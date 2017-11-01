₦airaland Forum

Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma

Crime

Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by LifeIsGuhd(f): 3:44pm
Yannick Arnauld Engolo, a Cameroonian with Swiss nationality, founder of Miscas and Priceless Corporation has been accused of brutally killing his three children. He also invited Nigerian singer Chidimma to one of his events as can be seen in a recent Facebook post.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/update-more-photos-identity-of-cameroonian-beauty-pageant-organiser-who-allegedly-killed-his-three-children.html

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by falcon01: 3:56pm
but why na
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by EngrMarve(m): 4:14pm
This world
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:13pm
God why cry ?
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by SeniorZato(m): 9:13pm
She him flat head like devil plate

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by ekems2017(f): 9:13pm
I don't think this man was in his right sense. It's either he was manipulated or highly on drugs.

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by Kemikay1: 9:13pm
Man is a mystery.... u can never know what thoughts go though his mind. May God help us!

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by lelvin(m): 9:13pm
So what if he invited Chidimma to perform? What has that got to do with anything

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by naijaboiy: 9:14pm
Mad man!

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by phransix2: 9:14pm
Hmm
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by Drabeey(m): 9:14pm
This life na waa



Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by obajoey(m): 9:14pm
What am I seeing.
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by ceezarhh(m): 9:14pm
he brought them into this world, and sent them out of it...

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by uzoclinton(m): 9:14pm
**in patience Jonathan voice** I'm Just waiting for religious fanatics to come and start and be yelling "End time"
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by nenergy(m): 9:15pm
Mental illness is not taken seriously in Africa. The man has "brain touch". RIP to the lost Angels.

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by seunlayi(m): 9:15pm
Hope kedike no go
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by senderous(m): 9:15pm
Maka y
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by mikaael(m): 9:15pm
am coming

buh why drag chidinma in?
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by myjobsfinder(m): 9:15pm
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by mikaael(m): 9:15pm
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by seunlayi(m): 9:15pm
SeniorZato:
She him flat head like devil plate
you dey dine with the devil since 1960 grin

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by Sirakj(m): 9:16pm
Probably he has mental disorder.
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by biacan(f): 9:16pm
What has chidimma got to do with these
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by gbadexy(m): 9:16pm
no be ordinary eyes. could be undiagnosed mental disorder, substance abuse or spiritual attack.
it's definitely not a premeditated attack.

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by Johnbosco77(m): 9:16pm
2 bottles of legend down.
It eases thinking for a while...
Rip to those kids.....
.
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by Omoluabi16: 9:16pm
Something manipulated this man. Its a tragedy altogether.
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by mascot87(m): 9:16pm
Bloggers will always link there stories with artists just because of traffic. Of what importance is this story to us now. The guy is a murderer finish so why bring in Chindima. Nonsense

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by okoolosho(m): 9:16pm
Bad guy,see as the man fine,fine beast grin

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by selfmadeboss: 9:16pm
Must u join chidinma name to this? Wicked useless
bloggers

Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by whokno2moro(m): 9:19pm
Evil man
Re: Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma by kidman96(m): 9:19pm
I don't trust people who take too many selfies...

