pm
The baffoon president who promised to phight kworuption is powerless...
1 Like
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Buhari2019: 5:03pm
Waste of time and energy. Fire � on Magu. No hiding place for corruption and corrupt officials. Sai Baba till 2023.
1 Like
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by AishaBuhari: 5:03pm
They keep getting into fresh bid over Magu's case!
They keep threatening to sack Magu!
Just another "Wind Chase"
Rogue Nation
Funny lots
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by salbis(m): 5:04pm
Nigeria land of drama. One day one drama, just to divert attention.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Chairmanfestus: 5:05pm
That's their own
My own is
Are you yet to join ALAT[https://online.alat.ng] by wema bank where you can earn 5k weekly and 50k monthly
Iam currently funding those who use my referral code VEBWT1 to join contact me with festusmegie@gmail.com after registration
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by sKeetz(m): 5:05pm
Buhari2019:
Fan yogo
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:05pm
Its obvious this MAGU guy has got something dirty on our legislooters,hence this desperation to oust him.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by sKeetz(m): 5:05pm
AishaBuhari:
Harlot
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by 9japrof(m): 5:06pm
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by femmy2010(m): 5:07pm
Are those men never tired
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by BAILMONEY: 5:07pm
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by free2ryhme: 5:07pm
Una no dey tire to dey threaten Nigerians with una nonsense joke
Make una do wetin una wan do
All of una be thieves
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by free2ryhme: 5:08pm
Pmb Sir! You are loved by greater number of good Nigerians, and one of the ingredients of the love you enjoy from Nigerians is called "Magu," and the very moment you take away that ingredient from your cuisine, then you must be prepared to say goodbye to that sweet aroma and taste of that African irresistible dish Nigerians always look forward to consuming from you.
Pmb sir! My love for you still remains unshaken, unadulterated, unalloyed and undivided, hence I must use this medium to reminding you of what I believe you already knew. Don't allow the pressure of those shameless thieves make you lose support from over 95% Nigerians who supported you in the last election, and who still stand by you hitherto.
Cc: emeka
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by 9jakohai(m): 5:08pm
Firefire:
No...fighting corruption is only as good as the people of Nigeria want it.
No...I am not defending Buhari.
Neither am i attacking any past govt.
(I think that we have never had a corrupt free government in Nigeria since independence)
I am attacking the tendency among Nigerians to see fighting corruption as part of some sort of religo-tribal warfare for resources.
In my opinion, Nigerians dont want to fight corruption. We just wanna make sure our chopping is not disturbed.
If we really wanted to fight corruption , there would be riots on the street.
Thing is, if Nigerians really understood how destructive corruption is.....I doubt we would need an EFCC or even TSA.The system itself will, based on logistics,,,,,the people's will, purge itself of corruption.
1 Like
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by AishaBuhari: 5:08pm
sKeetz:Are you okay?
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Firefire(m): 5:10pm
9jakohai:
So painful that the man who promised Nigerians that he will fight corruption, is also very kworupt by surrounding himself with corrupted lots in addition to his own moral corruption.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by ezex(m): 5:10pm
Rogues
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Buhari2019: 5:10pm
sKeetz:Don't quote constituted authority in vain.
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by MARGIELA(m): 5:11pm
note2self...
South Africa must annex Lesotho and Zimbabwe, for now
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by Abbeyme: 5:11pm
This is becoming boring
|Re: National Assembly In Fresh Bid To Sack Magu by bart10: 5:13pm
Who Magu epp
How Ikpeazu Will Win Abia 2015 / How Jonathan Will Cruise To Victory / Must See Airplane Constructed By A Nigerian That Made Headline On CNN (photos) -
Viewing this topic: jhydebaba(m), Alliancez, lukaino(m), lizzynicole, taurusmena1(m), Johnsonpac(m), WMD(m), santuse, Farrang, Darlo22(m), zullydon(m), janey1984, ebaye27, binajiya(m), hsteven, rash47(m), slineik(m), LibertyRep, bandad, Lejupiter(m), deafeyez, naijaguy77, SaintOzone and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16