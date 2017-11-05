₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Explorers(m): 6:22am
The Secret Service gave Americans a rare glimpse into how they transport the President's specially-equipped motorcade across the world on Saturday.
Pictures posted to the Twitter account belonging to the elite federal law enforcement agency shows a fleet of vehicles loaded into the fuselage of the monstrous C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.
The images were taken as President Donald Trump heads east on a 12-day, five country trip to Asia where he's expected to reassure allies on a host of concerns including security and economic issues.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by PDPGuy: 6:32am
See how our taxes are being spent! In fact, no president can be harmed while he/she rides in the “beast”.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 6:34am
World power
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by simijimi: 6:37am
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by orijintv(m): 6:38am
Your money kwa? How much you contribute buy the motor? Abi u think say na Buhari dem dey talk about
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Queenlovely(f): 6:40am
It is not this vehicle that protect the president, it is God my dear. They claimed nothing could sink the Titanic but what happened? They claimed we are now god yet we are dying. Forget all these gadget. Bin Laden wrecked havoc on america on their home soil. Just do your best but don't remove God from the equation. A terrorist that means business can shred this in minutes. Confirmation bias is what makes humans feel untouchable
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Explorers(m): 6:41am
The US government is working on a new 'Beast,' officially called 'Cadillac One,' with General Motors tasked with producing the new presidential vehicle.
Details of the new limousine are shrouded in secrecy, but glimpses of a camouflaged prototype have been spotted ahead of its arrival to the White House.
The program to build an unspecified number of presidential vehicles is reportedly set at $15.8 million and is scheduled for completion early next year.
The current model, used by former President Barack Obama and now Trump, cost an estimated $1.5 million.
The president has 12 identical limos in rotation, which are stored at Secret Service's headquarters and under surveillance 24-hours a day.
President sometimes travels in a heavily-armored Chevrolet Suburban as Ground Force One rather than The Beast.
The armoured Chevrolet Suburban also serve as communication vehicle with sateline and direct line to the WhiteHouse and Pentagon from anywhere around the world.
President Obama’s Motorcade in the Ancient City of Petra, Jordan. Date Undocumented.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Queenlovely(f): 6:43am
A Nigerian suicide bomber was able to smuggle a bomb into an aeroplane. He passed all the hi-tech screening gadget stationed at airport to do this. We can never be 100% sure of our safety. It is God that protects. Machines are man-made and can develop fault.
I worked with the UN Crisis Resolution Committee in Somalia, I saw how machine guns shredded men to pieces even though they wore bullet proof.
Senator Dino was jubilating his escape from assassins. But gave all the glory to his bullet proof car.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by PDPGuy: 6:43am
Lol
The money paid as taxes by all working residents of the US - rich, middle class, or working class - buys and maintains those presidential vehicles
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Blakjewelry(m): 6:44am
Nice one.. Anyway why won't they over secure their president when anything want to kill them. Well they started the killing of their president by themselves
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by fagbohun4j(m): 6:49am
A day won't pass by without me checking on explorers profile for new topics. Nice one bro.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by free2ryhme: 6:51am
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by NeeKlaus: 6:56am
Lol..so all these luxury for Trump just 'cause he's the President of the United States?
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by obojememe: 6:59am
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Cutehector(m): 7:01am
I wonder the kyn car wey Dino melaye go drive if he ever become president.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by xreal: 7:03am
I saw a picture where a woman was ridding a bicycle and the President's motorcade passed by her on the same road.
I love my country.
That can't happen. They will block all the roads that the president will pass 24 hrs earlier.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by xreal: 7:05am
Happy Birthday.
The first 'like' u got is from me.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by NeeKlaus: 7:07am
xreal:Thank you, Boss..
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by OboOlora(f): 7:14am
Cutehector:Prado? Baba nor be S500 2017 bulletproof ur president de use ni?
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by sdindan: 7:15am
Please who is this!?
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by ruggedtimi(m): 7:17am
plate number not covered... cool!
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Cutehector(m): 7:18am
OboOlora:e reach america own?
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by samuelzion(m): 7:18am
amazing
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by nuttyhnic(m): 7:19am
I thought it was Nigeria's
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by jrotiweteku: 7:19am
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Gokoyer1401: 7:23am
Thanks alot for this Post!
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Luukasz: 7:23am
Its not a new thing bruhv, even though it doesn't occur in this part of the world where we are. But if you are vast with the foreign films, you would have seen it a couple of times
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Tobwins: 7:28am
Nigeria the most funny country i have ever seen
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Lekan6ix: 7:28am
PDPGuy:see this one ooo....you donn ever pay tax for your life?
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Luukasz: 7:29am
PDPGuy:You think no president can be harmed in the beast.. I doubt that, its just that there aren't guys who are interested or ambitious in harming the president. If they are, they will definitely find loop holes in the beast. Besides conspiracy with some of the Presidents special agents can go a long way as well.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by Xkay29(m): 7:30am
if it is Africa,his head would be called for immediately.anyway whites too are not saints.
|Re: Secret Service Shares Rare Images How They Transport The President's Motorcade. by collabo7: 7:30am
