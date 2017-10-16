₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by froz(m): 2:53pm On Nov 05
can countries are having a risky affair with Eurobond debt and it could end very badly…
The financial downturn of 2008, was the single largest catalytic factor compelling Sub Saharan African countries to seek alternative sources of financing for social and infrastructure development. The countries, previously reliant on bilateral loans and grants from both the West and eastern blocs, realized with the downturn that the honey pod had dried up.
In the ten-year period between 2006—when the first Sub Saharan African (SSA) Eurobond was issued—and 2016 more than a dozen African countries had racked up Eurobond debt of more than $23 billion, that carries an average annual coupon payment of +/- $1.7 billion. A Eurobond, also referred to as sovereign bond, is a debt security issued by a national government and is denominated in a foreign currency, usually dollar, rather than the euro that its name implies.
African countries in seeking alternative sources of funding ignored the bold writing on the wall which predetermined the debt crisis of the 1980s. The African countries in seeking these alternative sources of funding ignored the bold writing on the wall which predetermined the unsustainable debt crisis of the 1980s. In the period between 1970 and 1990 African countries borrowed heavily, with their debt becoming unsustainable. The cyclical events of unsustainable debt of the 1980s, when the continent’s debt position stood at more than $270 billion, was attributed to—depending on which side of the fence you’re on—poor governance, corrupt leadership and protracted civil wars in many African countries.
￼
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/pay-up-africas-euro-bond-debt-is-rising-to-risky-levels/
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by rodeo0070(m): 6:59am
Why e no go rise with the kind of our leaders
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by BlueBrothers(m): 7:04am
Cant seem to understand the Plan, Borrow till when exactly?
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by koolgee(m): 7:25am
Hmmmmm
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by XXLDICK(m): 7:25am
Why is Africa cursed with thieves cum leaders
The only good leader I know in Africa is the President of Rwanda
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by wittyt98(m): 7:27am
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by PreciousRahl(m): 7:29am
poo be rising like garri
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:33am
So if we no pay nkor ?
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by SWYM(m): 7:34am
When there exist and over centralised federal government, the people become shut out of the decision making processes
Voting has become an illusion because no matter how good the choice we make at the polls, the result is total failure like times past.
Now children unborn are already being made to start working for Debts that improved the life of their parents by 0%.
Who decides?
Did the senators and honorables and the executive we all voted for ask us anything?
This form of governance is wrong and ought to be brought down!
Way to go Nigerians
Way to go Africans
Our stupidity and indifference soars beyond heaven
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by Desyner: 7:37am
What role did states play ?
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by SWYM(m): 7:38am
If there are still human beings thinking at all
The only way to go about this is total secrecy.
If anyone sect or group of people are gonna deliver Africans, that sect must definitely belong to the secret societies.
Our old secret societies have all been infiltrated.
Secrecy is the only way to save ourselves
The smart ones are to form a cult
And are to operate from the Shadows.
Period, nothing else can save us
We can only untie ourselves by doing this!
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by emekanairaland(m): 7:40am
I believe only one African country can pay all the depts with the rich human, mineral and forest resources. But
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by paranorman(m): 8:02am
Corruption, non-practical non-futuristic economy planning, dwindling oil prices, reactive government style are some of the bane of this debt profile inflicting Africa in generality.
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by RillJ(m): 8:03am
Reminds me of a course I did in the 90s as undergrad 'Africa Debt Burden"Truths remains that it is self afflicted and needed not to have happened. But Naija Govt keep declaring borrowing as an achievement.
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by BossOluwendy(m): 8:03am
I think this post isn't properly edited. I'm I the only one seeing it?
At OP..
Re: Pay-up: Africa's Euro-bond Debt Is Rising To Risky Levels. by Robbin7(m): 8:17am
We are in trouble.
