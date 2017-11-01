Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, Once Invited Chidinma (11916 Views)

Source: Yannick Arnauld Engolo, a Cameroonian with Swiss nationality, founder of Miscas and Priceless Corporation has been accused of brutally killing his three children. He also invited Nigerian singer Chidimma to one of his events as can be seen in a recent Facebook post.Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/update-more-photos-identity-of-cameroonian-beauty-pageant-organiser-who-allegedly-killed-his-three-children.html

but why na

This world

? God why

She him flat head like devil plate 3 Likes

I don't think this man was in his right sense. It's either he was manipulated or highly on drugs. 6 Likes

Man is a mystery.... u can never know what thoughts go though his mind. May God help us! 3 Likes

So what if he invited Chidimma to perform? What has that got to do with anything 28 Likes

Mad man! 2 Likes

This life na waa 1 Like

What am I seeing.

he brought them into this world, and sent them out of it... 1 Like

**in patience Jonathan voice** I'm Just waiting for religious fanatics to come and start and be yelling "End time"

Mental illness is not taken seriously in Africa. The man has "brain touch". RIP to the lost Angels. 2 Likes

Hope kedike no go

Maka y

buh why drag chidinma in?

SeniorZato:

She him flat head like devil plate you dey dine with the devil since 1960 you dey dine with the devil since 1960 1 Like 1 Share

Probably he has mental disorder.

What has chidimma got to do with these

no be ordinary eyes. could be undiagnosed mental disorder, substance abuse or spiritual attack.

it's definitely not a premeditated attack. 1 Like

2 bottles of legend down.

It eases thinking for a while...

Rip to those kids.....

Something manipulated this man. Its a tragedy altogether.

Bloggers will always link there stories with artists just because of traffic. Of what importance is this story to us now. The guy is a murderer finish so why bring in Chindima. Nonsense 3 Likes

Bad guy,see as the man fine,fine beast 1 Like

Must u join chidinma name to this? Wicked useless

bloggers 1 Like

Evil man