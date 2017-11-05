Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. (5307 Views)

Pictures posted to the Twitter account belonging to the elite federal law enforcement agency shows a fleet of vehicles loaded into the fuselage of the monstrous C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.





The images were taken as President Donald Trump heads east on a 12-day, five country trip to Asia where he's expected to reassure allies on a host of concerns including security and economic issues.













See how our taxes are being spent! In fact, no president can be harmed while he/she rides in the "beast".

World power

Explorers

Your money kwa? How much you contribute buy the motor? Abi u think say na Buhari dem dey talk about

It is not this vehicle that protect the president, it is God my dear. They claimed nothing could sink the Titanic but what happened? They claimed we are now god yet we are dying. Forget all these gadget. Bin Laden wrecked havoc on america on their home soil. Just do your best but don't remove God from the equation. A terrorist that means business can shred this in minutes. Confirmation bias is what makes humans feel untouchable 3 Likes

The US government is working on a new 'Beast,' officially called 'Cadillac One,' with General Motors tasked with producing the new presidential vehicle.





Details of the new limousine are shrouded in secrecy, but glimpses of a camouflaged prototype have been spotted ahead of its arrival to the White House.





The program to build an unspecified number of presidential vehicles is reportedly set at $15.8 million and is scheduled for completion early next year.





The current model, used by former President Barack Obama and now Trump, cost an estimated $1.5 million.











The president has 12 identical limos in rotation, which are stored at Secret Service's headquarters and under surveillance 24-hours a day.







President sometimes travels in a heavily-armored Chevrolet Suburban as Ground Force One rather than The Beast.





The armoured Chevrolet Suburban also serve as communication vehicle with sateline and direct line to the WhiteHouse and Pentagon from anywhere around the world.











President Obama's Motorcade in the Ancient City of Petra, Jordan. Date Undocumented.

A Nigerian suicide bomber was able to smuggle a bomb into an aeroplane. He passed all the hi-tech screening gadget stationed at airport to do this. We can never be 100% sure of our safety. It is God that protects. Machines are man-made and can develop fault.

I worked with the UN Crisis Resolution Committee in Somalia, I saw how machine guns shredded men to pieces even though they wore bullet proof.

Senator Dino was jubilating his escape from assassins. But gave all the glory to his bullet proof car.

The money paid as taxes by all working residents of the US - rich, middle class, or working class - buys and maintains those presidential vehicles

Nice one.. Anyway why won't they over secure their president when anything want to kill them. Well they started the killing of their president by themselves 2 Likes

A day won't pass by without me checking on explorers profile for new topics. Nice one bro.







Lol..so all these luxury for Trump just 'cause he's the President of the United States?Anyway, Dear NLders, it's my birthday today. A show of love on my special day would be amazing.

okay

I wonder the kyn car wey Dino melaye go drive if he ever become president.

I saw a picture where a woman was ridding a bicycle and the President's motorcade passed by her on the same road.







I love my country.

That can't happen. They will block all the roads that the president will pass 24 hrs earlier.

Happy Birthday.



The first 'like' u got is from me.

Happy Birthday.

Thank you, Boss..

Prado? Baba nor be S500 2017 bulletproof ur president de use ni?

See how our taxes are being spent! In fact, no president can be harmed while he/she rides in the “beast”.

Please who is this!? Please who is this!?

plate number not covered... cool!

e reach america own?

amazing

I thought it was Nigeria's

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5050531/Secret-Service-post-pictures-Beast.html Thanks alot for this Post!

Its not a new thing bruhv, even though it doesn't occur in this part of the world where we are. But if you are vast with the foreign films, you would have seen it a couple of times

Nigeria the most funny country i have ever seen

see this one ooo....you donn ever pay tax for your life?

See how our taxes are being spent! In fact, no president can be harmed while he/she rides in the “beast”. You think no president can be harmed in the beast.. I doubt that, its just that there aren't guys who are interested or ambitious in harming the president. If they are, they will definitely find loop holes in the beast. Besides conspiracy with some of the Presidents special agents can go a long way as well. You think no president can be harmed in the beast.. I doubt that, its just that there aren't guys who are interested or ambitious in harming the president. If they are, they will definitely find loop holes in the beast. Besides conspiracy with some of the Presidents special agents can go a long way as well.

if it is Africa,his head would be called for immediately.anyway whites too are not saints.